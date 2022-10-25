An MP who suggested cutting the 24-week abortion time limit and opposed ‘buffer zones’ outside clinics is the new minister for women, sparking fierce criticism.Rishi Sunak has been accused of a “deeply troubling” decision in appointing Maria Caulfield – a former officer of the all-party parliamentary pro-life group – to the post.The Lewes MP has previously come under fire for arguing babies born at as little as 18 weeks “grow up to live long, healthy lives like the rest of us”, a claim dismissed as “simply untrue”.She also wrongly denied there are prosecutions of women for ending a pregnancy...

