If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?

Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
WASHINGTON STATE
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon

When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
OREGON STATE
The 5 Most Dangerous Cities To Drive Through in Oregon

Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to see, whether you're looking to check out some city life, look at the farming communities, or maybe you're curious about a college town. Either way, there are some dangerous parts of Oregon just like Washington or California. So we wanted to make sure you know before you visit.
OREGON STATE
5 Things you Legally Can not do in Your Car

Our car becomes like our second home, we spend thousands of hours in it a month whether we're commuting to work, visiting friends and family, or even just going to cruise around the block. Some things are obviously illegal such as Drinking and Driving,. However, there are quite a few...
WASHINGTON STATE
