If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?
Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
3 Places to Get Geoduck: Voted the #1 Grossest Food in WA State
3 Places to Get Geoduck: Voted the #1 Grossest Food in WA State. Have you ever tried geoduck? I haven’t. I must admit, I don’t even know wtf geoduck even is. It sounds like it’s a gooey duck egg, and I already don’t like my chicken eggs sunny-side up! Anyway, geoduck was voted as the #1 top grossest food in Washington state.
Can You Really Buy Undelivered Packages in Washington State?
I am sure at least once in your lifetime you expected something in the mail, and it never arrives. The USPS or Amazon have no idea where it is and you get a refund. My question is, what happens to all those undelivered packages in Washington State? Can you get your hands on them for cheap?
The Top 4 Strangest Things in Washington anyone can See
Everyone knows the phrase "Keep Portland Weird" but what about Washington? We sure aren't the normal run-of-the-mill state, we have our own weird quirks that others seem to shrug off and not understand our way of life. However, with the spirit of Halloween flowing through us right now, we thought,...
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
The 5 Most Dangerous Cities To Drive Through in Oregon
Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to see, whether you're looking to check out some city life, look at the farming communities, or maybe you're curious about a college town. Either way, there are some dangerous parts of Oregon just like Washington or California. So we wanted to make sure you know before you visit.
Your Adorable WA Pet Could Become America’s ‘Next Top Dog Model’
Your Adorable WA Pet Could Become America's ‘Next Top Dog Model’. Dang, I just found out that this model contest is just for dogs! That’s really RUFF. It is also not fair because I have a very photogenic black kitty cat named Fluffy who would make a great finalist in this pet modeling competition from Bark Food.
5 of the Most Picturesque Washington Towns to Visit in Wintertime
Washington State is home to some of the most beautiful scenery in the country, hands down. Washington is gorgeous, especially during winter and we've selected five towns that you should visit. Here Are 5 Great Washington Small Towns To Visit During Winter Time. And in wintertime, when the snow blankets...
What Age can a Kid Legally sit in the Front Seat in Washington
People have been asking on the internet about what age their child can sit in the front seat in Washington. This usually comes from a child asking and wanting to be up in the front with their parent just like any other adult who may go along for a ride. So at what age in Washington can a kid sit in the front seat legally?
Age limit for Trick Or Treating on Halloween? What You Need to Know
All Hallows eve is upon us, kids everywhere will be dressing up as superheroes, monsters, ghouls, and Fortnite Characters. They'll take to the streets to pack pillowcases full of candy that they can gorge on until Christmas. Sadly, this tradition eventually comes to an end, whether it's age, maturity, or the law. That's right, we said the law.
5 Things you Legally Can not do in Your Car
Our car becomes like our second home, we spend thousands of hours in it a month whether we're commuting to work, visiting friends and family, or even just going to cruise around the block. Some things are obviously illegal such as Drinking and Driving,. However, there are quite a few...
Washington State’s Top 5 Vanity License Plate Rejections
How Do I Get A Personalized License Plate In Washington State?. In Washington State, drivers have the option to personalize their license plates with up to seven characters. What Can I Put On My Vanity Plate In Washington State?. The Washington State Department of Licensing has a pretty extensive list...
