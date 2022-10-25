Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Weekender: Things to do Oct. 27-30
Brrr! That cold weather came out of nowhere fast, and just in time for Halloween. And there’s so much going on leading up to the spooky celebration on Monday. So, if one day isn’t enough for chills and thrills, check out some of what the Yakima Valley has to offer this weekend.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mercedes and Family moves restaurant to new downtown Yakima location
The Mercedes and Family restaurant has moved to Front Street in downtown Yakima. The Gomez and Guzman families aren’t kidding with the name of their Mexican restaurant. Three generations are involved with operations of Mercedes and Family Mexican Restaurant, now located at 7 N. Front St. Among the family members operating the eatery are Mercedes Guzman, her son Erik Gomez and his son Alex Gomez.
Cashmere Valley Bank Secret Sound. Are You Yakima’s Next Winner?
Okay, then here's one you'll have to keep quiet until Monday. The Cashmere Valley Bank Secret Sound Returns on Halloween. It's no trick, we're teaming up again with Cashmere Valley Bank to treat you to an opportunity to have fun and win cash. We're kicking off the fall edition of the CVB Secret Sound contest on Monday, October 31st at 8:10 am with Brian, Reesha & Ryder on the Morning Bull Pen.
2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating
2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating. Not long ago, Yakima was voted as one of the top 25 places in the country to go trick or treating. Then the COVID pandemic hit and things got all lopsided and in disarray! During the first year of the pandemic in 2020, the best Yakima neighborhoods to go trick or treating that were once flooded with thousands of kids, parents, and cars became almost ghost towns during Halloween. Last year in 2021, we saw a resurgence of trick or treaters but not nearly as many as in years past.
Join the Legends Casino Hotel Costume Contest 2022 with 5 Payouts
If you're looking for a place to show off your costume, Legends Casino Hotel out in Toppenish is back for Halloween 2022 with its incredible costume contest. There will be live music, and dancing and the top five costumes will win money!. Legends Casino Hotel Halloween Costume Contest 2022. On...
One of a Kind Halloween Experience Happening Now in Yakima, WA
I have been anxiously waiting to spread the word about one of the most unique Halloween experiences you can have this season and it's the only place to do it in the entire United States! Right here in Yakima, Washington!. According to the event set-up on the Yakima Valley Trolleys...
5 Things Yakima Can Jack-O’-Lantern Besides A Pumpkin
If the old man on the porch whittling things has taught me anything, it’s to not come on his property, and also with a knife, patience, and an inanimate object, you can do anything that deals with a knife and an inanimate object. With it being the season of...
Age limit for Trick Or Treating on Halloween? What You Need to Know
All Hallows eve is upon us, kids everywhere will be dressing up as superheroes, monsters, ghouls, and Fortnite Characters. They'll take to the streets to pack pillowcases full of candy that they can gorge on until Christmas. Sadly, this tradition eventually comes to an end, whether it's age, maturity, or the law. That's right, we said the law.
The Four Burgers in Yakima Bob Belcher would be Proud of
Yakima is a great place for delicious food, especially burgers in this town. The actual creativity comes from the chefs in the Valley using fresh meat and produces raised right here in Washington. We decided to ask the question of who has the four best tastiest and most creative burgers, ones that the fictional character Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers would be proud of, and the answers became quite simple.
Yakima Herald Republic
Rob Phillips: Colder weather just in time for much-anticipated elk hunting season
This weekend marks the opener of one of the most anticipated hunting seasons of the year. The nine-day general elk season runs this Saturday through Sunday, Nov. 6. And, looking at the weather change we’ve been experiencing, the timing might be just right. The past two months the big...
Seize Delicious Dining Deal in Yakima at Popular Eats & Elixirs
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the extraordinary flavors of Eats & Elixirs. Dining Deals for Friday, October 28th, at Eats & Elixirs. This Friday, Eats & Elixirs will have you marveling at the globally inspired tapas and vintage...
“Karen” Halloween display removed after a Karen complained to city hall
The city of Prosser, WA recently received a complaint about Halloween decorations they put up outside of city hall, and were forced to take them down.
Special Event Planned To Honor Woman Killed in Yakima
Authorities continue the search for a man charged with the June 12 fatal hit and run of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas charging him with hit-and-run fatality. Bail has been set at $250,000 if he's found and arrested. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic believes he may have fled south to Mexico. An investigation continues to try and find Vargas as the Brusic works with federal authorities.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Kellogg's 'discovers' Bigg Mixx cereal character along Toppenish Creek
The Pacific Northwest has its share of cryptids, those unexplained creatures of myth and legend. Everyone’s heard about Sasquatch, which a Tampico man claims to have captured on film in Northern California. There’s also “Batsquatch,” a creature supposedly spotted around Mount St. Helens that makes the flying monkeys in “The Wizard of Oz” look like household pets, and the Dragon of Lake Chelan.
The Top 3 Contenders for Guy Fieri in Yakima
People have been obsessed with Guy Fieri for quite some time now, for some reason, he's never been to the Yakima Valley. The question is why? Why not come to the Valley and get a real taste of flavor town in Washington, we have some of the freshest food and are pros when it comes to the farm-to-table aspect.
southsoundbiz.com
Tacoma’s MultiCare Acquiring Yakima Valley Memorial
Yakima Valley Memorial, which operates Yakima’s only hospital, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System under plans announced Friday. The health care systems said last spring that they had begun the process to study such a consolidation. They have worked together since 2021 on oncology care in central Washington.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Blustery and chilly today! Morning showers, cloudy and cool afternoon -Briana
ALERT DAY Monday Forecast: Blustery and chilly this morning! Rain is likely before noon today. Light showers expected in the Tri-Cities and Yakima, higher amounts over the Blues and Cascades today…with snow possible above 5,000 feet this morning. Winds will gust around 20-25 MPH this morning, increasing to a speed of 25-35MPH out of the west this afternoon. Cloudy and cool Monday, with showers wrapping up later today. Highs in the 50s today, overnight lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Increasing clouds tomorrow, rain likely tomorrow night through Wednesday morning. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:27am Sunset: 5:55 pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:33am Sunset: 5:59pm.
Yakima’s Lucian Munguia to be featured on national John Walsh show
YAKIMA – A missing child’s case out of Yakima will be featured on an Investigation Discovery show, placing the search for Lucian Munguia in the national spotlight. “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will focus on the search for Lucian, who has been missing since September 10, 2022. The show is set to air on Wednesday, October 26 at 6 p.m....
5 Ghost Towns To Visit Near Yakima, That Won’t Drain Your Gas Tank
If you’re looking for a spooky get away this weekend, and don’t want to break the gas budget. Never fear, we’ve got the 5 Ghost Towns close to Yakima. Now, remember that it was Shakespeare that said “what’s in a name?” Just because they’re called ghost towns, doesn’t mean their haunted, heck, doesn’t even mean they’re towns anymore. It just a great piece of history that you can still see today (if you're lucky). One interesting thing I noticed, was that Yakima County does not contain any ghost towns (at least from what I could find). So kudos to us for not letting anything (town wise) go to waste.
ifiberone.com
Speeding semi rolls, blocks all eastbound lanes on I-90 Tuesday night
EASTON - Washington State Troopers say speed was a factor in a Tuesday night semi rollover that ended up blocking all lanes on eastbound I-90 for five hours and 40 minutes. The crash happened just west of Easton in Kittitas County near Lake Kachees. Authorities report that 33-year-old Ajmer Singh...
92.9 The Bull
Yakima, WA
