Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley Weekender: Things to do Oct. 27-30

Brrr! That cold weather came out of nowhere fast, and just in time for Halloween. And there’s so much going on leading up to the spooky celebration on Monday. So, if one day isn’t enough for chills and thrills, check out some of what the Yakima Valley has to offer this weekend.
Yakima Herald Republic

Mercedes and Family moves restaurant to new downtown Yakima location

The Mercedes and Family restaurant has moved to Front Street in downtown Yakima. The Gomez and Guzman families aren’t kidding with the name of their Mexican restaurant. Three generations are involved with operations of Mercedes and Family Mexican Restaurant, now located at 7 N. Front St. Among the family members operating the eatery are Mercedes Guzman, her son Erik Gomez and his son Alex Gomez.
92.9 The Bull

Cashmere Valley Bank Secret Sound. Are You Yakima’s Next Winner?

Okay, then here's one you'll have to keep quiet until Monday. The Cashmere Valley Bank Secret Sound Returns on Halloween. It's no trick, we're teaming up again with Cashmere Valley Bank to treat you to an opportunity to have fun and win cash. We're kicking off the fall edition of the CVB Secret Sound contest on Monday, October 31st at 8:10 am with Brian, Reesha & Ryder on the Morning Bull Pen.
92.9 The Bull

2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating

2 Best Neighborhoods in Yakima to Go Trick or Treating. Not long ago, Yakima was voted as one of the top 25 places in the country to go trick or treating. Then the COVID pandemic hit and things got all lopsided and in disarray! During the first year of the pandemic in 2020, the best Yakima neighborhoods to go trick or treating that were once flooded with thousands of kids, parents, and cars became almost ghost towns during Halloween. Last year in 2021, we saw a resurgence of trick or treaters but not nearly as many as in years past.
107.3 KFFM

The Four Burgers in Yakima Bob Belcher would be Proud of

Yakima is a great place for delicious food, especially burgers in this town. The actual creativity comes from the chefs in the Valley using fresh meat and produces raised right here in Washington. We decided to ask the question of who has the four best tastiest and most creative burgers, ones that the fictional character Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers would be proud of, and the answers became quite simple.
News Talk KIT

Special Event Planned To Honor Woman Killed in Yakima

Authorities continue the search for a man charged with the June 12 fatal hit and run of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas charging him with hit-and-run fatality. Bail has been set at $250,000 if he's found and arrested. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic believes he may have fled south to Mexico. An investigation continues to try and find Vargas as the Brusic works with federal authorities.
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Kellogg's 'discovers' Bigg Mixx cereal character along Toppenish Creek

The Pacific Northwest has its share of cryptids, those unexplained creatures of myth and legend. Everyone’s heard about Sasquatch, which a Tampico man claims to have captured on film in Northern California. There’s also “Batsquatch,” a creature supposedly spotted around Mount St. Helens that makes the flying monkeys in “The Wizard of Oz” look like household pets, and the Dragon of Lake Chelan.
92.9 The Bull

The Top 3 Contenders for Guy Fieri in Yakima

People have been obsessed with Guy Fieri for quite some time now, for some reason, he's never been to the Yakima Valley. The question is why? Why not come to the Valley and get a real taste of flavor town in Washington, we have some of the freshest food and are pros when it comes to the farm-to-table aspect.
southsoundbiz.com

Tacoma’s MultiCare Acquiring Yakima Valley Memorial

Yakima Valley Memorial, which operates Yakima’s only hospital, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System under plans announced Friday. The health care systems said last spring that they had begun the process to study such a consolidation. They have worked together since 2021 on oncology care in central Washington.
yaktrinews.com

First Alert Weather: Blustery and chilly today! Morning showers, cloudy and cool afternoon -Briana

ALERT DAY Monday Forecast: Blustery and chilly this morning! Rain is likely before noon today. Light showers expected in the Tri-Cities and Yakima, higher amounts over the Blues and Cascades today…with snow possible above 5,000 feet this morning. Winds will gust around 20-25 MPH this morning, increasing to a speed of 25-35MPH out of the west this afternoon. Cloudy and cool Monday, with showers wrapping up later today. Highs in the 50s today, overnight lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Increasing clouds tomorrow, rain likely tomorrow night through Wednesday morning. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:27am Sunset: 5:55 pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:33am Sunset: 5:59pm.
92.9 The Bull

5 Ghost Towns To Visit Near Yakima, That Won’t Drain Your Gas Tank

If you’re looking for a spooky get away this weekend, and don’t want to break the gas budget. Never fear, we’ve got the 5 Ghost Towns close to Yakima. Now, remember that it was Shakespeare that said “what’s in a name?” Just because they’re called ghost towns, doesn’t mean their haunted, heck, doesn’t even mean they’re towns anymore. It just a great piece of history that you can still see today (if you're lucky). One interesting thing I noticed, was that Yakima County does not contain any ghost towns (at least from what I could find). So kudos to us for not letting anything (town wise) go to waste.
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

