Looks like a date night !! Dinner and a movie
Enjoy the crisp evening air of spooky season at two free outdoor movies being shown just off the Mall in Rotary Park this weekend! 🧙♀️ Bring a beach chair or blanket and catch The Addams Family on Friday, October 28 at 7pm and The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Sunday, October 30 at 7pm. Come early to the Mall and do some shopping, grab dinner, or purchase candy for the movie! 🎃
Buy your tickets in advance or at the door and join us for a night of laughter!
Buy your tickets in advance or at the door and join us for a night of laughter!
🎼Hey, Hey Cape May!!!!🏖 Comedy is coming your way, Shore Thing Comedy @Carney’s this Saturday👏🏻😂 #kaleidoscopecomedy #shorething…
🎼Hey, Hey Cape May!!!!🏖 Comedy is coming your way, Shore Thing Comedy @Carney's this Saturday👏🏻😂 #kaleidoscopecomedy #shorethingcomedy #tracylockecomedy #betterthansaltwatertaffy #capemay #carneyscapemay #myhappyplace #downtheshore.
The perfect way to spend a Saturday in Cape May? By stopping by Hemingway's for a drink and bite to eat!🍸🍴 We also have Breakf…
We also have Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner for Take Out, place an order directly online!
EHT NJ’s Spirit Halloween Stores Not Happy With Costume Memes
It's the season for Spirit Halloween stores and apparently a lot of people are noticing!. One of the most popular memes these days is a Spirit Halloween costume meme - a meme that allows you to "build your own costume." A few basic photoshop skills and you can create your...
Restaurant Week Fall ‘22🌾 Join us this week, Thursday to Sunday, for Cape May Restaurant Week! For reservations go to our webs…
Join us this week, Thursday to Sunday, for Cape May Restaurant Week! For reservations go to our website www.carneysnj.com.
Let us help you create a fantastic small wedding or private event in Cape May 🤍 At Harry's, we make your event easy on you, and …
Let us help you create a fantastic small wedding or private event in Cape May 🤍 At Harry's, we make your event easy on you, and fabulous for your guests! To get started, visit harryscapemay.com/cape-may-private-events/.
Stock up on the weekend essentials at The Wine Cellar! 🍷 When you show your room key from any Cape May hotel, you’ll receive 10%…
Stock up on the weekend essentials at The Wine Cellar! 🍷 When you show your room key from any Cape May hotel, you'll receive 10% off your purchase! The Wine Cellar is open every Thursday-Sunday 12PM-7PM! Valid thru 12/22.
The Down Low with Joe – October 28
It’s a Great Time to be a Philadelphia Sports Team Fan according to the Down Low with Joe this week! We’ve got the Philadelphia Phillies World Series Games and the Philadelphia Eagles Game too. Plus, Flyers are doing well and 76ers are playing. And don’t forget about all...
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
All aboard for model train display
The Cape Atlantic Model Railroad Club has officially presented their 2022 layout at McNaughton’s Garden Center in Somers Point. Children of all ages (and children at heart), get ready to be amazed. John Barbieri, the president of the club, says that this year’s display offers tens of new elements,...
Anyone Else’s Trash Times Get Mixed Up In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
If there's one household chore that you'll beat yourself up over if you forget to do it, it's taking out the trash. You know how annoyed you feel when it slipped your mind that today was trash day and you forgot to put the cans out? I don't know about your family, but if we forgot, my mom would load up the car and bring it to my grandmother's house since her trash day was two days after ours.
When to Trick-or-Treat in Atlantic County, NJ This Halloween
Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Atlantic County. From Absecon to Weymouth and everywhere in between, we've got you covered!. It looks like for...
Firefly Music Festival Not Happening in 2023
DOVER, Del. — Organizers of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover announced Thursday that the event will not be held in 2023. Accompanying a video posted on the festival's website is a message that says, “We’ll be cherishing these moments until we reunite. After 10 magical years of Firefly in the Woodlands, we’ve decided to take a year off to recharge our lights. We will see you in 2024!”
Disney on Ice comes to Boardwalk Hall
For the first time, Disney On Ice invites families to step inside the magical adventures of Frozen and Encanto as they come to life like never before at Atlantic City’s Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from November 10 – 13. Fans will sing along with favorite characters Anna, Elsa, Mirabel and the Madrigal family while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more. As Olaf and Mirabel narrate the tales, audiences will learn that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special.
Popular Galloway, NJ Bar Cancels Halloween Party, with Good Reason
If you were planning on attending a Halloween party at JD's Pub & Grille in Galloway, NJ, you'll have to rethink your costume. Some things are just more important than others, and this is one cancellation I fully support. JD's Pub in Galloway is scrapping its Halloween party plans this...
Jersey Proud: Art history professor discovers mysterious artifact at Cape May Antique Center
An art history professor discovered a strange object at the Cape May Antique Center.
South Jersey Butcher Shop Returns To Food Network's 'Diners, Drive-ins & Dives'
The Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" is returning to the airwaves and a South Jersey butcher shop is being featured. Ernest And Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe in Brigantine will appear Friday, Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. in a segment titled, "From sausage to sweet." They are best known for...
These 3 New Jersey Towns That Are Magical at Christmastime, Chosen By You
New Jereyans chose these three towns as the most magical towns at Christmas in New Jersey. I have to tend to agree, Christmas in New Jersey is beautiful and many towns decorate, hang lights, have Christmas festivals, and so much more. But, there are those special towns that go that little extra mile.
20 Best Restaurants in Brigantine, NJ
Brigantine is a quaint city in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This lovely beach city is one of the state’s popular summer destinations, offering plenty of opportunities for leisure in the sun. With stunning beaches, a beautiful shore, and rich waters, it offers visitors various activities to enjoy the waters—from...
