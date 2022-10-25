ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Looks like a date night !! Dinner and a movie

Enjoy the crisp evening air of spooky season at two free outdoor movies being shown just off the Mall in Rotary Park this weekend! 🧙‍♀️ Bring a beach chair or blanket and catch The Addams Family on Friday, October 28 at 7pm and The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Sunday, October 30 at 7pm. Come early to the Mall and do some shopping, grab dinner, or purchase candy for the movie! 🎃
CAPE MAY, NJ
Buy your tickets in advance or at the door and join us for a night of laughter!

Buy your tickets in advance or at the door and join us for a night of laughter!
CAPE MAY, NJ
🎼Hey, Hey Cape May!!!!🏖 Comedy is coming your way, Shore Thing Comedy @Carney’s this Saturday👏🏻😂 #kaleidoscopecomedy #shorething…

🎼Hey, Hey Cape May!!!!🏖 Comedy is coming your way, Shore Thing Comedy @Carney's this Saturday👏🏻😂 #kaleidoscopecomedy #shorethingcomedy #tracylockecomedy
CAPE MAY, NJ
Restaurant Week Fall ‘22🌾 Join us this week, Thursday to Sunday, for Cape May Restaurant Week! For reservations go to our webs…

Join us this week, Thursday to Sunday, for Cape May Restaurant Week!. For reservations go to our website www.carneysnj.com.
The Down Low with Joe – October 28

It’s a Great Time to be a Philadelphia Sports Team Fan according to the Down Low with Joe this week! We’ve got the Philadelphia Phillies World Series Games and the Philadelphia Eagles Game too. Plus, Flyers are doing well and 76ers are playing. And don’t forget about all...
CAPE MAY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight

New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

All aboard for model train display

The Cape Atlantic Model Railroad Club has officially presented their 2022 layout at McNaughton’s Garden Center in Somers Point. Children of all ages (and children at heart), get ready to be amazed. John Barbieri, the president of the club, says that this year’s display offers tens of new elements,...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Anyone Else’s Trash Times Get Mixed Up In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?

If there's one household chore that you'll beat yourself up over if you forget to do it, it's taking out the trash. You know how annoyed you feel when it slipped your mind that today was trash day and you forgot to put the cans out? I don't know about your family, but if we forgot, my mom would load up the car and bring it to my grandmother's house since her trash day was two days after ours.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
WBOC

Firefly Music Festival Not Happening in 2023

DOVER, Del. — Organizers of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover announced Thursday that the event will not be held in 2023. Accompanying a video posted on the festival's website is a message that says, “We’ll be cherishing these moments until we reunite. After 10 magical years of Firefly in the Woodlands, we’ve decided to take a year off to recharge our lights. We will see you in 2024!”
shorelocalnews.com

Disney on Ice comes to Boardwalk Hall

For the first time, Disney On Ice invites families to step inside the magical adventures of Frozen and Encanto as they come to life like never before at Atlantic City’s Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from November 10 – 13. Fans will sing along with favorite characters Anna, Elsa, Mirabel and the Madrigal family while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more. As Olaf and Mirabel narrate the tales, audiences will learn that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Brigantine, NJ

Brigantine is a quaint city in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This lovely beach city is one of the state’s popular summer destinations, offering plenty of opportunities for leisure in the sun. With stunning beaches, a beautiful shore, and rich waters, it offers visitors various activities to enjoy the waters—from...
BRIGANTINE, NJ

