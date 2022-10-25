Read full article on original website
Related
Rishi Sunak reverses Truss plan to allow immigration to rise
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has signalled he wants to rein in immigration, in line with the 2019 Conservative Party manifesto commitment to get overall numbers down over the course of the following five years.Mr Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss clashed with home secretary Suella Braverman over proposals to let numbers rise in the hope of boosting economic growth, and the spat is believed to have played a part in Ms Braverman’s dismissal last week.Before her resignation, Ms Truss is thought to have been planning to liberalise work visa rules for hard-to-fill jobs like social care and fruit-picking, as part of...
I’m a Ukrainian refugee – my host family want to kick me out… I’m desperate and have nowhere to go
A DOG-loving Ukrainian refugee is facing homelessness after being kicked out by her host family with nowhere to go. Anfisa Vlasova and her four Yorkshire Terriers moved in with a couple and their two dogs after fleeing war torn eastern city Kharkiv in May. But after the minimum required six-month...
BBC
Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?
Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
There’s One Country Keeping Putin’s Desperate Bombing Campaign Alive
Vladimir Putin is running out of missiles and looking to Iran for solutions. As Monday’s attack on Kyiv with Iranian-supplied drones shows, Russia’s stockpiles of advanced systems are wearing thin. Tehran provided hundreds of drones over the summer, but reporting from The Washington Post indicates that new shipments will include ballistic missiles with ranges between 200 and 450 miles.It’s no mystery why Russia is short of missiles: last week Russia launched a massive salvo of missiles and drones against civilians across Ukraine. Some estimates claim Putin spent as much as $700 million on the strikes, which hit everything from city...
Washington Examiner
‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie
For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
Russian Officials Quit in Droves After Conscripted Colleague Killed—Report
"We have a mass exodus," a Kremlin source told Russian journalist Roman Super.
Russian General Prepares Kherson Surrender: 'Hard Decisions Must Be Made'
Statements from Russian officials in recent days signal that Putin's troops are preparing to surrender in Kherson.
Putin Uses 20 Bottles of Vodka and a ‘Sweet’ Note to Rekindle Bromance With Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi
ROME—Despite condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Italy’s long-serving politician Silvio Berlusconi has spoken out about rekindling his most unusual bromance with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Berlusconi, who has just been voted back into power as part of a far-right coalition set to take office this month, was...
U.S. States That Wish to Join Russia Will Be Considered, Says Duma Member
A senior member of the state Duma, Russia's parliament, said that any U.S. states that want to break away from the country and instead join the Russian Federation will be considered. The comments come only a week after Russia declared that four regions of Ukraine had become Russian territory, following...
Russians in Ukraine Preparing To Help Overthrow Putin—Opposition Leader
Volunteer Russian fighters battling their compatriots in Ukraine can be a vanguard in a future revolution to topple Vladimir Putin, a prominent opposition leader has said. Ilya Ponomarev—a member of the Russian parliament from 2007 to 2016 and the only one to vote against the annexation of Crimea in 2014—told Newsweek Putin has set the stage for a "new Russian revolution" with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
After just 44 days in office, Liz Truss is eligible to collect a £115,000 allowance for the rest of her life
Truss would be only the sixth prime minister to receive the lifelong allowance, which was enacted in 1991 after Margaret Thatcher's resignation.
How Rishi Sunak made his wealth
It is a day of historic firsts for Rishi Sunak, who beat Penny Mordaunt in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader and by extension the next prime minister.Mr Sunak will become the UK’s first ever Hindu to hold the highest office in the land after meeting King Charles, who will ask him to form a government.He will also be one of the richest politicians to enter No 10 Downing Street. According to the Sunday Times Rich List Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are worth £730 million.Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), served as...
tatler.com
The Prime Minister’s billionaire father-in-law says Sunak ‘will do his best for the people of the UK’
Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law, the billionaire IT mogul, N.R. Narayana Murthy, has been dubbed ‘the Bill Gates of India’. Worth over £3.9 billion (ranking as the 654th richest person in the world), the father of Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, is the founder of Infosys, India's second-largest software giant.
US trolls Hungary, the most pro-Russian EU state, reminding its leaders they are supposed to be allies with the West
The US called out Hungary stance on the invasion of Ukraine, which has been softer than many nations. The US embassy reminded the EU and NATO member that the US and Hungary are supposed to be allies. It shared a joke quiz highlighting how so many Hungarian officials made anti-West...
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'
India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
Intelligence Chief Warns Russia Not Leaving Kherson, Creating an 'Illusion'
Russia is creating an "illusion" by appearing to leave Kherson but is actually preparing to defend the city, Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov warned. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine invasion on February 24, hoping for a quick victory. But Ukraine, bolstered by Western aid, has blunted military gains for eight months, launching counteroffensives to retake occupied territory.
Joe Biden Mispronounces Rishi Sunak's Name as New U.K. Leader Takes Office
Rishi Sunak is Britain's first leader of color, after being appointed prime minister by King Charles III on Tuesday morning.
Britain’s Third PM This Year, Rishi Sunak, Is Twice as Rich as the King
LONDON—Rishi Sunak is to become Britain’s third prime minister of the year after winning a hastily arranged leadership contest on Monday in the wake of Liz Truss’ lightning downfall. After losing out to Truss in the summer, Sunak is on his way to Downing Street after his leadership race rival, Penny Mordaunt, withdrew from the contest at the last minute. While Truss became Britain’s leader after being voted in by Conservative Party members—less than 1 percent of the electorate—nobody has voted for Sunak to become prime minister. His rise to the top job came after he successfully thwarted Boris Johnson...
Putin admits Russia is facing 'issues' in the Ukraine war and told his team to make faster decisions
Russian President Putin on Tuesday admitted his country faces "issues" from the war in Ukraine. Per an AFP translation of the speech, Putin referred to "economic difficulties" in Russia. Putin also told his team to speed up the decision-making process in the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday admitted...
Comments / 0