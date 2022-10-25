ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak reverses Truss plan to allow immigration to rise

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has signalled he wants to rein in immigration, in line with the 2019 Conservative Party manifesto commitment to get overall numbers down over the course of the following five years.Mr Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss clashed with home secretary Suella Braverman over proposals to let numbers rise in the hope of boosting economic growth, and the spat is believed to have played a part in Ms Braverman’s dismissal last week.Before her resignation, Ms Truss is thought to have been planning to liberalise work visa rules for hard-to-fill jobs like social care and fruit-picking, as part of...
BBC

Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?

Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

There’s One Country Keeping Putin’s Desperate Bombing Campaign Alive

Vladimir Putin is running out of missiles and looking to Iran for solutions. As Monday’s attack on Kyiv with Iranian-supplied drones shows, Russia’s stockpiles of advanced systems are wearing thin. Tehran provided hundreds of drones over the summer, but reporting from The Washington Post indicates that new shipments will include ballistic missiles with ranges between 200 and 450 miles.It’s no mystery why Russia is short of missiles: last week Russia launched a massive salvo of missiles and drones against civilians across Ukraine. Some estimates claim Putin spent as much as $700 million on the strikes, which hit everything from city...
Washington Examiner

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie

For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
Newsweek

Russians in Ukraine Preparing To Help Overthrow Putin—Opposition Leader

Volunteer Russian fighters battling their compatriots in Ukraine can be a vanguard in a future revolution to topple Vladimir Putin, a prominent opposition leader has said. Ilya Ponomarev—a member of the Russian parliament from 2007 to 2016 and the only one to vote against the annexation of Crimea in 2014—told Newsweek Putin has set the stage for a "new Russian revolution" with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The Independent

How Rishi Sunak made his wealth

It is a day of historic firsts for Rishi Sunak, who beat Penny Mordaunt in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader and by extension the next prime minister.Mr Sunak will become the UK’s first ever Hindu to hold the highest office in the land after meeting King Charles, who will ask him to form a government.He will also be one of the richest politicians to enter No 10 Downing Street. According to the Sunday Times Rich List Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are worth £730 million.Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), served as...
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says

Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
Benzinga

India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'

India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
Newsweek

Intelligence Chief Warns Russia Not Leaving Kherson, Creating an 'Illusion'

Russia is creating an "illusion" by appearing to leave Kherson but is actually preparing to defend the city, Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov warned. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine invasion on February 24, hoping for a quick victory. But Ukraine, bolstered by Western aid, has blunted military gains for eight months, launching counteroffensives to retake occupied territory.
TheDailyBeast

Britain’s Third PM This Year, Rishi Sunak, Is Twice as Rich as the King

LONDON—Rishi Sunak is to become Britain’s third prime minister of the year after winning a hastily arranged leadership contest on Monday in the wake of Liz Truss’ lightning downfall. After losing out to Truss in the summer, Sunak is on his way to Downing Street after his leadership race rival, Penny Mordaunt, withdrew from the contest at the last minute. While Truss became Britain’s leader after being voted in by Conservative Party members—less than 1 percent of the electorate—nobody has voted for Sunak to become prime minister. His rise to the top job came after he successfully thwarted Boris Johnson...

Comments / 0

Community Policy