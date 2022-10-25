ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time to look forward for Norwalk City Schools

By Joe Centers Center Line
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
It's been a couple of tough months for everybody involved in the football fiasco with the Norwalk High School program.

Let's spare everybody the sordid details and just say a couple of hazing incidents ruined the season, and probably the coaching career of Todd Fox.

First of all, anybody or any group who still thinks hazing is an acceptable thing is wrong.

Sure, these types of things have been going on since the start of time. But, that doesn't make it right.

It's just not a smart thing to do. And with all of the cellphone cameras in everybody's pocket, it is also just stupid.

I have a good friend who coaches football. At one time, when he was a head coach, he had something called senior tackle on the last day of practice. Each senior would pick out a freshman and pretty much let them have it.

I have a nephew who did not go out for football in high school because he feared what would happen to him.

I told my buddy if one person would have been seriously injured, it would have ended his career right there on the spot.

This hazing did not involve the coaches, but the players.

Where it all went bad was the leadership (or lack of) from the coaches and what happened after the events were reported.

Where were the coaches when all of this happened? And when they did find out, what did they do?

In college they call this a lack of institutional control.

Norwalk City Schools taxpayers have been spending big bucks to the tune of $525 per hour to the Cleveland law firm, Flannery Georgalis LCC, to conduct an internal investigation.

"We are nearing the end," Norwalk City Schools Superintendent Brad Cooley told me Oct. 21. "They are wrapping up. They have been talking to staff. The only way I am involved is I have been setting up the interviews."

"The outside investigation will be wrapping up soon and they will present their findings to the board ... it could be as early as next week," he added.

Other than that, Cooley said he couldn't comment any further. The investigation is in the hands of the school board and president Lisa Wick.

Fox has been on paid administrative leave and missed the team's final five games.

Cooley said the Norwalk Police Department is still investigating some incidents involving the team, along with Fox.

We will find out soon what the investigation has come up with.

Even though the investigation is not over, I think it is time for everybody involved to start putting this in the rearview mirror.

It is time to start healing and moving forward.

There will almost certainly be a new coach next year and, hopefully, a new direction.

With just one win in 20 games the past two seasons, it can't keep going this way. Not on top of everything else that has happened.

I covered the Truckers for 20 seasons from 1979 to 2000 and never once covered a winning season. The program was a disaster until Chris MacFarland came in and helped turn things around with some of the best athletes in NHS history.

MacFarland was not rehired after the 2017 season.

Fox came in after a successful stint at Tiffin Calvert and got the team to the state semifinals in 2018 — the first since the Truckers won the Class AA state championship in 1974.

The Truckers also won a league title in 2019, and from 2018-20, the program was a rock solid 24-11. That's a .686 winning percentage, and certainly more wins than I saw Norwalk claim over multiple seasons combined as sports editor.

And now we are here.

It's time to start over and get this program where it was just a few short years ago.

We will get the report soon enough and see what it has to say. There surely will be many changes next year.

There needs to be a new attitude and a new direction.

And it needs to start now.

Joe Centers is Reflector community editor. He can be reached at jcenters@norwalkreflector.com.

