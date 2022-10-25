ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Russia has notified the U.S. its annual nuclear exercise has begun, U.S. officials say

By David Martin, Eleanor Watson
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

Russia has notified the U.S. that its annual nuclear exercise has begun and that it will include launches of nuclear capable missiles starting Wednesday, according to two U.S. officials.

The annual exercise has been described by U.S. officials as "routine" around this time of year but nevertheless will take place against heightened Russian rhetoric about using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

The Russian "Grom," or Thunder nuclear exercise, typically involves large-scale maneuvers of strategic nuclear forces, including live missile launches, a senior military official said earlier this month. Officials have expected the annual exercise for several weeks but only recently received notification from Russia.

"Russia is complying with its arms control obligations and its transparency commitments to make those notifications," Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters Tuesday, after confirming the U.S. has been notified of the annual exercise.

The Russian exercise coincides with the long-planned NATO nuclear exercise "Steadfast Noon." This year's NATO exercise, hosted by Belgium, takes place from Oct. 17 to Oct. 30 and involves 14 countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bjezn_0imDZjGg00
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 24, 2022.  Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTER

U.S. B-52 long-range bombers will participate, flying from Minot Air Base in North Dakota. The exercise also includes fourth and fifth generation fighter jets, but no live weapons will be used.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters earlier this month that the NATO exercise is meant to ensure NATO's nuclear deterrence capabilities "remain safe, secure and effective."

Stoltenberg said NATO will "monitor" the Russian exercise and "will remain vigilant not least in light of the veiled nuclear threats and the dangerous nuclear rhetoric we have seen from the Russian side."

The last time Russia held a nuclear exercise was in February, just ahead of its invasion of Ukraine.

Comments / 839

Kenneth Hogan
2d ago

THE USA BETTER WATCH AND BE READY AND DONT TRUST ANY COUNTRY , KEEP FINGERS ON THE HUNDREDS OF BUTTONS TO KEEP US SAFE .... wish Trump was in his office to take care of this problem

Reply(167)
228
Jose Ramirez Jr
2d ago

1980's Russia computer had a problem where it detected a nuclear strike from United States of America and thanks to a Russian Officer he didn't launch the nuclear strike had he we would all be dead look it up

Reply(34)
109
Robert Card
2d ago

I don't believe anything the Democrats and liberals have to say they've been lieing there hole in tire life

Reply(118)
217
Related
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand

Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
News Tender

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Gizmodo

U.S. Preps for Nuclear Fallout

The potential for a nuclear armageddon has seemingly increased in recent months, much to the confusion and worry of some of the American public. That potential appears to be crystallizing into a legitimate concern for the U.S. government, which recently announced the purchase of a drug used in radiological and nuclear emergencies.
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Vows to Teach Kim Jong Un a Lesson After Missile Over Japan

North Korea has test-fired a missile on its longest flight ever over Japan, inspiring the U.S. and South Korea to stage their own show of force with precision strikes on an islet in the Yellow Sea near North Korea’s southwest coast.The tit-for-tat exchange ratcheted up a sense of crisis in which North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is defying threats by both Washington and Seoul to punish him while he makes good on his vow never to give up his nuclear program, sanctified in a newly passed law authorizing the North to nuke its enemies whenever Kim feels like it.The...
HAWAII STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: Another close ally has died, the latest in a series of 'mysterious' deaths

Nikolay Petrunin, who has been widely known as Russia’s gas wonder-kid and closeVladimir Putin ally, has mysteriously died in a Moscow hospital after falling into a month-long comaallegedly due to COVID-19 complications, CityA.M. reports. Political prodigy and close Putin ally. Nikolay Petrunin was a multi-millionaire who amassed great wealth...
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
100K+
Followers
25K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy