ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
livingetc.com

Chromecast with Google TV review: the ultimate entertainment solution for Nest households

Back in the days before the majority of TVs had not just streaming services but now smart assistants built right in, Google was ahead of the game with one of the first ways to stream content from the internet to your living room TV. Chromecast was simple but pretty revolutionary when it came to 'casting' content from our phones and other devices. However, it has been slightly overshadowed by the bevy of smart TV platforms that have emerged since.
livingetc.com

Do I need a subwoofer with a soundbar? We decide definitively on what makes the best audio

If you’re shopping around to enhance your TV’s audio, you may well ask yourself one question: do I need a subwoofer with a soundbar?. Clearly, the answer is no: you don’t need one. But getting one of the best soundbars with a subwoofer (or a model that will allow you to connect one at a later date) will provide a fuller, more immersive soundscape from your TV — and it won’t necessarily cost you all that much more, either.
livingetc.com

What is temporary wallpaper and is it safe to use in a rental? These experts explain

Temporary wallpaper probably sounds very appealing if you're decorating an apartment, especially if you're not a homeowner. Renting can be very restrictive, particularly if your property comes furnished, so any opportunity to add your own stylistic flair without committing to permanent changes or risking future damage is a win. We've...

Comments / 0

Community Policy