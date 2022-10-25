If you’re shopping around to enhance your TV’s audio, you may well ask yourself one question: do I need a subwoofer with a soundbar?. Clearly, the answer is no: you don’t need one. But getting one of the best soundbars with a subwoofer (or a model that will allow you to connect one at a later date) will provide a fuller, more immersive soundscape from your TV — and it won’t necessarily cost you all that much more, either.

