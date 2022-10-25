ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

commonwealthmagazine.org

Voter disinterest is this election’s biggest problem

WITH THE MASSACHUSETTS general election just weeks away, some political analysts are worried that many voters aren’t that familiar with the candidates running for office. At a forum on voter engagement hosted by the Boston Foundation, several analysts said the lack of competition in many races has led to disinterest in the election.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Steamship was subpoenaed in ambulance probe

As part of its probe into the Oak Bluffs Fire and EMS Department, the FBI subpoenaed the Steamship Authority in 2019, records show. While it’s unclear if the FBI’s investigation remains active, at that time the agency was investigating alleged medical billing fraud. This was related to off-Island ambulance transfers, such as to Boston hospitals, which used to occur daily. Oak Bluffs Fire and EMS Department no longer provides such off-Island service. Records show transfers to medical aircraft were also under scrutiny.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
POLITICO

Marty’s campaign-trail travels

MILES TO GO BEFORE HE SLEEPS — He might not be the most in-demand former mayor serving in the Biden administration. But Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who wouldn't get involved in Boston's race to replace him last year, is shaking off his campaign cobwebs in the run-up to the midterms.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Panhandling in New Bedford sparks outrage on social media

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Panhandling is a major problem in many cities across Massachusetts and some residents are taking to social media to share their outrage. A post on the New Bedford Guide's Facebook Page which now has over 400 comments calls out the man who stands at the intersection of Sawyer and Purchase Streets.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
baystatebanner.com

In the news: Annissa Essaibi George

Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Considering Bylaw Revisions for Downtown Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable is considering downtown Hyannis zoning revisions that aim to provide more commercial opportunities while maintaining the local character. Director of Planning and Development Elizabeth Jenkins told town council that the proposed changes building on past studies would also increase housing availability. “Our current zoning has a...
HYANNIS, NE
nbcboston.com

Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources

State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Stabbed in Falmouth, Sparking Overnight Police Investigation

Someone was stabbed overnight in Falmouth, Massachusetts, leading to a large police investigation, Cape Cod law enforcement has confirmed. The Falmouth Police Department got a 911 call at around 11:30 Monday night for a stabbing at a home in East Falmouth, according to a news release from Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne and Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe. Officers found a man with serious injuries, who was taken to a Boston area hospital by ambulance, authorities said. He is still being treated.
FALMOUTH, MA

