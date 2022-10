DETROIT — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak.Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie."It feels good," Raymond said. "Of course it feels like I could have gotten one the previous games, too. It was good that I finally got it today. I feel like we could've had a lot more goals today."Raymond broke a tie on a power play...

