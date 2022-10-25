ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Should you sell or buy European banks ahead of tomorrow’s ECB decision?

The ECB is expected to raise the key interest rates by another 75bp tommorow. European commercial banks benefit from rising rates, but the ECB may change the TLTROs terms retroactively. European commercial banks' profitability would be affected if TLTROs become less attractive. One of the most-awaited central bank meetings is...
Boeing says its loss widened sharply in Q3: should you sell?

Boeing's Q3 revenue missed Street expectations by some $2.0 billion. Its free cash flow in the fiscal third quarter was still encouraging. Hightower's Stephanie Link shares her outlook on the Boeing stock. Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is keeping in the green this morning even after the multinational said its loss...
Should I buy Mastercard shares after the Q3 results?

Mastercard reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results this Thursday, and CEO Michael Miebach said that consumer spending remains resilient and cross-border travel continues to recover. Mastercard continues to improve its position in the market. Mastercard reported better-than-expected third-quarter results this Thursday; total revenue has...
Should you buy MATIC after BitPay adds support for the cryptocurrency?

BItPay added support for the Polygon (MATIC) network on top of its services. BitPay app users are able to store, trade, and spend MATIC. The value of the MATIC cryptocurrency has jumped 21% in the last seven days. The crypto payments processing company BitPay now supports the Polygon protocol. Polygon...
Investors should start treating cloud stocks as ‘cyclical’: Cramer

Jim Cramer says "cloud" is no longer in the early innings. He wants cloud companies to focus on lowering headcount. WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF has been cut in half this year. Gone are the days when cloud used to be an “up and up again” story. It’s time to accept...
US stocks rally ahead of the midterm elections. Is it safe to buy?

Short positioning is extreme and there is plenty of cash around to buy stocks. The Fed may hint at a 50bp rate hike in December, fueling a stock market rally. US stocks are off their lows, as reflected by the major indices. For example, the S&P 500 index is up more than 300 points from its October lows – and rising.
Half a billion dollars of Ethereum shorts liquidated as market rips upward

Liquidations of Ethereum short-traders topped half a billion across Wednesday and Thursday. Across all coins, $1.3 billion of short liquidations were triggered. Stock market moving sharply upward off softer interest rate expectations triggered the outsized crypto move. For crypto short sellers, it has been a good year. This week, however,...
Where is EUR/USD heading? Elliott Waves says much higher

EUR/USD moved above parity today as the short squeeze continues. Given that many traders are positioned on the short side, there is scope for more upside. The euro, and the EUR/USD in particular, is squeezing higher. It crossed above parity today after rallying from as low as 0.96 and remains bid.
Should you buy RUNE after THORChain suffers an outage due to a software bug?

THORChain (RUNE/USD) was halted on October 27, 2022, due to a software bug. THORChain, a blockchain network built on top of Cosmos (ATOM/USD), is essentially a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to trade cryptocurrencies across multiple networks in a non-custodial way. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market...
Whatever happened the cannabis stock bubble? What next?

Marijuana stocks traded like memes, riding the hysteria of late 2020/early 2021 to print outrageous gains. Biden's election win was seen as a huge boost for regulation hopes, but may have been overreacted to. Going forward, cannabis will continue to be extremely volatile in this macro climate. There is seemingly...
Wizz Air share price is recovering: buy the dip?

Wizz Air stock price has been in a strong bearish trend. The aviation industry has made a strong recovery recently. Wizz Air will publish its quarterly earnings next week. Wizz Air (LON: WIZZ) share price has risen in the past two straight days. The shares rose to a high of 1,675p, which was the highest level since September 29. It has risen by more than 25% from its lowest level this month. Other airline stocks like IAG and EasyJet shares have risen sharply in the past few days.
Is Glencore a good stock to buy ahead of earnings?

Glencore share price has jumped by almost 40% in 2021. It has outpaced the FTSE 100 and other mining stocks. Glencore is expected to publish mixed results this week. The Glencore (LON: GLEN) share price held steady on Wednesday as investors wait for the company’s earnings. It rose to a high of 509p, which was the highest level since September 15th. This means that it has jumped by almost 40% this year, making it one of the best performers in the FTSE 100 index.
AUD/USD price forecast amid higher than expected inflation data

Inflation reached 7.3% YoY in Australia and the RBA will hike some more. AUD/USD bounced from support and there is scope for the rally to continue. Overnight in Australia, traders eagerly awaited the monthly inflation data to be released. Inflation data worldwide matters because the market always tries to anticipate changes in the underlying trend.
Volatile net trade propels US Q3 Real GDP to 2.6%; Recession threat looms large

US real GDP turned positive after two consecutive quarters of negative growth. Consumer spending was positive but eased from a month ago. House prices dragged down overall GDP. In its advance GDP estimate released earlier today, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced that the real GDP for Q3 grew...
Are McDonald’s shares worth buying after the Q3 results?

McDonald's reports market-beating results for its fiscal Q3. BTIG's Peter Saleh shares his outlook on McDonald's shares. He's convinced McDonald's will hold up well in a recession. Shares of McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) are in the green on Thursday after the fast-food giant reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal third...
Gleec Coin (GLEEC) to list on six top crypto exchanges

Gleec Coin (GLEEC) to list on six exchanges, including Changelly and Phemex. The listings increases liquidity for GLEEC and allows more people to buy, sell and trade. GLEEC is already available on some of the exchanges, with support expected on the rest soon. Gleec, a blockchain-powered decentralised digital ecosystem offering...
XRP price movement amid whales moving 158.71 million in minutes

XRP (XRP/USD) is essentially the native cryptocurrency that is used by the open-sourced distributed ledger XRP Ledger (XRPL), powered by a network of peer-to-peer (P2P) servers. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today. XRP, as a cryptocurrency, is built to power innovative...
Amazon stock ‘overreacted’ to the Q3 report: buy the dip?

Amazon Web Services comes in well below the Street estimates in Q3. Gene Munster remains bullish on the Amazon stock for the long term. Shares of the tech behemoth tanked about 15% in after-hours trading. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), on Thursday, said its profit from the closely followed “cloud” business...

