A man in China became seriously ill after he ate a live crab in what he said was an act of revenge for pinching his daughter, according to a report.Lu, the 39-year-old man in the eastern coastal province of China, swallowed the whole small-size crab and was admitted to a hospital two months later with back pain, doctors said according to South China Morning Post report.Mr Lu’s medical reports showed pathology changes in his chest, abdomen, liver and digestive system but were unable to identify the exact cause.“We repeatedly asked him if he had ever eaten game, or anything...

39 MINUTES AGO