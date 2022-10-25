Read full article on original website
France 24
Australian team condemns 'suffering' behind Qatar World Cup
Football Australia said the reported exploitation of migrant workers during stadium construction "cannot be ignored", and urged Qatar to legalise same-sex marriage in one of the most significant tournament protests to date. The upcoming World Cup -- beginning on November 20 -- has been marred by controversy since Qatar was...
France 24
Smiles and a handshake as Macron and Germany’s Scholz plaster over differences
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met in Paris with smiles and a handshake on Wednesday, but ignored questions on their faltering relationship as they headed into the Elysee Palace. Scholz flew into the French capital for a hastily scheduled working lunch to find common ground after...
France, NZ into semifinals at Women's Rugby World Cup
Winger Joanna Grisez scored a try in the first two two minutes and added two more late for a hat-trick which lifted France to a 39-3 win over Italy in the first quarterfinal at the Women's Rugby World Cup at Whangarei, New Zealand
France 24
As PM Rishi Sunak takes the reins in Britain, hopes for improved France-UK relations
UK-France relations have been marked by tensions ever since Brexit, whether over fishing rights or submarine deals. Will new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak improve relations with Britain’s neighbour and ally across the Channel – and notably French President Emmanuel Macron? We take a look at some of the key similarities, and differences, between the two leaders.
France 24
From Kigali to the world: Kaya Byinshii's regenerative sound
By: Olivia SALAZAR-WINSPEAR | Jennifer BEN BRAHIM | Marion CHAVAL | Magali FAURE | Clémence DELFAURE. Her first record, "Nyabyinshi", called for self-love. Now, Rwandan singer-songwriter Kaya Byinshii is examining growth and regeneration on her first studio album, "Ukwiyuburura". Like a snake shedding its skin, Kaya tells us about her artistic evolution, from incorporating traditional Rwandan instruments into her practice to finding inspiration in a mythical queen.
France 24
Louisiana's flamboyant festival traditions on display in 'Black Indians'
We take a trip to the Deep South thanks to an exhibition that uncovers a lesser-known part of the cultural landscape of New Orleans. "Black Indians" explores the creativity of the African American and indigenous communities through parades and celebrations. Our reporters went to check it out at the Quai Branly museum in Paris.
France 24
Mountains abound in 2023 edition of men’s Tour de France
The 2023 route for the men’s Tour de France unveiled Thursday passes across all five of the nation’s mountain ranges, favouring climbers such as 2019 champion Egan Bernal. The 3,404km route embarks from Spain’s Basque Country on July 1 for a route featuring eight mountain stages and four hilly stages with just one medium length individual time trial placed early in the final week.
17 Australian women, children return from Syrian camp
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Four women and their 13 children who were held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 have become only the second group of Australians to be repatriated from the war-torn country, Australia’s government said on Saturday as political opponents warned the families pose a domestic security risk.
France 24
The plight of migrant workers in Qatar
Qatar's hosting of the upcoming 2022 World Cup brought in thousands of migrant workers to build stadiums and other infrastructure. These foreigners left everything behind in search of a better life. But once in Qatar, they have often experienced exploitation: unpaid wages, confiscated passports and extreme working conditions that have led to several thousands of deaths, according to various NGOs. Some migrant workers agreed to speak to our reporters Chloé Domat and Rammohan Pateriya for this special full-length report. They explain how their Qatari dream has turned into a nightmare, even if Doha also offers some opportunities for upward social mobility.
France 24
‘More and more desperate measures’: Climate protesters target another priceless artwork
A climate activist glued his head to the glass protecting Johannes Vermeer's world-famous painting "Girl with a Pearl Earring" at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague on Thursday while a second glued his hand to the panel holding the work. In France, confrontational climate protests also took place on Thursday...
US News and World Report
Soccer-Serie A's Mari Sidelined for Two Months After Supermarket Stabbing
MILAN (Reuters) -Serie A soccer player Pablo Mari faces at least two months out of the game after an operation on Friday for stab wounds from an attack in an Italian supermarket that left one man dead. Milan's Niguarda hospital said its trauma team had reconstructed two muscles in the...
