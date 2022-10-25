Read full article on original website
Goldman's Solomon: Fed could raise beyond 4.5-4.75% if no 'real changes in behaviour'
RIYADH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said on Tuesday the U.S. Federal Reserve said economic conditions will "tighten meaningfully from here" and the U.S. Federal Reserve could hike rates beyond 4.5-4.75% if it does not see real changes in behaviour.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it
A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Saudi Arabia is reportedly trying to lure business executives with million-dollar paydays to work on the future city of Neom
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September. Everything we know about Neom, Saudi Arabia’s large-scale architectural showpiece, has sounded like a fantasy. Flying elevators, zero-carbon zones and swimming as a way of commuting—none of it has been seen before at the scale envisioned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known informally as MBS.
Only 5 billionaires including the founders of Zynga, FTX and 23andme have signed up to The Giving Pledge this year
The number of billionaires pledging to give away most of their wealth has fallen to a record low. Only five have signed up for The Giving Pledge in 2022, down from 14 last year. Jeff Bezos is noticeably missing from the list, but his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is on it.
A $227 million London mansion is up for sale after its Chinese billionaire owner's net worth fell by 83% in 2 years, report says
Slide 1 of 33: Jeff Bezos has amassed a $166 billion fortune since founding Amazon in 1994. He's spent his money on charity, unusual ventures, and personal projects like Blue Origin. Bezos stepped down as Amazon CEO in mid-2021 after seeing a pandemic-era surge in wealth. Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become one of the wealthiest and most recognizable figures in the tech world.Recent years have brought him a high-profile divorce, a trip via spaceship to the edge of space, his firm's skyrocketed share price during the pandemic, and his departure from the role as CEO of the company he founded 28 years ago.Nowadays, the 58-year-old is focused on his other endeavors, including his space exploration company Blue Origin that recently flew actor William Shatner to the edge of space as well as The Washington Post, which he bought in 2013. He's also been busy trying to get his $500 million under-construction megayacht past a historic Dutch bridge and enjoys traveling the globe with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.And, of course, there's what Forbes says is the $166.8 billion fortune he has accumulated over the years. Here's how he spends it, from real estate to travel to his personal projects.Andy Kiersz, Taylor Nicole Rogers, and Hillary Hoffower previously contributed to this reporting.
Facebook parent Meta stock plummets, CEO Zuckerberg sees net worth sink
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune shed approximately $9.9 billion after the tech giant's stock was weighed down by its disappointing third-quarter earnings results. As of the time of publication, real-time tracking by Forbes shows that Zuckerberg's net worth has slipped to $37.1 billion, pushing him back to the 26th spot on the outlet's billionaire's list.
Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg just raised a giant middle finger to Wall Street. The company says its metaverse business will lose even more money next year.
Facebook is not backing away from spending big on building the metaverse, even as Wall Street begs it to cut costs. In releasing Wednesday its third-quarter results, the company disclosed it has lost more than $9 billion so far this year on Reality Labs, the segment of Facebook that handles everything metaverse, including nearly $4 billion in the third quarter alone. The segment lost $10 billion over the whole of 2021, and the company said spending costs for Reality Labs are only going to keep growing.
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel's fortune plunged from almost $14 billion to $2.3 billion in just a year as Snapchat struggles for new users
Evan Spiegel has lost 83% of his wealth over the past year, per estimates by Bloomberg. The Snap cofounder and CEO's net worth fell from $13.9 billion to $2.3 billion. Snap posted a quarterly net loss of $360 million amid advertising struggles and stagnating user growth. Snap cofounder and CEO...
Goldman Execs Battled Over End of Retail Banking, Report Says
A decision last week by Goldman Sachs to fold its consumer banking unit Marcus into other operations was the subject of conflict between CEO David Solomon and other executives. That's according to a report Sunday (Oct. 23) by the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter. “[Solomon’s] view was...
Zuckerberg Says Facebook Parent Doing 'Leading Work' In Metaverse: 'On Right Track With These Investments'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg is ready to put more of his chips into the fledgling metaverse despite his company’s finance chief anticipating losses of Reality Labs growing “significantly year over year.”. What Happened: Zuckerberg said on the company’s third-quarter earnings call that “the internal indications...
Zuckerberg slammed by Snap CEO for the metaverse
It might be big news to Mark Zuckerberg, who is all in on the metaverse, but most other big tech and social media leaders are not so hyped. In fact most of them are extremely unenthusiastic. Speaking at the Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference Wednesday, several executives weighed in...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow ends call-up
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Here are the executives that have exited Twitter
After months of uncertainty as to whether the acquisition would actually go through, billionaire Elon Musk has completed his Twitter takeover in a deal reportedly valued at $44 billion. New ownership of the platform is expected to lead to shake-ups, and several executives have already been shown the door. CNBC first reported the deal’s closure…
Meta's value has plunged by $700 billion. Wall Street calls it a "train wreck."
Facebook parent Meta Platforms is making a huge investment in virtual reality, but its actual reality is looking like a real disaster. Meta shares tumbled 24% on Thursday to its lowest level in nearly four years following an earnings report that one Wall Street analyst described as a "train wreck." It's a far cry from the company's position nearly a year ago, when CEO Mark Zuckerberg on October 28, 2021, announced with great fanfare that Facebook was changing its name to Meta Platforms to emphasize its focus on the "metaverse."
Mark Zuckerberg's Net Worth Dropped The Most This Year, Thanks To Meta's Slump; Elon Musk And These 2 Billionaires Also Suffered Losses
Meta Platforms Inc.’s META bad year just got worse as the company disappointed investors with an earnings miss and hinted at increased investments even as the macroeconomic conditions remain hostile. What Happened: Meta stock is on track to open Thursday’s session with a loss of over 20% and this...
High-Risk Week for Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta
This is a crucial week for Wall Street. Four of the five largest companies in the world, in terms of market value, publish their results for the third quarter. Apple (AAPL) , Microsoft (MSFT) , Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) together represent $6.71 trillion in market value. They are joined by a company with one of the most recognizable names in the world: Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms (META) .
The US is still ranked as the world's most powerful country, but most people think it's unsafe, survey finds
David Reibstein, an academic at the Wharton School who conducted the research, said the lower quality of life had a lot to do with safety concerns.
Amazon Web Services Division Freezes Hiring As Recession Looms
In another sign of the slowdown in the hi-tech sector, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has frozen hiring, according to a report by the New York Post. A spokesperson for AWS told the news outlet, “In some areas of AWS we have met our hiring needs, and in others we have thousands of job openings.
