TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
Fortune

Saudi Arabia is reportedly trying to lure business executives with million-dollar paydays to work on the future city of Neom

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September. Everything we know about Neom, Saudi Arabia’s large-scale architectural showpiece, has sounded like a fantasy. Flying elevators, zero-carbon zones and swimming as a way of commuting—none of it has been seen before at the scale envisioned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known informally as MBS.
msn.com

A $227 million London mansion is up for sale after its Chinese billionaire owner's net worth fell by 83% in 2 years, report says

Slide 1 of 33: Jeff Bezos has amassed a $166 billion fortune since founding Amazon in 1994. He's spent his money on charity, unusual ventures, and personal projects like Blue Origin. Bezos stepped down as Amazon CEO in mid-2021 after seeing a pandemic-era surge in wealth. Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become one of the wealthiest and most recognizable figures in the tech world.Recent years have brought him a high-profile divorce, a trip via spaceship to the edge of space, his firm's skyrocketed share price during the pandemic, and his departure from the role as CEO of the company he founded 28 years ago.Nowadays, the 58-year-old is focused on his other endeavors, including his space exploration company Blue Origin that recently flew actor William Shatner to the edge of space as well as The Washington Post, which he bought in 2013. He's also been busy trying to get his $500 million under-construction megayacht past a historic Dutch bridge and enjoys traveling the globe with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.And, of course, there's what Forbes says is the $166.8 billion fortune he has accumulated over the years. Here's how he spends it, from real estate to travel to his personal projects.Andy Kiersz, Taylor Nicole Rogers, and Hillary Hoffower previously contributed to this reporting.
Fox Business

Facebook parent Meta stock plummets, CEO Zuckerberg sees net worth sink

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune shed approximately $9.9 billion after the tech giant's stock was weighed down by its disappointing third-quarter earnings results. As of the time of publication, real-time tracking by Forbes shows that Zuckerberg's net worth has slipped to $37.1 billion, pushing him back to the 26th spot on the outlet's billionaire's list.
Markets Insider

Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg just raised a giant middle finger to Wall Street. The company says its metaverse business will lose even more money next year.

Facebook is not backing away from spending big on building the metaverse, even as Wall Street begs it to cut costs. In releasing Wednesday its third-quarter results, the company disclosed it has lost more than $9 billion so far this year on Reality Labs, the segment of Facebook that handles everything metaverse, including nearly $4 billion in the third quarter alone. The segment lost $10 billion over the whole of 2021, and the company said spending costs for Reality Labs are only going to keep growing.
PYMNTS

Goldman Execs Battled Over End of Retail Banking, Report Says

A decision last week by Goldman Sachs to fold its consumer banking unit Marcus into other operations was the subject of conflict between CEO David Solomon and other executives. That's according to a report Sunday (Oct. 23) by the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter. “[Solomon’s] view was...
Interesting Engineering

Zuckerberg slammed by Snap CEO for the metaverse

It might be big news to Mark Zuckerberg, who is all in on the metaverse, but most other big tech and social media leaders are not so hyped. In fact most of them are extremely unenthusiastic. Speaking at the Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference Wednesday, several executives weighed in...
Reuters

Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow ends call-up

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
The Hill

Here are the executives that have exited Twitter

After months of uncertainty as to whether the acquisition would actually go through, billionaire Elon Musk has completed his Twitter takeover in a deal reportedly valued at $44 billion. New ownership of the platform is expected to lead to shake-ups, and several executives have already been shown the door.  CNBC first reported the deal’s closure…
CBS News

Meta's value has plunged by $700 billion. Wall Street calls it a "train wreck."

Facebook parent Meta Platforms is making a huge investment in virtual reality, but its actual reality is looking like a real disaster. Meta shares tumbled 24% on Thursday to its lowest level in nearly four years following an earnings report that one Wall Street analyst described as a "train wreck." It's a far cry from the company's position nearly a year ago, when CEO Mark Zuckerberg on October 28, 2021, announced with great fanfare that Facebook was changing its name to Meta Platforms to emphasize its focus on the "metaverse."
TheStreet

High-Risk Week for Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta

This is a crucial week for Wall Street. Four of the five largest companies in the world, in terms of market value, publish their results for the third quarter. Apple (AAPL) , Microsoft (MSFT) , Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) together represent $6.71 trillion in market value. They are joined by a company with one of the most recognizable names in the world: Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms (META) .
The Jewish Press

Amazon Web Services Division Freezes Hiring As Recession Looms

In another sign of the slowdown in the hi-tech sector, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has frozen hiring, according to a report by the New York Post. A spokesperson for AWS told the news outlet, “In some areas of AWS we have met our hiring needs, and in others we have thousands of job openings.

