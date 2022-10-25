ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midway, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

columbusmessenger.com

Groveport’s 2023 city budget addresses infrastructure and operations

The city of Groveport’s proposed 2023 budget reflects the rising costs of the modern economy. “We want to improve and update what we have. It’s a strong budget,” said Groveport City Administrator B.J. King. “It considers the increased cost of operations, which includes higher fuel costs as well as increases in wages and employee health insurance. We are hopeful we can do some things to lower the health insurance costs. We are looking into health insurance cost options, including plans such as Medicare for those who may be eligible.”
GROVEPORT, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Council approves plan for condos

Grove City Council approved legislation that would bring more condominiums for empty nesters to the community. At the Oct. 17 meeting, council approved the rezoning and development plan for Hickory Creek, located north of Orders Road and west of Southern Grove Drive. The first piece of the legislation changed the zoning code from single family to planned development. The second piece of legislation approved a development plan to allow Pulte Homes of Central Ohio to construct an 81-unit condominium community on 35 acres of land.
GROVE CITY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition

A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Norcold facilities in Sidney, Gettysburg to be shut down

SIDNEY — UPDATE @ 11:45 a.m.:. Two Norcold facilities in the Miami Valley are set to close in the coming months. Norcold LLC’s Sidney and Gettysburg facilities are both being shut down, a spokesperson for Thetford LLC, Norcold’s parent company, confirmed to News Center 7 Thursday. Thetford...
SIDNEY, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Fireworks issue launches itself back before Groveport City Council

Groveport City Council is once again considering expanding the use of personal fireworks within the city limits. On Oct. 24, council heard the first reading of legislation that would be consistent with state law to allow the use of personal fireworks on designated days during the year. Previous attempts by...
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Springfield (Ohio)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Springfield, Ohio?. Springfield is nestled in Clark County on Mad River and Buck Creek in the western part of Ohio, United States. It is the County’s seat. The city had a population of fifty-eight thousand, six hundred...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin Township in danger of losing police coverage

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio police department will be keeping a close eye on November’s election as Franklin Township tries to get a police levy passed on the ballot. This is the township’s fourth attempt at getting it passed. Starting from about 11 p.m. until 7 a.m., Franklin Township doesn’t have police […]
FRANKLIN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Emergency crews called to crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Emergency crews are on scene of a crash with reports of heavy damage in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to a crash with entrapment in the area of Germantown Pike and Liscum Drive shortly before 7:45 a.m. The Dayton Police Department...
DAYTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ohio man is convicted of fraud in hunting lease scheme

COLUMBUS — An Ohio man was convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to prison for his role in an illegal scheme to solicit payments and sell hunting leases on properties where he had no authority, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The U.S. District...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton, and now the city is cracking down, with speed tables going up along Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. There have been several accidents over the last several years, including one that killed four people. The...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton’s largest downtown hotel to close Monday

DAYTON — Dayton’s largest downtown hotel is expected to close in less than a week. The Radisson, formerly known as the Crown Plaza on Fifth Street, is a critical piece of the Dayton Convention Center redevelopment block. Sandy Gudorf is the president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, a...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Record fish and where they were caught in Ohio

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Firefighter injured in Springfield house fire

The firefighter, who has not been identified, was hurt while escaping the attic of the house. The firefighter fell down the stairs and hurt his back. He was then transported to Springfield Medical Center in non-life-threatening condition.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to a serious crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the 16000 block of Westfall Road Wednesday afternoon on a single-vehicle accident. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to initial reports, the driver involved lost control and struck a tree. It is unknown at this time if...
ROSS COUNTY, OH

