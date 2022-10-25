Read full article on original website
columbusmessenger.com
Groveport’s 2023 city budget addresses infrastructure and operations
The city of Groveport’s proposed 2023 budget reflects the rising costs of the modern economy. “We want to improve and update what we have. It’s a strong budget,” said Groveport City Administrator B.J. King. “It considers the increased cost of operations, which includes higher fuel costs as well as increases in wages and employee health insurance. We are hopeful we can do some things to lower the health insurance costs. We are looking into health insurance cost options, including plans such as Medicare for those who may be eligible.”
columbusmessenger.com
Council approves plan for condos
Grove City Council approved legislation that would bring more condominiums for empty nesters to the community. At the Oct. 17 meeting, council approved the rezoning and development plan for Hickory Creek, located north of Orders Road and west of Southern Grove Drive. The first piece of the legislation changed the zoning code from single family to planned development. The second piece of legislation approved a development plan to allow Pulte Homes of Central Ohio to construct an 81-unit condominium community on 35 acres of land.
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Norcold facilities in Sidney, Gettysburg to be shut down
SIDNEY — UPDATE @ 11:45 a.m.:. Two Norcold facilities in the Miami Valley are set to close in the coming months. Norcold LLC’s Sidney and Gettysburg facilities are both being shut down, a spokesperson for Thetford LLC, Norcold’s parent company, confirmed to News Center 7 Thursday. Thetford...
Ribbon cutting taking place for White Castle food manufacturing plant
VANDALIA — A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place today in Vandalia to commemorate White Castle’s recently expanded retail food manufacturing plant. Among those who will be in attendance will Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, according to his spokesperson. >>ORIGINAL STORY: White Castle to expand Vandalia retail manufacturing plant,...
Major delays expected on I-70 through November for concrete repairs
Major delays are to be expected on I-70 between Springfield and Columbus, according to a press release from Ohio Department of Transportation. (ODOT) Interstate 70 eastbound between State Route 142 and Hilliard-Rome Road will have 24 hour lane restrictions Sunday through Thursday, ODOT said. These restrictions are in place until...
columbusmessenger.com
Fireworks issue launches itself back before Groveport City Council
Groveport City Council is once again considering expanding the use of personal fireworks within the city limits. On Oct. 24, council heard the first reading of legislation that would be consistent with state law to allow the use of personal fireworks on designated days during the year. Previous attempts by...
wyso.org
The ODNR has a plan about how to deal with unprecedented aquatic vegetation on Indian Lake
The vegetation on Indian Lake has made it impossible at times in the past few years for people to boat and jet ski. That has affected recreation, tourism and the local economy. Lake Management Expert Ed Kwietniewski from the company Aquadoc was hired by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Springfield (Ohio)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Springfield, Ohio?. Springfield is nestled in Clark County on Mad River and Buck Creek in the western part of Ohio, United States. It is the County’s seat. The city had a population of fifty-eight thousand, six hundred...
Lanes reopen on I-75 NB in Dayton after car flips
According to ODOT, the left two lanes were blocked on I-75 northbound at Needmore Road.
Franklin Township in danger of losing police coverage
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio police department will be keeping a close eye on November’s election as Franklin Township tries to get a police levy passed on the ballot. This is the township’s fourth attempt at getting it passed. Starting from about 11 p.m. until 7 a.m., Franklin Township doesn’t have police […]
Emergency crews called to crash in Dayton
DAYTON — Emergency crews are on scene of a crash with reports of heavy damage in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to a crash with entrapment in the area of Germantown Pike and Liscum Drive shortly before 7:45 a.m. The Dayton Police Department...
Farm and Dairy
Ohio man is convicted of fraud in hunting lease scheme
COLUMBUS — An Ohio man was convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to prison for his role in an illegal scheme to solicit payments and sell hunting leases on properties where he had no authority, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The U.S. District...
dayton247now.com
Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton, and now the city is cracking down, with speed tables going up along Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. There have been several accidents over the last several years, including one that killed four people. The...
Dayton’s largest downtown hotel to close Monday
DAYTON — Dayton’s largest downtown hotel is expected to close in less than a week. The Radisson, formerly known as the Crown Plaza on Fifth Street, is a critical piece of the Dayton Convention Center redevelopment block. Sandy Gudorf is the president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, a...
Multiple crews respond to large mulch fire in Moraine; What fire crews think started it
MORAINE — The scene of a large mulch fire that sent large clouds of smoke into the sky has cleared out for the most part. Crews were called to reports of a mulch fire around 12 p.m. on Sunday at Wright Mulch & Storage in the 3400 block of Dryden Road in Moraine.
Multiple agencies respond to field fire in Union Township
MIAMI COUNTY — Multiple agencies were called to a large field fire in Union Township Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to the 9000 block of North Montgomery County Line Road around 12 p.m to at least 2 acres on fire, according to initial reports. Miami County dispatchers confirmed that...
Record fish and where they were caught in Ohio
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
Firefighter injured in Springfield house fire
The firefighter, who has not been identified, was hurt while escaping the attic of the house. The firefighter fell down the stairs and hurt his back. He was then transported to Springfield Medical Center in non-life-threatening condition.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to a serious crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the 16000 block of Westfall Road Wednesday afternoon on a single-vehicle accident. The call came into dispatchers shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to initial reports, the driver involved lost control and struck a tree. It is unknown at this time if...
