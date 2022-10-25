The city of Groveport’s proposed 2023 budget reflects the rising costs of the modern economy. “We want to improve and update what we have. It’s a strong budget,” said Groveport City Administrator B.J. King. “It considers the increased cost of operations, which includes higher fuel costs as well as increases in wages and employee health insurance. We are hopeful we can do some things to lower the health insurance costs. We are looking into health insurance cost options, including plans such as Medicare for those who may be eligible.”

GROVEPORT, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO