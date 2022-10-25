Read full article on original website
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Delaware Gazette
Public hearings in Sunbury to focus on proposed developments
The City of Sunbury will hold two public hearings next month on proposed developments. The first is for a rezoning of five parcels along Granville Street and Sunbury Meadows Drive by Romanelli Sunbury Group LLC and NPA Commercial Property, LLC to a Planned Commercial District in the Sunbury Commerce Park. This will take place at 7:30 p.m. om Nov. 2 at Sunbury Town Hall.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Burglary in Progress on Madison/Pickaway County Line
Madison – Pickaway County sheriffs office was called to the scene to assist Madison county on a burglary in progress around 8:30 pm. According to early reports Sheriff departments responded to Nioga-Toops Rd in Mount Sterling when they arrived the house doors were open, and several outbuildings were searched. Two people have been detained at this time.
614now.com
Dublin Restaurant suspended by Tax Commissioner, signage says
Noodle Topia, which is located at 7541 Sawmill Rd. in Dublin, has temporarily closed, and has been suspended by the Ohio Tax Commissioner, according to signs on the restaurant’s front door. The eatery has posted its own signage to inform customers that it is temporarily closed on one of...
cityscenecolumbus.com
Couple renovate Grove City house into a multi-generational home
As lifelong Grove City residents, Sarah and Zak O’Day were already part of the city’s history when they moved into a house that had plenty of its own history. The couple recently made the decision to renovate Sarah’s grandparents’ house within the city limits. “It was...
Steiner + Associates propose mixed-use ‘hamlet’ development in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio developer is looking to create a new “hamlet” community in New Albany. Nona Master Development LLC, which is tied to Columbus real estate development and master planning company Steiner + Associates, has submitted a rezoning request to the city for a project called The Hamlet […]
wktn.com
ODOT Extends Closure of SR 4 in Marion County
The Prospect Street bridge, which is State Route 4 in Marion County, which was originally slated to open in mid-November will now remain closed through Fall of 2023. Initially, the project was intended to replace the bridge deck, or driving surface only. However, once crews began deck removal, it became...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bicycle rider struck by car in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person was injured when they was struck by a vehicle in Chillicothe. It happened Saturday afternoon in the area of East Water and Bridge Street. According to initial reports, the individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Adena Regional Medical Center for evaluation. The...
Historic Newark building coming back to life
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The historic arcade building, a 44,000 square foot space in Downtown Newark, is coming back to life. Set to open in February 2024, the building will be home to 19 apartments, shopping and retail spaces. What’s remarkable about the project is that some of the money...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle a large structure fire in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross and Pike Counties have responded to a large structure fire in Pike County. Pike County, reports say, requested assistance from townships in Ross County. The fire was located in the area of Route 335 at Straight Creek Road. It is unknown at...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local Chillicothe church falls victim to thieves
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers were dispatched to Centerpoint Church located in Shawnee Square on reports of a stolen box trailer. Officers met with the church’s executive pastor, who said he arrived at the church Thursday morning and found the white box trailer, license...
One person dead in head-on collision with Dublin police; I70 closed downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after an overnight head-on collision, causing a major highway closure Friday morning. I-70 westbound is closed downtown between the I71-315 split after Rebecca Myers hit Larry Gatton’s Dublin Police cruiser head on at around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning. The accident occurred on I-70 West near the Mound […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battled a trailer fire in rural Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battle a mobile home fire along Wilson Run Road. According to initial reports, the trailer was not occupied at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. No further details were immediately available.
sciotopost.com
Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire
COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe parts ways with parking enforcement officer after arrest
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe parking enforcement officer is off the job after being arrested for the violent assault of an ex-girlfriend. Gerald Logan, 55, was arrested for domestic violence in August of this year after the mother of his child reported to police that she had been hospitalized following a violent attack.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 23 restricted in Pickaway Co. after crash into RV dealership
SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio — A major highway was restricted Friday night in Pickaway County after a crash. It happened on route 23, northbound at route 762. A sedan and a pickup truck collided, causing the sedan to roll. The pickup truck continued off the highway, down a ravine, and into a parked camper at a nearby R.V. dealership.
Ohio city named one of the hottest, most affordable U.S. housing markets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is receiving national recognition as one of the nation’s hottest housing markets as prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the third straight month, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtor’s Central Ohio Housing Report for September found the average sales price for a home was $331,287, dropping […]
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Buxton Inn Suffers Fire; Natalie's Worthington Bids Goodbye
Granville’s historic Buxton Inn suffered a two-alarm commercial fire Tuesday. According to a post on the Buxton Inn’s Instagram account, the local fire department saved the historic inn and no one was injured. The Newark Advocate reports that most of the damage occurred in the attic above the kitchen, though it's not clear whether the fire started in the inn's kitchen or the attic. The early 19th century inn, which hosts a variety of events and happy hours, will be closed for at least three weeks while it undergoes repairs.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. grand jury returns 18 indictments
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County grand jury returned 18 indictments today. Caleb Simmons of County Road 550 in Frankfort was charged with one count of assault, and two counts of harassment with a bodily substance. If convicted, Simmons could spend the next year behind bars. Cameron Henry...
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – October 26, 2022
A deputy met with a Grove City Police Officer to take custody of Christopher S. Hodges, age 38 of Columbus for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. 10:00am Recovered Property. A deputy met with a Franklin Township Police Officer to take possession of...
sciotopost.com
Update – Two Injured in US-23 Crash in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A two-vehicle crash occured on US-23 and 762 around 9:15 pm on Friday. According to Pickaway Sheriffs’ office, the truck was going northbound on US-23 and the black Toyota car was going south on Us-23 and attempting to turn East onto 762 at the light. The driver of the car failed to yield to the Truck and caused the crash.
