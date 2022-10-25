Related
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg sweeps Port Gibson in early-season basketball doubleheader
Vicksburg High’s boys basketball team is getting out of the blocks fast. Davian Williams and Malik Franklin led four scorers in double digits with 19 points apiece, and the Gators crushed Port Gibson 77-44 on Saturday for their second win in a row to start the season. Vicksburg beat...
Vicksburg Post
Who’s Hot
Vicksburg High running back DeCorey Knight ran for 82 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries in a 14-0 win over Neshoba Central on Oct. 21. The victory gave the Gators the MHSAA Region 2-5A championship, the program’s first since 1990. Vicksburg will finish the regular season Nov. 3, at home at 7 p.m. vs. Holmes County Central. It will then host a first-round game in the Class 5A playoffs on Nov. 11.
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi football roundup: Delta State survives scare from MC; JSU rolls on ‘GameDay’; Alcorn drops third in a row
Delta State kept its perfect season alive Saturday night, but it wasn’t easy. Patrick Shegog threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score in the last 16 minutes of the game as Delta State used a late surge to beat Mississippi College 52-38. Delta State (9-0, 6-0 Gulf...
Vicksburg Post
Porter’s Chapel begins playoff run with rematch against Ben’s Ford
A lot of things have gone wrong for Porter’s Chapel Academy the past three weeks. It lost three games in a row. It missed its shot at a district championship, and it even wound up on the tougher side of the MAIS Class 2A playoff bracket because of it.
Vicksburg Post
Knights of Columbus sets food drive for Nov. 5 in Vicksburg
The Knights of Columbus will hold a food drive to benefit the Community Store House Food Pantry on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of Corner Market in the Delchamps Plaza. This year marks the seventh year the Knights have held food drives for the food...
Vicksburg Post
OUTLOOK: Let’s Go Ghouls — Vicksburg’s homes go all-out for Halloween
It’s a tell-tell sign from the displays in yards, Vicksburg has a lot of “spirits.”. Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Vicksburg Post
Heavy rain floods Pemberton shopping center parking lot
Flash flooding caused by poor drainage on Pemberton Square Boulevard put high water in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center parking lot Saturday, flooding some cars and forcing some businesses in the shopping center to close. The flooding came as a frontal system packing heavy rains passed through Warren County. The...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg native initiated into HCC Alpha Beta Gamma
The Lambda Chapter of Alpha Beta Gamma (ABG) at Hinds Community College introduced 25 prospective initiates during an Oct. 24 invitation ceremony at the Raymond Campus, including Vicksburg native Louis Parson. ABG is an international business honor society established in 1970 to recognize and encourage scholarship among college students in...
Vicksburg Post
TALKING TURKEY: Crawford Street UMC, Holy Trinity set turkey dinners
The members of Crawford Street United Methodist Church and Church of the Holy Trinity will continue their Thanksgiving holiday traditions with their annual turkey dinners on Nov. 10 and 17. This year’s dinner marks the return of dine-in service as well as carry-out meals at both churches after a two-year...
Vicksburg Post
May & Company: A Century of Service
What began as a one-man auditing company has grown over the last 100 years to more than 35 employees representing clients in more than 35 states. In 1922, Vicksburg resident James D. Pond started the James D. Pond Auditing Company. Little did Pond know, his business, now known as May & Company, a Certified Public Accountant firm, would continue to thrive and in October celebrate its centennial.
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files Oct. 27, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Mrs. J.H. Gray becomes...
Vicksburg Post
QUESTIONNAIRE: District 1 VWSD School Board candidates speak on priorities
Voters will elect Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees for Districts 1 and 5 on this coming election day, Nov. 8. The Vicksburg Post asked candidates to fill out a questionnaire regarding their candidacy. This article contains answers given by all three District 1 candidates: Bill Jeffers, incumbent Bryan Pratt and Kevin “Shane” Quimby.
Vicksburg Post
Two Vicksburg schools recognized as 2022 Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll schools
FranklinCovey recently named Bovina Elementary School and the Academy of Innovation in the 2022 Leader in Me Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll Schools. Bovina was one of only seven schools (elementary and middle) in the country to qualify for both exemplary academic growth and exemplary academic proficiency. The Academy of Innovation was one of only three middle schools to qualify for exemplary academic proficiency.
Vicksburg Post
VICKSBURG FACTS: Early Halloween celebrations in the River City
Did you know about some of Vicksburg’s crazy early Halloween celebrations?. Halloween began as a Celtic holiday that helped celebrate the upcoming new year, which is also known as Samhain. The Celts, in modern-day Ireland, the United Kingdom and Northern France, celebrated the new year on Nov. 1 around 2,000 years ago, since it marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of the dark winter months. According to Mary Apel’s “The History of Halloween,” the night before the new year was believed to be when the veil between life and death was its thinnest. So on Oct. 31, the Celts would dress in costumes and have their priests build massive bonfires where they offered treats to either greet or ward off the spirits that had returned for a visit, as stated in Apel’s article. The priest would also use the bonfire as a way to tell prophecies for the future.
Vicksburg Post
Phi Theta Kappa at Hinds CC Vicksburg-Warren Campus inducts several local students
The Alpha Omega Chi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at the Vicksburg-Warren Campus recently inducted 11 new members during its fall 2022 induction ceremony. Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society for community and junior college students. Membership in Phi Theta Kappa is extended to students who have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or above on 12 or more transferable credit hours.
Vicksburg Post
OUR OPINION: We’re at the mercy of a powerful force
Vicksburg has always been a river town — save for 1876-1903 — and the events of this month have served as a stark reminder of just how much we’re at the mercy of the water. With the Mississippi River reaching its lowest point in years, life has...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records Oct. 17 to Oct. 24
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 17 to Oct. 24. *Michael L. Cappaert, Daniel R. Cappaert, Maxine L. Bagby, Kappi Saget Jeffers, Korri Saget to T&B MHT, LLC, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 3 East. *Oliver P. Stone to Beaver Company,...
Vicksburg Post
FACES OF THE FLOODS: 91-year-old South Delta man reflects on lifetime of running from water
When Fitler native Percy Chocolate is asked how many floods he’s lived through in the South Mississippi Delta, his answer is, “All of them.”. Born in 1931 and now a healthy 91 years old, he’s not far off from the truth. The only flood he missed is the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927. What floods he didn’t see with his own eyes, now clouded with age, his parents and grandparents — and great-grandparents — saw in their lifetimes on the same plot of land where Chocolate was born and raised.
Vicksburg Post
NO BONES ABOUT IT: Vicksburg couple turns 12-foot Home Depot skeleton into neighborhood icon
Guarding Fostoria’s 2500 block is a sight so grotesque and surprising that it’s stirred up quite the polarized public opinion over the last year: The 12-foot Home Depot skeleton, Skelly, with his custom holiday wardrobe. Owned by Vicksburg residents Rob and Teresa Barnett, the reason the skeleton has...
Vicksburg Post
ERDC’s Dr. Edith Martinez-Guerra helped assess Jackson water crisis
Many may not realize, however, that a research environmental engineer from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) Environmental Laboratory, Dr. Edith Martinez-Guerra, applied her expertise with military installations to help assess the troubled system. The city’s two water treatment plants, the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell, make...
Comments / 0