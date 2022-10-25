ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTLA

These are the trendiest baby names going into 2023

As you get older, you may notice that you’re encountering people with names you’ve never heard — or ones you haven’t heard in a while. That’s because, as with fashion and music, names also change with trends over time. Baby naming database and resource site...
Tyla

These are the 100 worst-ever baby names

Choosing what to name your child is no easy task - especially when it involves differing opinions from your partner, parents and in-laws. So it would be even more disheartening to find that your favourite potential baby name could be ranked as one of the top 100 on the worst-ever list.
Tyla

Revealed: The baby names that are going extinct

The next extinction-level event is upon us, and thankfully, this one doesn’t include tidal waves or meteors. But you can kiss goodbye to Berthas, Nigels and Gillians, because according to new research, those names are barely ever given to babies anymore. In a study published earlier this year, language-learning...
Scary Mommy

A Dad Shuts Down The Parents Criticizing His Daughters' Homecoming Dresses

Dads have historically been the parent who is stricter about what their daughters wear out in the world (you’re not leaving the house in that!) but, thank the lord, the tide seems to be changing. There’s no better evidence for this than Matt Austin, a Florida news anchor who went viral on TikTok this month for verbally destroying commenters on his Facebook page who were criticizing what his two daughters wore to their homecoming dance.
FLORIDA STATE
People

See Inside Drew Scott and Linda Phan's Nature-Themed Nursery for Baby Son Parker

Drew Scott and Linda Phan open up about their design process and inspiration for son Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew +Jonathan Reveal Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are giving an inside look at their nature-themed nursery for son Parker James. The couple, who welcomed their first baby on their fourth wedding anniversary, May 4, opened up about the design process and inspiration for Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, on newsstands Friday. Scott, 44, explained that the couple wanted to create...
The Independent

From Sophia to Conner, these are the 10 baby names that parents in the US regret the most

People are sharing their surprise and amusement over the list of the 10 baby names most commonly regretted by new parents in the United States.When it comes to choosing a name for a newborn, new parents look to everything from popular culture to nature for inspiration, while others find it more meaningful to pass down family names.However, according to baby name consultant Stephanie Coffield, who goes by @nameswithsteph and who recently created a TikTok about the most regrettable baby names, there are certain instances where these choices just don’t work out.Coffield shared the “biggest baby name regrets” in the...

