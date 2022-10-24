Read full article on original website
The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend
What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
Headless body trial: Woman guilty of murdering and decapitating friend
A woman has been found guilty of murdering and decapitating her friend in order to inherit her estate. Jemma Mitchell, 38, killed Mee Kuen Chong at the 67-year-old's north-west London home in June 2021, before putting her body into a suitcase and driving to Devon to dump it. Ms Chong's...
Family's anger after killer still walks free 20 years on
The family of Marvin Couson, who died 13 years after he was shot in east London, have said they are really angry his killer has not been caught. The father-of-two was attacked outside a nightclub 20 years ago. He laid in a hospital bed unable to communicate or move...
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter
A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
Kyra Hill death: Dad distressed over water park reopening
The father of a girl who drowned at a water park has spoken of his despair over it being allowed to reopen. Kyra Hill, 11, was found over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, near Windsor in Berkshire, on 6 August. Her father, Leonard Hill, from Croydon in...
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
Family welcome report after girl fatally choked by hijab on go-kart
A family have welcomed a coroner's report about safety concerns, after a girl died when her hijab became caught in a go-kart due to a lack of checks. Ruwaida Adan was go-karting in Barking, east London, when her headscarf caught in the moving parts of the vehicle and pulled tight round her neck in 2021.
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
Jacqueline Kirk who was set alight by ex 'got on with life'
She suffered chronic burns when her violent ex-partner set her alight but incredibly Jacqueline Kirk was not bitter and "got on with life", a friend said. Ms Kirk was left severely disfigured in the attack by Steven Craig in 1998. Craig, a violent fantasist, had acted out a torture scene...
Sleaford: Referee Michael Grant dies after being hit by football
Tributes have been paid to a respected referee who has died after being struck by a football. Michael Grant had been officiating at a youth match on 19 October at Carre's Grammar School in Sleaford when he was struck by a "stray ball", Boston and District Saturday Football League said.
Organ donor, 27, saves six people leaving 'incredible legacy'
This year a 16-year-old girl was able to celebrate her GCSE results and a little boy was able to cuddle his mum, thanks to Alex Newlove. The 27-year-old died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage in Manchester in 2020 and as an organ donor he helped save the lives of six people.
Lucy Letby seen by incubator as alarm rang, trial hears
A nurse has described seeing Lucy Letby standing by the incubator of a premature baby after his heart rate and oxygen levels dropped, a murder trial has heard. The baby, known as Child C, is alleged to have been the second infant murdered by Ms Letby in June 2015. Ms...
Luton 'stolen' house owner still fighting to get home back
A man is still fighting to get his house back more than a year since it was sold without his knowledge. Reverend Mike Hall previously told the BBC of his shock at returning to his Luton house and finding it stripped of all furnishings in August last year. He is...
'Devious' killer who decapitated friend must serve 34 years
A woman who murdered and decapitated her friend before putting her in a suitcase and dumping the body has been sentenced to life in jail. Jemma Mitchell will serve at least 34 years for killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her London home in June 2021. Aggravating factors included that...
Cardiff: Dog covered in glass as rock smashes car window
A motorist has told of his shock after a rock was hurled from a bridge, smashing the car's rear window. Carl Harris's alsatian Waldo, who was sitting in the rear of the Audi, was covered in shards of glass. Mr Harris said the outcome could have been worse had he...
Abandoned and distressed dog tied to lamp-post near Derby RSPCA centre
RSPCA staff are caring for a dog dumped on the doorstep of one of the charity's rehoming centres. CCTV footage shows a young woman tying the German Shepherd to a lamp-post then leaving as the distressed dog tries to follow her. RSPCA inspectors are now trying to establish why the...
