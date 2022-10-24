ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

WCNC

Do you recognize them? $40,000 reward in 2021 Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators are offering a $40,000 reward for information that helps detectives arrest the suspects in connection with a south Charlotte homicide in October 2021. Edy Alvarado was found shot in the chest at a home along Southern Loop Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2021....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police standoff ends into a peaceful arrest

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said it has peacefully resolved a confrontation with a suspect who fired shots in a neighborhood. Officers said they responded to a shooting on Rotherwood Road between Acorn Road and Bristol Road, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the suspect locked themselves inside...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

College student from Statesville killed in Greensboro shooting

Charlotte remains number 16 on the rent list from last year, but data shows rent is steadily increasing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Concord Police seek help in identifying person responsible for hit-and-run

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating the person responsible for the hit and run of a pedestrian. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a dark colored SUV struck a pedestrian as he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Pitt School Road and Weddington Road. The operator of the vehicle stopped briefly, then proceeded to flee the scene. Fortunately, the cyclist’s injuries were non-life threatening. The cyclist described the vehicle as possibly and early model Ford Explorer.
wfmynews2.com

19-year-old shot while breaking up fight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old male was shot trying to break up a fight at Quarry Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday evening, according to police. Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting at Reynolds Forest Drive and Waughtown Street around 7:40 p.m. Officers found a victim sitting in the driver's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

Body found in McAlpine Creek Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The body of a deceased person was found Wednesday in McAlpine Creek Park, which is located in southeast Charlotte between Monroe Road and Independence Expressway. Officers were searching the park for a missing person when they found the remains. "The investigation into this case is active...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Fatal Statesville crash kills 3-year-old passenger, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — According to a Statesville Police Department press release, a 3-year-old child died early Tuesday morning after sustaining injuries from a car crash. Shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Statesville PD responded to a call concerning a single-car crash on East Broad Street. At the scene, police say they found a Chevrolet minivan in a front yard, flipped on its side.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

‘Success coach’ charged with child abduction, contributing to delinquency of minors

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman described as a “success coach” has been charged with abduction of children and contributing to the delinquency of minors. Albemarle Police served the warrants following an investigation by the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office. Lori Thomas Huneycutt, 40, was charged on Friday with three counts of abduction of children and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors.
ALBEMARLE, NC
WCNC

2 hurt following crash on I-77 overnight, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people are hurt after a crash involving multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer shut down multiple lanes of I-77 southbound early Thursday morning, officials said. According to the NC Department of Transportation, the crash happened on I-77 southbound just before exit 13, near Cindy Lane. One...
CHARLOTTE, NC

