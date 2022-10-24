Read full article on original website
Do you recognize them? $40,000 reward in 2021 Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators are offering a $40,000 reward for information that helps detectives arrest the suspects in connection with a south Charlotte homicide in October 2021. Edy Alvarado was found shot in the chest at a home along Southern Loop Boulevard around 11 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2021....
Four accused of running a chop shop in Iredell County, sheriff’s office says
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Four people were arrested after an investigation into several reported larcenies from farms and rural residences throughout northern Iredell County, according to the sheriff’s office. A search warrant was issued after authorities investigated break-ins involving vehicle and motor parts. Investigators identified the suspects and...
CDOT employee arrested for spending $10,000 on gas card for personal vehicles, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police arrested a Charlotte Department of Transportation employee after they said he used a city gas card to fill up personal vehicles. Corey Barnette, 50, was arrested on Thursday after police say he used the card for personal use for several months. Barnette was employed by CDOT at the time of the alleged crimes.
Video appears to show barricade suspect surrendering to Greensboro police
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro neighborhood road reopened after an hours-long barricade situation Wednesday night. Police said the whole thing ended peacefully. Still, many neighbors had to evacuate the area, hoping the danger didn't escalate. Police said shots were fired on Rotherwood Road between Acord Road and Bristol Road.
'I pulled her to the side and took shelter behind the van' | Firefighter details heroic acts during shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte firefighter Michael Cunningham received the Medal of Valor in a Wednesday ceremony held ten days after he protected people during an active shooting. On Oct. 4, Cunningham was at the grocery store in Berewick Town Center Drive, located in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood, picking up...
Greensboro police standoff ends into a peaceful arrest
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said it has peacefully resolved a confrontation with a suspect who fired shots in a neighborhood. Officers said they responded to a shooting on Rotherwood Road between Acorn Road and Bristol Road, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the suspect locked themselves inside...
College student from Statesville killed in Greensboro shooting
CMPD finds body when searching McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they found a body while searching McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they were called to the area to look for a missing person and found them dead in the park. They have not been identified at this point. Chopper...
65-year-old woman killed in Iredell County dump truck collision: Police
Toni Barbara Cunningham, 65, of Mooresville, was identified as the person deceased.
Concord Police seek help in identifying person responsible for hit-and-run
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating the person responsible for the hit and run of a pedestrian. On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 6:50 a.m. a dark colored SUV struck a pedestrian as he was riding his bicycle near the intersection of Pitt School Road and Weddington Road. The operator of the vehicle stopped briefly, then proceeded to flee the scene. Fortunately, the cyclist’s injuries were non-life threatening. The cyclist described the vehicle as possibly and early model Ford Explorer.
'She was loved' | Statesville woman killed in shooting during off-campus North Carolina A&T homecoming party
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The fun of homecoming now being met with heartbreak for those who knew and loved 19-year-old Kaneycha Turner, a sophomore at North Carolina A&T University. Greensboro police say Turner was shot and killed during an off-campus block party Tuesday night. Turner’s family and friends back home...
Motorcycle passenger killed in Mooresville head-on collision with truck
A woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle was killed in a head-on collision with a truck, Mooresville Police said Wednesday.
19-year-old shot while breaking up fight in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 19-year-old male was shot trying to break up a fight at Quarry Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday evening, according to police. Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting at Reynolds Forest Drive and Waughtown Street around 7:40 p.m. Officers found a victim sitting in the driver's...
'Rogue nurse' charged with murder for giving deadly doses of insulin to NC hospital patients
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a former Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center nurse accused of murdering two patients in his care at the hospital. NEW: Who is John Hayes? Death penalty possible for nurse accused of patient murders. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced two...
Charlotte couple sentenced for stealing over $230K from South Mecklenburg HS booster club
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The former president of the South Mecklenburg High School booster club and his wife were sentenced to prison after investigators said they stole more than $230,000 from the booster club and used fraudulent COVID-19 relief funds to cover their tracks. Anthony Sharper was sentenced to 30...
Body found in McAlpine Creek Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The body of a deceased person was found Wednesday in McAlpine Creek Park, which is located in southeast Charlotte between Monroe Road and Independence Expressway. Officers were searching the park for a missing person when they found the remains. "The investigation into this case is active...
Fatal Statesville crash kills 3-year-old passenger, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — According to a Statesville Police Department press release, a 3-year-old child died early Tuesday morning after sustaining injuries from a car crash. Shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Statesville PD responded to a call concerning a single-car crash on East Broad Street. At the scene, police say they found a Chevrolet minivan in a front yard, flipped on its side.
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Charlotte family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two days after a 32-year-old woman was found dead in east Charlotte, her parents are pushing for answers and hoping someone comes forward. “She was the life of the house, the life of the party,” mom Mary McMasters said. Ahlyea Willard had a cheerful spirit,...
‘Success coach’ charged with child abduction, contributing to delinquency of minors
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman described as a “success coach” has been charged with abduction of children and contributing to the delinquency of minors. Albemarle Police served the warrants following an investigation by the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office. Lori Thomas Huneycutt, 40, was charged on Friday with three counts of abduction of children and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors.
2 hurt following crash on I-77 overnight, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people are hurt after a crash involving multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer shut down multiple lanes of I-77 southbound early Thursday morning, officials said. According to the NC Department of Transportation, the crash happened on I-77 southbound just before exit 13, near Cindy Lane. One...
