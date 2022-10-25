Read full article on original website
William E Gruetzmacher
William E Gruetzmacher, age 77, longtime resident of Two Rivers died Monday, October24, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee. Survivors include his wife, Carol; their two sons, Tyler (Janelle) of Barron, Wisconsin; Brett (Angie), and grandsons: Ryer, Matthew and Henry of Brookfield; and a brother-in-law, James Kemink. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lylas Gruetzmacher; and one brother-in-law, John Kemink.
Roncalli plans introductory event
The Roncalli Catholic School group in Manitowoc is planning an event to introduce 7th and 8th grade students to Roncalli High School. 7th and 8th grade day will be held on Tuesday, November 15th at the high school located at 2000 Mirro Drive in Manitowoc. The objective is to offer tours, visits to classrooms, meetings with teachers, and information on extracurricular activities. Lunch will be offered as well.
Governor Evers Visits Manitowoc, Talks Education, and Road Construction
Governor Tony Evers made a campaign stop at the Maritime Museum in Manitowoc today. During his stop, Attorney General Josh Kaul, and Evers’ running mate Sara Rodriguez all spoke about what they look to achieve if reelected into office. One of the aspects Governor Evers mentioned was more funding...
Shoreline Retail Lending Manager Named to Manitowoc County Future 15 List
The Manitowoc County Chamber has released its 2023 list of Future 15 award winners, and the Retail Lending Manager at Shoreline Hometown Credit Union made the cut. Tomas Salinas and the rest of the award winners will be honored with an award at the Young Professionals of Manitowoc County Future 15 Annual Banquet on the evening of Thursday, November 10th.
First Presbyterian to Host Manitowoc’s First Warming Shelter
Those experiencing homelessness will have a place to warm their hands and feet this winter, thanks to a local pastor. The Manitowoc Warming Shelter will open up next month at 502 North 8th Street, which is also the home of First Presbyterian Church. Pastor Matt Sauer was the mastermind behind the shelter, which will be able to house 12 individuals a night.
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Dontae W. Rusch-Vareka, 24,Two Rivers, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety on 3/9/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Ninety (90) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court; 6) Provide DNA sample; 7) Pay court costs; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC.
Sheboygan County Judge Announces Retirement
After a 30-year career, Sheboygan County Circuit Court Judge Kent Hoffmann has announced his retirement. Hoffmann began his legal career as a public defender, before taking a job as the District Attorney in Marinette County. Governor Scott Walker appointed Judge Hoffmann to the bench in Sheboygan County in May of...
NASA Astronaut Impressed with Questions Posed by Manitowoc Children
NASA astronaut Raja Chari made a stop in Manitowoc yesterday, thanks to the efforts of the Rhar-West Art Museum. Chari made stops at Wilson Middle School, Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry, and Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Chari told Seehafer News that he was rather impressed with the quality of questions posed by...
Determining the Cause of Manitowoc Fire is going to be Tough
There’s a lot of cleaning up to do after a massive warehouse fire in Manitowoc. The fire which started early yesterday morning “gutted” most of the warehouse along the river, at 102 Revere Drive. No one was hurt in the fire, but there was plenty of damage.
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– All this week we took a deep dive into some statistics recently released by the Manitowoc Public School District. Click here to see what Superintendent Jim Feil had to say about their financial status. – Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Click here to learn more about...
Manitowoc Elks Lodge To Host Halloween Costume Contest Tomorrow
While the official trick-or-treating times in Manitowoc will be on Monday, there is an event tomorrow (October 29th) for families. The Elks Lodge, located at 1807 North Rapids Road, will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event from noon to 4:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop out for food...
Salvation Army Official Announces Record Need For Coats
The leader of the Manitowoc Salvation Army said recently that the need for winter coats is high. Jenny Moffit appeared this month on “The Coolest Coast” radio program on 107.9 FM WOMT. Moffit explains the “need in this community is great, but this community is great.”. “I...
Random Lake Teen Hospitalized Following Two Vehicle Crash
A teenager from Random Lake had to be airlifted after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that their deputies were sent to the area of Abbot Drive, west of Lynn Road near Silver Creek at around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon. An investigation...
Manitowoc Rifle and Pistol Club to Host Deer Hunters Sight-In Fundraiser
The Manitowoc Rifle and Pistol Club has announced the date of their annual Deer Hunters Sight-In fundraiser. Hunters are invited out to their range, located at 7227 Sandy Hill Lane just north of Two Rivers along Lake Michigan on November 5th and 6th from 9:00 to 3:00 p.m. 50 and...
Manitowoc Lincoln and Howards Grove Win To Play In Sectional Volleyball Finals
The Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Volleyball team will be playing for a Section Championship and the right to go to the State Tournament tomorrow night. The Ships, with the #2 seed and #6 rank in the Wisconsin Coaches Poll, outlasted West Bend East 3 sets to 1 last night in the semifinals at Watertown High School.
Lincoln Park Zoo to Host Zoo Boo This Weekend
The Manitowoc Lincoln Park Zoo will host a special Halloween event this Saturday afternoon (October 29th). The ZOO BOO takes place from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday and offers Family fun for all ages. Local families are encouraged to attend to partake in Games, Activities, a Costume Contest and Food.
NASA Astronaut To Appear Friday Night At Manitowoc Lincoln High School
In what is being termed as an “out of this world experience”, the Rahr West Art Museum invites the public to come see NASA Astronaut and Space X Mission Commander Raja Chari this evening in the Manitowoc Lincoln High School Auditorium. Executive Director Greg Vadney says festivities begin...
Two Rivers Leaders to Discuss the Plan for Neshotah Park
One more meeting is on this week’s calendar in the City of Two Rivers. The Advisory Recreation Board will be in the Koska Room in the J.E. Hamilton Community House at 6:00 p.m. They will start by hearing comments from the public, before discussing the Neshotah Park Master Plan.
Sheboygan Police Investigating Dog Biting Incident
The Sheboygan Police Department is looking into a reported dog-biting incident. Officers were called to the 2400 block of North 15th Street Tuesday afternoon (October 25th). They learned that the victim was bitten by a black pit bull mix with white spots that weighed about 30 pounds. The canine did...
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing the Street in Green Bay
A 70-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street last night in Green Bay. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the man was crossing at the intersection of Mather and Harrison Streets at around 7:00 p.m. The driver remained at the scene...
