Toledo, OH

UT Installs New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Across Campus

Driving a greener future, The University of Toledo installed a half-dozen new electric vehicle charging stations across Main Campus to help the city and northwest Ohio make the transition toward transportation sustainability. Since the publicly accessible ports went online in October in partnership with ParkUToledo, consumer use of the technology...
TOLEDO, OH
Black Swamp Conservancy Opening New Storybook Trail

Black Swamp Conservancy is inviting families to visit the newly-installed storybook trail at Dr. Robert L. Nehls Memorial Nature Preserve, 4400 Muggy Road, Port Clinton, OH (on Catawba Island). Storybook trails are a delightful way for families to enjoy both reading and getting outside. They feature a children’s story whose book pages are displayed at stations along a natural outdoor path.
PORT CLINTON, OH
First Plate Glass in Rossford

1899: Edward Ford's new factory in Rossford made its first cast of plate glass. For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
ROSSFORD, OH
SAME Café to Open November 4th Inside Main Library

SAME (So All May Eat) Café has announced it will open its second location, and first outside of Colorado, inside the Main Library in Toledo, Ohio with a ribbon cutting celebration slated for Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. SAME Café Denver opened in 2006, making it the...
TOLEDO, OH
The Ottawa Hills Community Rummage Sale

The Annual Ottawa Hills Community Rummage Sale, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be in the multi-purpose room at Ottawa Hills High School. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the OHHS International Study Program and the Ottawa Hills Band Program. Items for sale include furniture, adult and...
OTTAWA HILLS, OH
The Four Phantoms In Concert Coming to the Stranahan Theater Nov. 6th

The American Theatre Guild is thrilled to present the Toledo engagement of THE FOUR PHANTOMS IN CONCERT. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES and will take the Stranahan Theater stage November 6, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets to THE FOUR PHANTOMS IN CONCERT can be purchased...
TOLEDO, OH

