Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Bucks County Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Owing to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
playpennsylvania.com
PA Casinos Dealing With Record Numbers of Unattended Children Left In Cars
While some measures have been taken to prevent the problem of kids being left behind in cars at casinos, it’s clear this is still a massive issue for Pennsylvania casinos. At the latest meeting conducted by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), eight different individuals were placed on the state’s Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a total of 16 children behind in cars when going to gamble.
Pennsylvania resident makes US history, wins more than $1.6M from online lottery game
The player is from Centre County.
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania elk season starts Monday
HARRISBURG, PA – Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania hunters dream of their chance to hunt elk, right here in the Keystone State. But if you’re not among the lucky recipients of an elk license, a chance awarded by lottery in August, it’s easy enough to forget about the season by the time it arrives. After all, it’s prime time in Penn’s Woods, with hunters likely shorter on time than opportunities.
WGAL
Largest lottery online prize of $1.6 million won by Pennsylvania player
The Pennsylvania Lottery recently awarded a record online prize of $1,616,808.72 to a player from Centre County. It's the largest online prize won in U.S. history. The jackpot was won in the PA Big Winner Spectacular game. PA Big Winner Spectacular is a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive...
The summer of 2022 gave us a glimpse into our climate future. Pennsylvania should heed the warning | Opinion
This summer’s deadly mix of fires, droughts and flooding across the United States was a sneak peek into a future if global temperatures continue to rise, and here in Pennsylvania, we are not exempt. In fact, flooding is currently the highest risk hazard facing our state. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s 2021 Climate Change Impacts Assessment, “extremely heavy” precipitation events are expected to rise by 13%, by mid-century.
Centre County resident wins $1.6 million, largest online lottery prize ever
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded a player from Centre County what they are saying is the largest-ever lottery prize won online. The player won a record $1,616,808.72 from an online game called PA Big Winner Spectacular, which is a connect-style internet game that is played on a computer, tablet or mobile […]
Bill to legalize automatic knives in state heads to Governor
Legislation to end Pennsylvania's prohibition on automatic knives is headed to the governor's desk. Current law prohibits individuals from repairing, selling, dealing, using or possessing an “offensive weapon," which includes automatic knives, bombs, grenades and machine guns. The bill would simply remove automatic knives from the list of prohibited offensive weapons. “Automatic knives are commonly used by outdoor enthusiasts like hunters, boaters and hikers, and by tradespeople like contractors, landscapers...
PhillyBite
What is Pennsylvania's State Bird?
The Ruffed Grouse is The Official State Bird of PA. While primarily a game bird in Pennsylvania, ruffed grouse are also a favorite for bird watchers. Their courtship display attracts many bird watchers, with male grouse fluffing up their ruffs and dragging their wingtips across the ground. In addition to...
Fish & Boat Commission takes emergency steps after invasive species found at hatcheries
A tiny non-native, invasive snail has been discovered at Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission hatcheries, leading the agency to implement emergency actions. According to the commission, New Zealand mudsnails, which have been spreading across Pennsylvania, have been found on the premises at Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap State Fish Hatcheries in Centre County.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls
New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
Gov. Wolf reviewing energy tax credit legislation
PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) – According to Gov. Wolfs spokesperson, he is currently reviewing an energy tax credit bill. Part of the bills legislation includes incentives designed to help Pennsylvanians land one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. The package of tax credits would also help produce fertilizer and petrochemicals using natural gas […]
PA Senate unanimously passes drivers license reform bill
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU/WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Senate gave final approval to a bill that would stop suspending driver’s licenses of people convicted of non-driving offenses. The Pennsylvania State Senate held a vote Tuesday for House Bill 987 and it passed unanimously 49-0. The Pennsylvania State Senate released a public statement announcing the passage of House […]
Pennsylvania moves up in state rankings for animal protection laws
Harrisburg, Pa. — In the year 2014, Pennsylvania ranked 41st in the Animal Legal Defense Fund's U.S. Animal Protection Laws Ranking. In 2022, the Commonwealth has moved up to 15th in the latest report. The improved rank is based on new laws passed over the last several years, including: Making it a misdemeanor if someone knowingly has animal fighting paraphernaliaGiving law enforcement officers the ability to take action when animals are left in unattended vehiclesLimiting the continuous chaining of dogs outside; it's illegal to leave a dog tethered for over 30 minutes in temperatures above 90 or below 32 degrees (F)Requiring sanitary shelters for animals to maintain normal body temperatures and keep them dry throughout the yearRequiring abused animals to be forfeited to a shelter upon felony convictionGiven civil immunity to veterinarians, vet technicians, and humane society police officers to prevent frivolous lawsuits when reporting animal cruelty in good faithAdded protections for all animals based on existing penalties for crimes against cats and dogsIncreased penalties for egregious acts of cruelty
Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways
With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
3 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by […]
phillyvoice.com
More than 700,000 people in Pennsylvania already have voted in the 2022 election
The 2022 midterm elections are still more than a week away, but more than half a million Pennsylvania voters already have cast their ballots, according to early voting data. The United States Elections Project, which draws voting numbers from state officials, says Pennsylvania already has received 733,370 ballots. That's nearly 55% of the 1,351,159 mail ballots requested by state voters, and those ballots have a distinctly liberal bias.
doylestownpa.org
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for PA Homeowners!
Mortgage and Housing-Related Assistance for Pennsylvania Homeowners who were impacted by COVID-19 is available through the PA Homeowner Assistance Fund. For more information on this program, please visit https://pahaf.org/.
Thousands of Pennsylvania ballots already cast, no chance to change your mind
(WHTM) – More than one million Pennsylvanians have requested a mail-in ballot for the November 8 election and approximately 738,000 have already been returned. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, “once a voter has completed and returned their mail ballot, they cannot change their vote.” State election officials are asking voters to get their […]
KRMG
Police: Pennsylvania homeowner shoots burglar armed with knife
Police: Pennsylvania homeowner shoots burglar armed with knife Keon Washington was shot after he refused the homeowner's request to stop and leave the premises. (NCD)
