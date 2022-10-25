ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 3

Related
playpennsylvania.com

PA Casinos Dealing With Record Numbers of Unattended Children Left In Cars

While some measures have been taken to prevent the problem of kids being left behind in cars at casinos, it’s clear this is still a massive issue for Pennsylvania casinos. At the latest meeting conducted by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), eight different individuals were placed on the state’s Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving a total of 16 children behind in cars when going to gamble.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania elk season starts Monday

HARRISBURG, PA – Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania hunters dream of their chance to hunt elk, right here in the Keystone State. But if you’re not among the lucky recipients of an elk license, a chance awarded by lottery in August, it’s easy enough to forget about the season by the time it arrives. After all, it’s prime time in Penn’s Woods, with hunters likely shorter on time than opportunities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

The summer of 2022 gave us a glimpse into our climate future. Pennsylvania should heed the warning | Opinion

This summer’s deadly mix of fires, droughts and flooding across the United States was a sneak peek into a future if global temperatures continue to rise, and here in Pennsylvania, we are not exempt. In fact, flooding is currently the highest risk hazard facing our state. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s 2021 Climate Change Impacts Assessment, “extremely heavy” precipitation events are expected to rise by 13%, by mid-century.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Bill to legalize automatic knives in state heads to Governor

Legislation to end Pennsylvania's prohibition on automatic knives is headed to the governor's desk. Current law prohibits individuals from repairing, selling, dealing, using or possessing an “offensive weapon," which includes automatic knives, bombs, grenades and machine guns. The bill would simply remove automatic knives from the list of prohibited offensive weapons. “Automatic knives are commonly used by outdoor enthusiasts like hunters, boaters and hikers, and by tradespeople like contractors, landscapers...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

What is Pennsylvania's State Bird?

The Ruffed Grouse is The Official State Bird of PA. While primarily a game bird in Pennsylvania, ruffed grouse are also a favorite for bird watchers. Their courtship display attracts many bird watchers, with male grouse fluffing up their ruffs and dragging their wingtips across the ground. In addition to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
happeningsmagazinepa.com

“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls

New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf reviewing energy tax credit legislation

PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) – According to Gov. Wolfs spokesperson, he is currently reviewing an energy tax credit bill. Part of the bills legislation includes incentives designed to help Pennsylvanians land one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. The package of tax credits would also help produce fertilizer and petrochemicals using natural gas […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PA Senate unanimously passes drivers license reform bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU/WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Senate gave final approval to a bill that would stop suspending driver’s licenses of people convicted of non-driving offenses. The Pennsylvania State Senate held a vote Tuesday for House Bill 987 and it passed unanimously 49-0. The Pennsylvania State Senate released a public statement announcing the passage of House […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania moves up in state rankings for animal protection laws

Harrisburg, Pa. — In the year 2014, Pennsylvania ranked 41st in the Animal Legal Defense Fund's U.S. Animal Protection Laws Ranking. In 2022, the Commonwealth has moved up to 15th in the latest report. The improved rank is based on new laws passed over the last several years, including: Making it a misdemeanor if someone knowingly has animal fighting paraphernaliaGiving law enforcement officers the ability to take action when animals are left in unattended vehiclesLimiting the continuous chaining of dogs outside; it's illegal to leave a dog tethered for over 30 minutes in temperatures above 90 or below 32 degrees (F)Requiring sanitary shelters for animals to maintain normal body temperatures and keep them dry throughout the yearRequiring abused animals to be forfeited to a shelter upon felony convictionGiven civil immunity to veterinarians, vet technicians, and humane society police officers to prevent frivolous lawsuits when reporting animal cruelty in good faithAdded protections for all animals based on existing penalties for crimes against cats and dogsIncreased penalties for egregious acts of cruelty
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways

With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

3 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

More than 700,000 people in Pennsylvania already have voted in the 2022 election

The 2022 midterm elections are still more than a week away, but more than half a million Pennsylvania voters already have cast their ballots, according to early voting data. The United States Elections Project, which draws voting numbers from state officials, says Pennsylvania already has received 733,370 ballots. That's nearly 55% of the 1,351,159 mail ballots requested by state voters, and those ballots have a distinctly liberal bias.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy