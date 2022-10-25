ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora man charged with beating 68-year-old to death, stealing truck

AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man was ordered held in lieu of $2 million bail Wednesday for the murder of a 68-year-old man who was found beaten to death earlier this month in his west suburban home. Edgar R. Lara-Giron, 33, allegedly struck Isidro Nevarez multiple times in the head...
AURORA, IL
wjol.com

Man Arrested for Stabbing Outside Joliet Club

The Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a homicide earlier in the week. On Monday morning, at 1:01 am, Joliet Police were called to the Spanish American Club (413 Meeker Avenue) for a report of a stabbing. Shortly after arriving, Officers located 40-year-old Jorge Chiguil-Toto and another 40-year-old male on the ground outside of the bar and determined both had suffered injuries caused by a knife. It is believed that both victims were stabbed following an altercation with a male suspect inside the bar.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

15-year-old shot and killed while walking in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.Police say the teen was walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:30 last night, when someone in a white Jeep pulled up and started shooting. He was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shoots woman, self in North Side apartment building

CHICAGO — A woman was shot by a man in the hall of a residential building in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood Wednesday night. The man was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say. Police officials responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of North LaSalle Avenue around […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in connection to fatal Scottsdale shooting

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Scottsdale over the weekend. Police say Alexes Hernandez is charged with obstruction of justice and destroying evidence in connection to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in the 4600 block of West 87th Street on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shots fired near Miguel Juarez Middle School in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Police rushed to a scene near Miguel Juarez Middle School in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon after what appeared to be a shooting.Officers were seen processing the scene at 201 N. Edison Ct., opposite a fence from the grounds of the school at 201 N. Butrick St. in Waukegan. Several shell casing markers were seen on a bike path through the grass.There was no one in custody late Wednesday, and there was no official word of injuries. But pools of blood were found on the ground.
WAUKEGAN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Domestic incident in Batavia leads to lockdown at schools

Batavia police say what turned out to be a domestic situation in the 400 block of Mill Street led to a lockdown of Batavia High School and HC Storm Elementary School Thursday morning. Police had been called for a report of a burglary in progress at around 8:20 and were...
BATAVIA, IL
classichits106.com

Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39

MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
MENDOTA, IL
