Plainfield PD Take Back Initiative on 10/29Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Wintrust Sports Complex, Village of Bedford Park Welcome Special Olympic IllinoisBill FigelBedford Park, IL
Village of Romeoville Job Fair - 10/26Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man charged with beating 68-year-old to death, stealing truck
AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man was ordered held in lieu of $2 million bail Wednesday for the murder of a 68-year-old man who was found beaten to death earlier this month in his west suburban home. Edgar R. Lara-Giron, 33, allegedly struck Isidro Nevarez multiple times in the head...
Alleged firearm straw-purchaser arrested in connection to death of Bradley officer
BRADLEY, Ill. — A man who is alleged to have sold the gun used in the killing of a Bradley officer last year was arrested Thursday. Jaron Shannon, 23, of Kankakee, was arrested by Illinois State Police detectives and is facing a $500,000 bond. He is charged with one...
Man charged with first-degree murder in death of 66-year-old liquor store owner
CHICAGO — A man has charged with first-degree murder in the death of a liquor store owner, 10 days after police released surveillance video of the suspect. Police said Sean Dunnavant , 53, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of murder and one felony count of attempted armed robbery. […]
Gurnee Mills Portillo's robbery suspect arrested in Elgin, police say
A suspect involved in a robbery at a Gurnee Mills Portillo's was arrested in Elgin Wednesday night, police said.
‘Dangerous situation’: Auto shop owner fights off attempted armed robber
CHICAGO — The owner of an auto detail shop in Portage Park is still a bit shaken up after he fought off an attempted armed robbery suspect earlier this month. Owner James Suh was behind the counter of Car Care Auto Spa, located at Cicero and Patterson, on Oct. 12. Just after 7 p.m., a […]
wjol.com
Man Arrested for Stabbing Outside Joliet Club
The Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a homicide earlier in the week. On Monday morning, at 1:01 am, Joliet Police were called to the Spanish American Club (413 Meeker Avenue) for a report of a stabbing. Shortly after arriving, Officers located 40-year-old Jorge Chiguil-Toto and another 40-year-old male on the ground outside of the bar and determined both had suffered injuries caused by a knife. It is believed that both victims were stabbed following an altercation with a male suspect inside the bar.
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. At least 500 pumpkins worth a total of about $5,000 dollars were stolen from Dave’s pumpkins.
15-year-old shot and killed while walking in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 15-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.Police say the teen was walking in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue around 8:30 last night, when someone in a white Jeep pulled up and started shooting. He was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries. No one is in custody.
Man shoots woman, self in North Side apartment building
CHICAGO — A woman was shot by a man in the hall of a residential building in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood Wednesday night. The man was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say. Police officials responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of North LaSalle Avenue around […]
16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
fox32chicago.com
Chihuahua missing, Pit bull revived after fire breaks out at Aurora home
AURORA, Ill. - A dog is missing and another was rescued following a house fire Friday afternoon in west suburban Aurora. Around noon, the Aurora Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 500 block of West Park Avenue. A total of 30 firefighters came to the scene. Fire crews...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in connection to fatal Scottsdale shooting
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Scottsdale over the weekend. Police say Alexes Hernandez is charged with obstruction of justice and destroying evidence in connection to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in the 4600 block of West 87th Street on Sunday.
Police search for gunman in fatal shooting of 7-year-old boy on West Side
The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital and underwent surgery late Wednesday night.
Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman gave loaded pistol to 9-year-old as cops investigated ‘person with a gun’ call, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a woman gave her 9-year-old son a loaded pistol after Chicago police responded to a call about a person with a gun inside a West Side clothing store. Roslyn Price, 26, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and child endangerment. Around 2:45 p.m. Friday, Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
Family demands answers after ‘loving, feisty, 26-year-old’ is shot and killed on Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood
CHICAGO - Family members are struggling to make sense of how a loving mother of two girls was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Kenwood neighborhood. Dashawnna Threatt, 26, was a passenger in a car when someone opened fire in the 4500 block of...
Deer tries to get into Westmont car dealership before crashing into nursing home next door; 1 hurt
Westmont police said a deer was caught on camera trying to get into a dealership showroom before crashing through the window of a nursing home where at least one person was hurt.
Shots fired near Miguel Juarez Middle School in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Police rushed to a scene near Miguel Juarez Middle School in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon after what appeared to be a shooting.Officers were seen processing the scene at 201 N. Edison Ct., opposite a fence from the grounds of the school at 201 N. Butrick St. in Waukegan. Several shell casing markers were seen on a bike path through the grass.There was no one in custody late Wednesday, and there was no official word of injuries. But pools of blood were found on the ground.
WSPY NEWS
Domestic incident in Batavia leads to lockdown at schools
Batavia police say what turned out to be a domestic situation in the 400 block of Mill Street led to a lockdown of Batavia High School and HC Storm Elementary School Thursday morning. Police had been called for a report of a burglary in progress at around 8:20 and were...
classichits106.com
Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39
MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
