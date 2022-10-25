Read full article on original website
Related
Phillies’ Bold Bullpen Moves Fuel Their World Series Title Push
Philadelphia made a set of aggressive decisions that led to the team’s epic Game 1 win.
Bleacher Report
Dusty Baker 'Ashamed of the Game' over Lack of US-Born Black Players in World Series
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is gearing up for a tough battle against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, but he's thinking about more than just the matchup itself with Game 1 set for Friday night. This year's World Series is the first in 72 years to not...
Bleacher Report
MLB World Series 2022: Astros vs. Phillies Preview and Game-by-Game Predictions
After nearly seven months, 2,430 regular-season games and 34 postseason duels, the 2022 Major League Baseball season all comes down to this unlikely World Series pairing. In one corner, you've got the Houston Astros. They won 106 games during the regular season and have gone a perfect 7-0 in the playoffs. It's their fourth World Series in six years, and no one can pretend to be surprised they've made it here.
Bleacher Report
Justin Verlander Criticized by MLB Twitter After Astros' Game 1 World Series Loss
The Houston Astros held a 5-0 lead after three innings, but the visiting Philadelphia Phillies scored three in the fourth and two in the fifth before taking the lead for good in the 10th off a J.T. Realmuto homer for the 6-5 victory in Game 1 of the World Series from Minute Maid Park.
Bleacher Report
Phillies Twitter Celebrates JT Realmuto After Winning HR in World Series Game 1
The Philadelphia Phillies miraculous postseason continued Friday night with a 6-5 extra-innings win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park. Down 5-0 after three innings because of a shaky start from Aaron Nola, the Phillies rallied to score five runs over the fourth and fifth innings to tie the game 5-5 before J.T. Realmuto hit the game-winning home run in the top of the 10th inning.
Bleacher Report
Anthony Rizzo: Aaron Judge Suggested He's 'Worth More' Than Yankees' Contract Offer
After being swept out of the American League Championship Series, the New York Yankees face the possibility of losing outfielder Aaron Judge in free agency. In a profile from ESPN's Jeff Passan, Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo said the presumptive AL MVP told Rizzo he was "worth more" than what the team offered after general manager Brian Cashman went public with the contract offer in April.
Bleacher Report
Astros' Ryan Pressly: 'I Don't Understand' Why Yankees Fans Booed Aaron Judge
New York Yankees fans are no stranger to booing players they believe should be performing better, but the booing of Aaron Judge, the team's best player, during the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros was surprising to many. Even Astros closer Ryan Pressly told reporters Thursday that players...
Bleacher Report
Report: Bryce Harper Trade Package Offered by Astros to Nationals in 2018 Revealed
The Houston Astros once confirmed that they had a deal in place to acquire then-Washington Nationals superstar Bryce Harper in 2018 but that it did not go through. The details of the trade had not been publicly revealed until Thursday, when Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Astros would have dealt infielders Abraham Toro and Randy Cesar, right-handed pitchers Josh James and J.B. Bukauskas and left-handed pitcher Kent Emanuel.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Rockies Eyeing Mets FA Brandon Nimmo; Contract Estimated at $115-120M
Brandon Nimmo has spent his entire MLB career with the New York Mets, but the Colorado Rockies may look to change that for the 2023 campaign. Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reported Wednesday that the outfielder is "on the Rockies' preliminary wish list" when it comes to free agency. It won't be an easy signing, though, as Danny Abriano of SNY reported Thursday "the Mets have interest in retaining Nimmo, who has expressed a desire to return."
Bleacher Report
The Most Disappointing Players and Teams of the 2022 MLB Season
Though it's indeed not over quite yet, there are things about the 2022 Major League Baseball season that have us in the ol' "not mad, just disappointed" mindset. So if nobody objects, we'd like to vent a little. We'd specifically like to do so about five individual players and five...
Comments / 0