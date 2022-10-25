Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Shopping Near Hocking Hills, OhioThe Midnight MakerLogan, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Visit the Most Haunted City in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Related
thepostathens.com
Halloween 2022 in Athens: A timeline
As Athens' block party returns this year, Ohio University students eagerly dress up in their best costumes and prepare to party. OU freshmen, sophomores and juniors have yet to experience the annual block party because the city of Athens canceled it in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
wchstv.com
Jackson, Scioto counties to receive thousands to demolish blighted, vacant properties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHS) — Two counties in the Eyewitness News viewing area, Jackson and Scioto, are among 30 counties in Ohio where hundreds of blighted and vacant structures will be demolished to clear the way for economic development. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the...
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Buxton Inn Suffers Fire; Natalie's Worthington Bids Goodbye
Granville’s historic Buxton Inn suffered a two-alarm commercial fire Tuesday. According to a post on the Buxton Inn’s Instagram account, the local fire department saved the historic inn and no one was injured. The Newark Advocate reports that most of the damage occurred in the attic above the kitchen, though it's not clear whether the fire started in the inn's kitchen or the attic. The early 19th century inn, which hosts a variety of events and happy hours, will be closed for at least three weeks while it undergoes repairs.
WHIZ
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
WOUB
Tune in for Radio Free Athens’ 17th annual Halloween Spooktacular tomorrow
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. R@T. This weekend is the 17th annual Radio Free Athens Halloween Spooktacular. I will be playing Halloween themed music my entire show including the yearly reading of The Raven at 11:00 A.M. Expect some old favorites and possibly some new stuff. There will be other Halloween mayhem from the other dj’s throughout the day so put on a costume and enjoy a great day of music.
Ohio road to close for bridge replacement
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A road in Lawrence County, Ohio will be closed for a bridge replacement. The Lawrence County Engineer’s Office says that Booth Eaton Road (County Road 104) will be closed until Nov. 11 at the 2.40-mile mark for a bridge replacement. The closure will be close to the intersection of Booth Eaton Road […]
Mount Vernon News
State approves solar power facilities in Licking, Franklin counties
Solar power generating facilities in neighboring Licking and Franklin counties received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board on Oct. 20. The board approved Harvey Solar’s plan to construct a 350 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility within a 2,630-acre project area in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County,
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Standoff in Ross Co. with AR-15, hostage
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County responded to a barricade situation with an armed suspect. According to initial reports, deputies responded to a residence just south of Chillicothe along Southern Avenue near South Bridge Street Saturday night. Upon arrival, a male inside the residence barricaded himself....
columbusunderground.com
4 Cool Things You Can Only Do in Lancaster
Picture this: it’s a gorgeous, sunny afternoon. You have hours of free time on your hands. The only caveat: you’re in Lancaster, Ohio. To some, the answer would be simple. If you have hours of free time on your hands, then you surely have enough time to leave Lancaster. But if you did this, you would miss out on the four cool things I discovered during an afternoon in the city.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Burglary in Progress on Madison/Pickaway County Line
Madison – Pickaway County sheriffs office was called to the scene to assist Madison county on a burglary in progress around 8:30 pm. According to early reports Sheriff departments responded to Nioga-Toops Rd in Mount Sterling when they arrived the house doors were open, and several outbuildings were searched. Two people have been detained at this time.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Fist Fight Occurs in Walmart after Fat Comment
Chillicothe – Police are investigating a fistfight that occurred in the middle of the Walmarts Electronics area. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the superstore around 7:30 pm on 10/25/22. They met with a 14-year-old female and her 16-year-old boyfriend that said they were in an altercation with two other people.
Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he ‘had no choice’
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting the five victims, an attack that investigators said resulted from a custody dispute between […]
West Virginia woman faces $5.25 million fine for drug, gun charges
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — A woman from Parkersburg, West Virginia has pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges, the Department of Justice says. She faces a $5.25 million fine. Court documents say that Ashley Kawczynski, 32 of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of […]
WOUB
Tré Burt 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival Sycamore Session
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — Tré Burt played his Sycamore Session on the rainy third night of the 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival. Burt opened the set with a cover of John Prine’s “The Late John Garfield Blues.” Burt was signed to Prine’s Oh Boy! Records in 2019, one of just two artists signed to the label over the previous 15 years.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Vinton Co. township fiscal officer pleads guilty to felony
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Former Vinton Township Fiscal Officer and Union Ridge Wildlife Center head Cy Vierstra pled guilty this week to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, one count of theft in office, and multiple counts of tampering with records. Vierstra was the subject...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man charged after multiple incidents
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly striking a house and a resident with his vehicle and leaving the scene of two accidents. He also reportedly spoke to and frightened a juvenile who had just gotten off a school bus, but police said there was no criminal offense in that incident.
WTAP
Local man is arrested for a string of crimes
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man was arrested on Wednesday after a string of alleged crimes - all of which happened in a time span of an hour and a half. Officers first responded after a woman claimed she had been assaulted. Parkersburg Police Chief Board said the woman told...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two former Pike Co. deputies indicted by federal grand jury
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two men were charged with civil rights crimes related to the use of excessive force during their employment with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Jeremy C. Mooney, 47, of Piketon, and William Stansberry, Jr., 46, of Chillicothe. That indictment was unsealed today at the defendants’ initial appearances in federal court.
WOUB
Ohio Volleyball makes it five straight with 3-1 win over Western Michigan
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Ohio Volleyball (15-8) opened up its weekend of MACtion coming off a four game win streak after a successful trip to the Rubber City. Meanwhile, the Broncos of Western Michigan (13-11) entered the Convocation Center coming off a three game losing skid that they looked to put to an end.
Ohio man loses house with all assets after being sentenced to jail
An Ohio man will lose his home along with all assets on, around, or in the home after being sentenced to jail. Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden of Guernsey County said Brett McLaughlin age 58, of Cambridge was sentenced to 20 years in prison McLaughlin’s residence was raided by Investigators from CODE Task Force and the […]
Comments / 0