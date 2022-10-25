Loretta (Lorie) A. Fleming, 60, of Penn Yan passed away October 12, 2022. Lorie was born April 5, 1962, in Ridgway, Pa., the daughter of Robert and Thelma (Brechtel) Byrd. She was raised in her hometown of St. Marys, Pa., along with her five siblings, in a small, threebedroom home that would remain with the family until her brother’s passing in 2019. Lorie would eventually join the Army in 1981, but was honorably discharged the same year due to an ailment that would lead to permanent hearing loss and a lifetime of her children repeating themselves.

