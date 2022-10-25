ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

Carl H. Jensen

Carl H. Jensen, 67, of Penn Yan, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Family and friends were invited to Weldon Funeral Home, 102 E. Main St., Penn Yan on Friday, October 21 from 3-6 p.m. A funeral mass was held Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 312 Liberty St., Penn Yan; followed by burial at Bellona Cemetery. Carl was a quiet and humble man who loved his family, home and farm. He was born in Geneva, N.Y. on September 8, 1955, the son of the late Harold and Beulah (Sinclair) Jensen.
PENN YAN, NY
Loretta (Lorie) A. Fleming

Loretta (Lorie) A. Fleming, 60, of Penn Yan passed away October 12, 2022. Lorie was born April 5, 1962, in Ridgway, Pa., the daughter of Robert and Thelma (Brechtel) Byrd. She was raised in her hometown of St. Marys, Pa., along with her five siblings, in a small, threebedroom home that would remain with the family until her brother’s passing in 2019. Lorie would eventually join the Army in 1981, but was honorably discharged the same year due to an ailment that would lead to permanent hearing loss and a lifetime of her children repeating themselves.
PENN YAN, NY
Police situation closes neighborhood in Webster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A police investigation closed a neighborhood off Klem Road in Webster Friday evening. Police were called to Glenview Court around 5:00 p.m. Webster Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies, and New York State Troopers were all at the scene. Investigators have not released any information, though police left shortly before 6:00 p.m. […]
WEBSTER, NY
Hill named S&S ER Nurse Manager

PENN YAN – Megan Hill, BSN, RN has been named Finger Lakes Health’s Emergency Department Nurse Manager. In the position, she oversees the Brenda & Dave Rickey Foundation Emergency Department at Geneva General Hospital in Geneva and the Emergency Department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.
GENEVA, NY
Generosity from Penn Yan Moose Lodge

PENN YAN Thursday Oct. 13, Penn Yan Moose Lodge 2030 had the pleasure of a visit from Moose International Chairman of the Board Bruce Masopust. After a wonderful dinner, Lodge President Merl Kennerson presented Masopust with a $5,000 donation for Moose Charities Endowment Fund. It was an honor to present Tommy Moose to The Penn Yan Fire Department, to help console children in emergencies.
PENN YAN, NY
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ROUNDUP

Oct. 17 Mynderse 3, Penn Yan 1 Mynderse took the win in a competitive match against Penn Yan. Scores for the match were 25-20, 25-22 and 25-20 for the Devils. Dundee/Bradford 4, Addison 1 The BraveScots took three of four games in a non-league matchup against Addison. Addison won the first game 25-22, but Dundee/Bradford won the rest with scores of 25-9, 25-14, 25-19.
PENN YAN, NY
Webster lacrosse star inducted into Hall of Fame

Fans of Webster lacrosse will be interested in this press release I recently received:. On Saturday, November 5, Dr. Steve Cochi, star of Webster’s 1969 Upstate New York high school lacrosse champion team, will be inducted into the Greater Rochester Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Leading point-getter for the ’69 Ridgemen, Steve scored six of the team’s seven goals including the fourth overtime winner as Coach Bill Guerrera’s crew topped Fayetteville-Manlius to win the championship of the Upstate Lacrosse Conference.
WEBSTER, NY
Loomis Street standoff

Nonprofits providing services to the homeless are trying to block the city of Rochester from moving ahead with what they claim is a plan to clear residents from a Northeast Rochester encampment. City officials have not confirmed that a sweep of the encampment, which sits on a Loomis Street city-owned...
ROCHESTER, NY
Athena ACE Scholarships awarded

PENN YAN, GENEVA — Tracy Marchionda, of Penn Yan, and Cassie Henry, of Geneva, are this year’s Athena A.C.E. (Award for Continuing Education) Scholarship recipients. Cassie and Tracy were each awarded $2,500.00 toward their educational programs beginning this Fall. Tracy is pursuing her Ph.D. in Curriculum, Instruction, and...
PENN YAN, NY
UPCOMING EVENTS

Free, educational opportunities presented by the Pro Action Office for the Aging to learn about the changes to Medicare, your Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug plan, and money-saving options in 2023: 5 p.m. at Penn Yan Public Library Registration required! Please contact the Office for the Aging at 315-279-4321 or email tillmana@ proactioninc.org.
PENN YAN, NY
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
SYRACUSE, NY
Illegal Kill In Upstate NY! Hunters Charged After Killing This Momma Bear!

According to the New York State DEC, you are currently allowed to hunt black bear through much of the state as long as you are bow hunting. In the Hudson Valley, for example, you aren't currently allowed to use a Crossbow and regular hunting season doe not begin until November 19th in most places. So, how did this group of hunters in Ulster County end up with a black bear kill without bow hunting?
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
North Star Coffee on the move in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA -- North Star Café, a division of The Arc Ontario, will be hosting a grand opening at its new location Saturday, during the annual Fall Into Canandaigua festival in downtown Canandaigua. North Star, which had been located up north on Route 332 and is now operating at 92...
CANANDAIGUA, NY

