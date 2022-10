NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — Tré Burt played his Sycamore Session on the rainy third night of the 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival. Burt opened the set with a cover of John Prine’s “The Late John Garfield Blues.” Burt was signed to Prine’s Oh Boy! Records in 2019, one of just two artists signed to the label over the previous 15 years.

