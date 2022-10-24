Read full article on original website
Related
howafrica.com
Remembering Donny Hathaway, Soul Legend Who Mysteriously Fell To His Death From 15th Floor Of A NY Hotel
Bedeviled by paranoid schizophrenia, Donny Hathaway, nonetheless, became a soul legend, according to Rolling Stone. Yet, he is so often excluded from the histories of American popular music. Hathaway was one of the brightest new voices in soul music in the ’70s, achieving his greatest commercial success as Roberta Flack’s duet partner of choice.
Jerry Lee Lewis dead at age 87: Rock n’ Roll icon of Great Balls of Fire fame passes away at his Memphis home
GREAT Balls of Fire singer, Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87 at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. Considered one of the first true rock n’ roll musicians, Jerry Lee rose to fame with his first big hit, Whole Lotta Shaken’ Goin’ On, in 1957.
'Frosty the Snowman' and 'Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town' Director Jules Bass Dead at 87
Jules Bass, the director behind classic animated Christmas specials like Frosty the Snowman, has died. He was 87. The producer and director died Tuesday of age-related illness in Rye, New York, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE, adding, "He will be dearly missed by his close friends." According to Variety, Bass'...
7 Underrated Led Zeppelin Songs From Deep in the Band’s Catalog
These underrated Led Zeppelin songs prove the band's excellent deep cuts came throughout their career.
Louder
This post-apocalyptic, AI-generated music video for Slipknot’s Psychosocial is a bone-chilling, dystopian nightmare
Someone created a music video using AI technology from the lyrics of Slipknot's Psychosocial and the results are bloody horrible
Slayer’s ‘Reign in Blood': 10 Facts Only Superfans Would Know
With two albums out by 1985, Slayer knew they had to make a serious impact in order to be taken seriously as one of the giants. Though many of the musicians will deny it, there was an unspoken competition between the thrash metal groups of that time over who could play the fastest, most aggressive music.
The Devil’s Hour review – proof that Peter Capaldi is the world’s most terrifying actor
Peter Capaldi is on typically chilling form in this dark horror-mystery treat, but Jessica Raine’s haunted mum steals the show
Hear Previously Unreleased 1972 Beach Boys Song ‘Carry Me Home’
The Beach Boys have released a previously unreleased song titled “Carry Me Home,” which was recorded in 1972, ahead of its appearance on an upcoming box set. Sail on Sailor – 1972 is an in-depth exploration of that time in the band’s history as it embraced change. It will be released on Dec. 2 in six-CD and five-LP editions, and contains newly remastered versions of 1972’s Carl and the Passions – "So Tough" and 1973’s Holland, along with unreleased outtakes, demos, live recordings and alternate versions.
Led Zeppelin Had 1 Concert Crashed by a Member of The Rolling Stones (Sort Of)
At the height of their popularity, Led Zeppelin shared the stage with a member of The Rolling Stones -- sort of.
Bob Dylan Reveals Himself Through 66 Songs
As an author of all kinds of work—songs, poetry, a memoir, radio-show commentary, the occasional film script or Nobel lecture—Bob Dylan has been engaged for more than 60 years in an inquiry into authorship itself. From his earliest days as a folk singer in MacDougal Street coffeehouses, he has been known for drawing freely, often brazenly, from the work of his predecessors (and occasionally his contemporaries), employing the “folk process”—through which each singer makes additions or alterations to a shared body of material—to produce work idiosyncratically his own. In Chronicles: Volume One, his 2004 book of impressionistic reminiscences, Dylan seems to have mined an old issue of Time magazine and an assortment of other sources to construct a collage representing his memories and ideas. Even with his paintings, many of which appear to be based on still frames from movies and published photographs, Dylan has tempted accusations of appropriation. His whole body of work is largely concerned with the question, “Who really made this?”
Nancy Sinatra Says The Beach Boys Wouldn’t Exist Without Brian Wilson
The eldest daughter of the icon Frank Sinatra is a big fan of the Beach Boys. Nancy Sinatra opened up about her love for the popular band and how it probably wouldn’t exist without the lead vocalist Brian Wilson. While Brian wasn’t always the lead on every song, Nancy...
Guitar World Magazine
Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates is also a world-class gypsy jazz guitarist – watch him channel Django Reinhardt in this insane performance
A new A7X album is on the horizon, at last. While you wait, feast your eyes and ears on this killer Minor Swing-inspired acoustic performance. You’d be forgiven for thinking Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates is a metal guitar player through and through. His leads across the Huntington Beach outfit’s discography are some of the most memorable and face-melting of the last 20 years. But Gates’ influences and abilities, in fact, stretch far beyond the realms of heavy music.
Jules Bass, Producer of Animated Classics ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ and ‘The Last Unicorn,’ Dies at 87
Jules Bass, the co-producer and co-director of such animated classics as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “The Last Unicorn,” died Tuesday of age-related illness at an assisted living facility in Rye, New York, his publicist confirmed to TheWrap. He was 87.
Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s Rendition of ‘Don’t Play That Song’
Bruce Springsteen has released his rendition of “Don’t Play That Song,” the latest offering from his upcoming album of soul covers titled Only the Strong Survive. Originally released in 1962 by Ben E. King, the tune reached No. 2 on the R&B chart and No. 11 on the Hot 100 upon its initial release. Aretha Franklin later scored a hit with her own rendition of “Don’t Play That Song,” which peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the R&B chart in 1970.
In His New Book, Dylan Is an Unexpected Music Critic, And A Master Gaslighter
In the way it avoided a conventional timeline or stories behind the making of some of his best-loved albums, Bob Dylan’s 2004 book Chronicles: Volume One wasn’t a remotely traditional memoir. And let’s not even start on the whirligig prose in his Sixties head-scratcher Tarantula. Next to them, his third book, The Philosophy of Modern Song (which is out next week), would seem comparatively straightforward: essays on 66 of his favorite songs, billed, on its inner flap, as “a master class on the art and craft of songwriting.” Dylan himself doesn’t provide any preface or introduction that explains his...
The Beatles Revolver Special Edition: so good, divorce papers will be filed if this isn't in certain stockings this Christmas
Can Giles Martin work his magic on Revolver's four-track recordings? Yes, he can.
one37pm.com
Midnight Art Dept. and Ozzy Osbourne Are a Match Made in Rock Heaven
One. Two. Three. Say it with me. All Aboarrrrd!!!! The Crazy Train is making its next stop at the Midnight Art. Dept, as the two are teaming up to debut their first collection together. This is super exciting for us Rock & Roll fans because first of all, we didn’t even know that Ozzy Osbourne had a merchandise collection in the works. Two, Midnight Art. Dept is an awesome brand with sick concepts, designs, and visuals.
Beatles, ‘Revolver Special Edition (Super Deluxe)': Album Review
The critical thinking regarding the Beatles' recording career has shifted in the decades since they broke up. Where once Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band was identified as their showstopper masterpiece, current evaluation places its predecessor Revolver in that esteemed position. And it's not too hard to hear why. The...
Comments / 0