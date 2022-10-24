ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Noisecreep

Slayer’s ‘Reign in Blood': 10 Facts Only Superfans Would Know

With two albums out by 1985, Slayer knew they had to make a serious impact in order to be taken seriously as one of the giants. Though many of the musicians will deny it, there was an unspoken competition between the thrash metal groups of that time over who could play the fastest, most aggressive music.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Hear Previously Unreleased 1972 Beach Boys Song ‘Carry Me Home’

The Beach Boys have released a previously unreleased song titled “Carry Me Home,” which was recorded in 1972, ahead of its appearance on an upcoming box set. Sail on Sailor – 1972 is an in-depth exploration of that time in the band’s history as it embraced change. It will be released on Dec. 2 in six-CD and five-LP editions, and contains newly remastered versions of 1972’s Carl and the Passions – "So Tough" and 1973’s Holland, along with unreleased outtakes, demos, live recordings and alternate versions.
The Atlantic

Bob Dylan Reveals Himself Through 66 Songs

As an author of all kinds of work—songs, poetry, a memoir, radio-show commentary, the occasional film script or Nobel lecture—Bob Dylan has been engaged for more than 60 years in an inquiry into authorship itself. From his earliest days as a folk singer in MacDougal Street coffeehouses, he has been known for drawing freely, often brazenly, from the work of his predecessors (and occasionally his contemporaries), employing the “folk process”—through which each singer makes additions or alterations to a shared body of material—to produce work idiosyncratically his own. In Chronicles: Volume One, his 2004 book of impressionistic reminiscences, Dylan seems to have mined an old issue of Time magazine and an assortment of other sources to construct a collage representing his memories and ideas. Even with his paintings, many of which appear to be based on still frames from movies and published photographs, Dylan has tempted accusations of appropriation. His whole body of work is largely concerned with the question, “Who really made this?”
Guitar World Magazine

Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates is also a world-class gypsy jazz guitarist – watch him channel Django Reinhardt in this insane performance

A new A7X album is on the horizon, at last. While you wait, feast your eyes and ears on this killer Minor Swing-inspired acoustic performance. You’d be forgiven for thinking Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates is a metal guitar player through and through. His leads across the Huntington Beach outfit’s discography are some of the most memorable and face-melting of the last 20 years. But Gates’ influences and abilities, in fact, stretch far beyond the realms of heavy music.
Q 105.7

Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s Rendition of ‘Don’t Play That Song’

Bruce Springsteen has released his rendition of “Don’t Play That Song,” the latest offering from his upcoming album of soul covers titled Only the Strong Survive. Originally released in 1962 by Ben E. King, the tune reached No. 2 on the R&B chart and No. 11 on the Hot 100 upon its initial release. Aretha Franklin later scored a hit with her own rendition of “Don’t Play That Song,” which peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the R&B chart in 1970.
Rolling Stone

In His New Book, Dylan Is an Unexpected Music Critic, And A Master Gaslighter

In the way it avoided a conventional timeline or stories behind the making of some of his best-loved albums, Bob Dylan’s 2004 book Chronicles: Volume One wasn’t a remotely traditional memoir. And let’s not even start on the whirligig prose in his Sixties head-scratcher Tarantula. Next to them, his third book, The Philosophy of Modern Song (which is out next week), would seem comparatively straightforward: essays on 66 of his favorite songs, billed, on its inner flap, as “a master class on the art and craft of songwriting.” Dylan himself doesn’t provide any preface or introduction that explains his...
one37pm.com

Midnight Art Dept. and Ozzy Osbourne Are a Match Made in Rock Heaven

One. Two. Three. Say it with me. All Aboarrrrd!!!! The Crazy Train is making its next stop at the Midnight Art. Dept, as the two are teaming up to debut their first collection together. This is super exciting for us Rock & Roll fans because first of all, we didn’t even know that Ozzy Osbourne had a merchandise collection in the works. Two, Midnight Art. Dept is an awesome brand with sick concepts, designs, and visuals.

