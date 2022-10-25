Two Arrested, 7 Vehicles Seized in Weekend Street Takeover

A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Two people were arrested, seven cars were impounded and 29 people were cited during a street takeover last weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

The takeover happened Saturday, according to Lt. Daniel Hall of the San Diego Police Department, who did not provide an exact location. He added that most of the participants and organizers originated from Orange and Riverside counties.

Such events often result in violence and injuries, and can cause property damage up to $18,000 at each intersection, according to Hall.

Anyone with information about Saturday’s takeover was encouraged to contact the SDPD at 619-531-2204, or, for anonymous tips, Crime Stoppers at 619- 235-8477.

–City News Service