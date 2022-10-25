ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Two Arrested, 7 Vehicles Seized in Weekend Street Takeover

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gAGxR_0imD4eLr00
A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Two people were arrested, seven cars were impounded and 29 people were cited during a street takeover last weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

The takeover happened Saturday, according to Lt. Daniel Hall of the San Diego Police Department, who did not provide an exact location. He added that most of the participants and organizers originated from Orange and Riverside counties.

Such events often result in violence and injuries, and can cause property damage up to $18,000 at each intersection, according to Hall.

Anyone with information about Saturday’s takeover was encouraged to contact the SDPD at 619-531-2204, or, for anonymous tips, Crime Stoppers at 619- 235-8477.

–City News Service

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

San Diego officers raid homes with redacted search warrants

SAN DIEGO — Officers served search warrants at several locations throughout the county Thursday morning. The raids were part of Operation Mic Drop, according to civil rights activists who are up in arms about redactions in the warrants. One search warrant left at a home in Spring Valley had...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Police to Increase Patrols

The Chula Vista Police Department has received a state grant of more than $500,000 to increase patrols and provide other traffic safety programs in hopes to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on local roads. "This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts...
CHULA VISTA, CA
L.A. Weekly

4 Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Otay Lakes Road [Chula Vista, CA]

Four Hurt in 2-Car Red Light Accident on Hunte Parkway. Authorities responded to the scene around 10:16 p.m., near Hunte Parkway on October 22nd. Investigators say the driver of a truck ran a red light and struck a vehicle containing four occupants at the intersection. Firefighters arrived shortly after and...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Operation Devil’s Den in Escondido leads to two-dozen charges

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Nearly two dozen defendants have been charged with narcotics and firearms-related offenses following an 18-month investigation. into various gangs operating in and around the Escondido area, it was announced today. Dubbed “Operation Devil’s Den,” the investigation centered on suspects accused of making firearms — including by...
ESCONDIDO, CA
thealpinesun.com

Fraud alerts for homeowners offered

Led by Chief Deputy Assessor Jordan Marks, the San Diego County’s Office of the Taxpayer Advocate released its free real estate fraud notification service. OWNER ALERT sends its subscribers that register for this service with automated e-mail notifications anytime a document is recorded with the San Diego County Assessor/ Recorder/County Clerk’s office that transfers title to a property or records a lien on a registered name.
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy