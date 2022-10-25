Read full article on original website
kazu.org
California's fight against climate change gets a little messy
Californians are used to recycling cans and bottles, but a new state law is adding banana peels, coffee grounds and other food scraps to the list. The Short-lived Climate Pollutants Reduction act, or SB 1383, mandates that nearly all communities in California provide an organic waste recycling service to their residents.
'Clean weed' creating organic buzz among cannabis users, growers
SANTA CRUZ -- While organic fruits and vegetables are common at the grocery store, a clean cannabis movement is sprouting up as more and more marijuana users look for healthy alternativesForty-year-old Manny Alvarez is what you'd call a boss, which is why every morning you'll find him checking in on his star employees - all 400 bajillion of them. "I find it fascinating," he said looking at a bin full of composted dirt. "There are more microbes in a teaspoon of soil than there are stars in our galaxy." Alvarez and his partner Terry Sardinas are part of...
12 stories? Keeley's new plan would flip script on controversial Warriors-area downtown expansion vision
Advanced by the Santa Cruz City Council in June, the downtown expansion plan's proposal for 15- and 17-story towers has found few supporters in the city. Mayoral candidate Fred Keeley has unveiled a new proposal that he vows, if elected, to put on the city council agenda in January. The focus? Lower height, more affordability.
KSBW.com
Greenfield councilwoman facing rent dispute allegations
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Greenfield Council member Yanely Martinez, who is also running for Greenfield mayor, is currently dealing with a public dispute with an ex-landlord. At the city council meeting on Tuesday, the son of the landlord, Carlos Serrato, was set to serve Martinez notice of a pending lawsuit in small claims court. Under California law, notice of a small claims lawsuit can be served by someone other than the plaintiff.
KSBW.com
Pajaro Valley Unified School District cancels bus routes Monday
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Pajaro Valley Unified School District canceled most bus routes Monday morning following a similar move Friday. The district has been experiencing a shortage of drivers since the pandemic. They say they currently have 48 bus drivers but need an additional 18 drivers to be fully staffed.
KSBW.com
Cell phone outage strikes Central Coast Sunday
SALINAS, Calif. — Some people on the Central Coast experienced cellphone outages Sunday. There were multiple reports that cell service was out around Monterey County. Several carriers appeared to be impacted. In an email, Monterey County said they don’t know what caused the outage but reminded people if they...
montereycountyweekly.com
Bill Lee to open what he says will be his last restaurant.
“I’ve got one more in me—just one,” says veteran restaurateur Bill Lee. That one is Kona Steak & Seafood, a Pacific island concept, most likely. Lee and his wife Teresa haven’t really started honing a menu. Only this week did they visit a restaurant auction to pick up a few pieces—small one’s. Lee doesn’t want to get ahead of himself.
Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California
MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.
Active incident at Santa Cruz High School
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said that there is an active incident at Santa Cruz High School. Caltrans District 5 says there is a heavy law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible. Police can be seen on campus with rifles. SCHS is on LOCKDOWN. Students and staff are safe.SCPD is The post Active incident at Santa Cruz High School appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Historic downtown Salinas building now ready for people to call home
SALINAS, Calif. — A project in downtown Salinas that has been years in the making is now finished and ready for tenants. The six-story Salinas National Bank building at 301 South Main St. has been transformed into a residential tower with commercial space on the bottom floor. Alvarado Street Brewery will be the building's first commercial tenant.
San Francisco Examiner
How to spend a perfect weekend in Santa Cruz
Anyone who grew up in the Bay Area in the 1990s will almost certainly have the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk commercials stamped on their subconscious, alongside their best friend’s landline. But Santa Cruz is much more than a West Coast Coney Island. (The Boardwalk, incidentally, is California’s oldest amusement park and is a fine place to ride a historic roller coaster with an ocean view.)
benitolink.com
Caltrans schedules overnight lane closures on Hwy 101 near SJB
Caltrans announced overnight lane closures on Highway 101 near San Juan Bautista are scheduled beginning Oct. 26 for drainage infrastructure repairs. According to the news release the closures were originally scheduled to start Oct. 27. Caltrans said travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction on Highway 101...
benitolink.com
5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Jose
On Oct. 25, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake was reported 8.7 miles east of Seven Trees, near San Jose. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 11:42 a.m. at a depth of 4.3 miles. Five minutes later a 3.1 earthquake was reported 9.3 miles from Seven...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz High School says active shooting report was a hoax, police clearing school
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A reported shooting at Santa Cruz High School, Thursday morning, was a hoax, according to the school. Around 9:30 a.m., a large law enforcement presence responded to Santa Cruz High School because of a report of an active shooter near the school. The school posted...
Smart family attorney says civil suit against Ruben Flores may potentially move forward
The attorney for the Kristin Smart family has indicated a potential civil suit against Ruben Flores may soon proceed now that Paul Flores has been convicted of murder. The post Smart family attorney says civil suit against Ruben Flores may potentially move forward appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Water main break leads to Del Monte Avenue being shut down
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): A water main failure led to eastbound Del Monte Avenue and Palo Verde Avenue being closed for most of Monday morning. Cal Am Water was on the scene and fixing the water main break. The City tweeted out that eastbound Del Monte will continue to have the second travel lane closed at The post Water main break leads to Del Monte Avenue being shut down appeared first on KION546.
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake originated from San Jose
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON 10/25/22 AT 12:11 P.M. : According to the USGS, the epicenter of the 5.1 earthquake was just south of Mt. Hamilton in San Jose. The earthquake occurred on the Calaveras Fault and there was a 3.1 magnitude aftershock recorded at 11:47 a.m. according to the USGS. So far, no severe The post 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake originated from San Jose appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Watsonville glassblowing artist earns Santa Cruz County Artist of the Year
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Annie Morhauser, a glassblowing artist and Santa Cruz native, earned the title of Santa Cruz County Artist of the Year. Morhauser, founder of Annieglass, is best known for her tableware and developing her own glassblowing technique called slumped glass. Her love for glassblowing started at first sight.
Bus lines down due to fire and police activity
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz Metro said there are delays to certain routes due to police and fire activity around Front Street near Pacific Station. This road leads access to the Metro Store. We are working to get more information and a reporter is on the way to the scene. The post Bus lines down due to fire and police activity appeared first on KION546.
Gale warning issued for waters off Monterey County
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A gale warning has been issued for the waters off Monterey County until Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, which issued the warning. The warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for the waters from Pigeon Point to Point Piedras Blancas and 10 to 60 nautical miles offshore. From […]
