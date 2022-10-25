ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Man dead after car hits a tree and catches on fire

HANCOCK CO., Ind – A Knightstown man is dead after officials say he crashed through a fence, hit a large tree, which caused his vehicle to catch on fire. Saturday morning around 2:00 am, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and […]
GREENFIELD, IN
WIBC.com

Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Father found not guilty of neglect, after accused of abandoning adopted daughter

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Michael Barnett, the father accused of abandoning his adopted daughter in Lafayette before moving from Westfield to Canada has been found not guilty of neglect. Jurors deliberated for about two hours before reaching the verdict Thursday. Michael and Kristine Barnett were charged in 2019 after their adopted daughter, who is from Ukraine and has […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Driver turns himself in after Anderson hit-and-run

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after hitting and injuring a man Sunday night on Scatterfield Road. Just after 9:20 p.m., Anderson officers found 31-year-old Charles A. Adams III lying in the road on Scatterfield, just north of Mounds Road. Adams was taken to a local Anderson hospital before he was taken to Indianapolis, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning.
ANDERSON, IN
WIBC.com

One Person Killed After Double Shooting on the East Side

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis metro police are investigating after two people were shot on the city’s east side Tuesday afternoon. IMPD was called to 21st street near Arlington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. They found two people who had been shot when they arrived. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man arrested in connection with deadly October shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS – A man is under arrest for his alleged role in a deadly shooting from earlier this month on Indianapolis’ east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 43-year-old Gerald Gray was apprehended shortly after the shooting that killed 47-year-old Anthony Myers Sr., who court records show, is his cousin. IMPD said officers […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy