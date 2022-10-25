Read full article on original website
Mother of man killed by Lawrence Police officer after chase wants answers
LAWRENCE, Ind. — The mother of the man shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer Thursday is looking for answers. The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim is 36-year-old Carlos Trotter. The coroner said his cause of death is a gunshot wound. A viewer sent us a video of the scene. It showed […]
Teen sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing at Dollar General
"This is another example of another young man who does something stupid and has access to a weapon," Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner said.
Man removed from home after Preble County standoff
According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, the Preble County Sheriff's Office sent deputies to a home on the 8400 block of US 127 in Monroe Township. Authorities have the home surrounded at this time.
Lawrence police say suspect 'produced a weapon' before being shot by officer
Lawrence police have been involved in an officer-involved shooting, according to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff.
Man dead after car hits a tree and catches on fire
HANCOCK CO., Ind – A Knightstown man is dead after officials say he crashed through a fence, hit a large tree, which caused his vehicle to catch on fire. Saturday morning around 2:00 am, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and […]
Court docs: Indiana man accused of beating woman over her cooking, leading police on chase
A man is accused of severely beating a woman over her choice of cooking and then leading police on a chase.
Indianapolis serial bank robber arrested once again after robbing 2 more banks with her daughter
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis serial bank robber is under arrest once again after police say she robbed two more banks on Tuesday, only this time the woman brought her daughter along for the crime spree resulting in both being handcuffed and placed behind bars. Sierra Hunt, 55, was previously arrested in April after being tied […]
WIBC.com
Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
Former Muncie police sergeant wants his own trial
Attorneys for Sgt. Joseph Krejsa filed a motion on October 24 asking a federal judge for a separate trial, pointing out Krejsa is charged in just two of the seventeen counts against four defendants.
Father found not guilty of neglect, after accused of abandoning adopted daughter
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Michael Barnett, the father accused of abandoning his adopted daughter in Lafayette before moving from Westfield to Canada has been found not guilty of neglect. Jurors deliberated for about two hours before reaching the verdict Thursday. Michael and Kristine Barnett were charged in 2019 after their adopted daughter, who is from Ukraine and has […]
WTHR
1 killed, 1 injured in east Indianapolis shooting
A man died and a woman was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon. The victims were found outside a Subway restaurant at 38th and Emerson.
Muncie man who read text messages to ex-girlfriend as he strangled her with a belt sentenced to 62 years
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend because he was jealous learned his punishment. Christopher Allison, 37, pleaded guilty to murder and neglect of a dependent in connection with the November 2020 death of 27-year-old Mary A. Grubb. A judge sentenced him to 62 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. […]
95.3 MNC
Indianapolis man charged for stealing tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits
An Indianapolis man has been charged for stealing tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits. Indiana State Police first began investigating the now 25-year-old Covenant Ben more than two years ago. They worked with the FBI to collect evidence against him. Police believe Ben secretly used four men’s identifying...
Video shows 213 mph drive along Indy highway; Suspended driver still behind the wheel
INDIANAPOLIS — In a town known as the Racing Capital of the World, it’s commonplace to see speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. But Indiana State Police say they were caught off guard to discover a car racing that fast on the city’s busiest highway.
Shelbyville woman pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $700K from local business
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelbyville woman has pled guilty to multiple wire fraud charges after nearly $700,000 was embezzled from a local business over the span of 8 years. Tammy Scudder was charged with four counts of wire fraud after she allegedly stole over $690K from Plymate, Inc. between 2012 and Dec. 2020. Scudder began […]
2 children airlifted after car driven by 17-year-old rolls during crash in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities said a Saturn Ion being driven by a 17-year-old from Peru with two young passengers inside was struck in an intersection and went rolling into a ditch, ejecting one of the passengers. As a result of the accident, both underage passengers — an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old — were airlifted […]
Wave 3
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The day before Easter Sunday, Jeffrey Meredith was foraging for mushrooms in the woods near his Washington County home when he found a suitcase and inside, the remains of a little boy. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan of Atlanta.
Driver turns himself in after Anderson hit-and-run
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after hitting and injuring a man Sunday night on Scatterfield Road. Just after 9:20 p.m., Anderson officers found 31-year-old Charles A. Adams III lying in the road on Scatterfield, just north of Mounds Road. Adams was taken to a local Anderson hospital before he was taken to Indianapolis, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning.
WIBC.com
One Person Killed After Double Shooting on the East Side
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis metro police are investigating after two people were shot on the city’s east side Tuesday afternoon. IMPD was called to 21st street near Arlington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. They found two people who had been shot when they arrived. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a hospital.
Man arrested in connection with deadly October shooting on east side
INDIANAPOLIS – A man is under arrest for his alleged role in a deadly shooting from earlier this month on Indianapolis’ east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 43-year-old Gerald Gray was apprehended shortly after the shooting that killed 47-year-old Anthony Myers Sr., who court records show, is his cousin. IMPD said officers […]
