Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Scotty McCreery Goes on Date Night at North Carolina State Fair With Pregnant Wife Gabi
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are enjoying their final days as a family of two. There are only a few weeks remaining until the couple welcomes their first child, a son, to the world. And while they’re excited to meet the little boy, Scotty and Gabi are making it a point to go on a few dates before embarking on the challenging first months of parenthood.
Scotty McCreery Is Officially A Dad: 'Never Known A Love Like This'
Congrats to the McCreery family!
AOL Corp
Christina Perri welcomes 'double rainbow baby' after stillbirth and miscarriage
Christina Perri just welcomed a very special bundle of joy to the world. The singer-songwriter shared the good news with her fans and followers on Instagram on Sunday — she gave birth to her “double rainbow” baby on Saturday, Oct. 22. "She’s here!" Perri wrote alongside a...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
Popculture
'The Bachelor' Winner Welcomes Baby With Her New Man
Vanessa Grimaldi, who found love long after she starred on The Bachelor, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Josh Wolfe. Their baby boy was born the day before Grimaldi celebrated her 35th birthday. Grimaldi and Wolfe married in August 2021. "Nothing will beat my 35th birthday," Grimaldi wrote...
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Elizabeth Potthast Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Andrei Castravet
It’s a boy! 90 Day Fiancé stars Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet (née Potthast) gave birth to baby No. 2, welcoming her second child — a son — with husband Andrei Castravet. She shared the happy news via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “HE’S HERE!...
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages
Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
Jana Kramer Reveals She Pays Ex Mike Caussin A Whopping $3200 In Child Support
Country musician Jana Kramer isn't done sharing details about her divorce! The One Tree Hill star answered fan questions via Instagram stories and revealed that despite Mike Caussin's infidelity ending their marriage, she has been left with the monetary burden of paying him child support. Article continues below advertisement. Kramer...
Teen Mom Jenelle Evans posts shocking never-before-seen throwback photos of cast and makes digs at ex co-stars
TEEN Mom Jenelle Evans has posted eye-opening never-before-seen throwback snaps of the cast, taking shots at her ex co-stars. Jenelle, 30, posted the shocking pics and added her own memories to the shots on TikTok. In one photo, Jenelle said her ex co-star Leah Messer was pictured "hiding a cigarette"...
‘Teen Mom’ Preview: Cory Shares Heartbreaking & ‘Scary’ News About His Newborn Daughter
The October 4 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is a bittersweet one for Cory Wharton. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Cory is anxiously awaiting the birth of his third daughter, but he also recently learned some heartbreaking news that he shares with ex Cheyenne Floyd, her fiance Zach Davis.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump While Pumpkin Picking with Tom Pelphrey — See Photos!
The couple is expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are getting into the fall spirit with their baby girl on the way! The Flight Attendant star, 36, shared a series of adorable photos on her Instagram Story from her and Pelprey's outing to a pumpkin patch on Sunday, where she showed off her baby bump in a pair of overalls. The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, a daughter, had a cute photo shoot in front of a wall of pumpkins,...
Popculture
'Alaskan Bush People' Star May Have Revealed Name for Second Baby
Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown's wife Raiven recently hinted at the name of their unborn child as the couple gave updates about the upcoming birth. According to TV Shows Ace, Raiven Brown uploaded a photo of her holding her 2-year-old son River while standing next to Bear to her private Instagram account. In the post's comments, one fan asked if Raiven and Bear had thought of a name for baby number two. Raiven wrote, "River has a long name, haha Middle names are Anthony Billy and Isaiah. And yes we've picked this baby's name. He will have two middle names." Though she kept the boy's name under wraps, he will apparently have multiple middle names like his older brother.
Popculture
'Teen Mom' Leah Messer Accused of 'Ultimate Betrayal' in 'Next Chapter' Exclusive Sneak Peek
Leah Messer is getting called out by her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-stars for the "ultimate betrayal." In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Briana DeJesus confronts Messer for not coming to her directly with her issues about her "mean girl" behavior at the Teen Mom 2 reunion earlier this year and instead posting about it on Instagram.
Randy Houser and Wife Tatiana Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Harlan: 'Answered Prayers'
The country artist, 46, and wife Tatiana, 28, have welcomed their second baby together, a little boy, the pair revealed on Instagram on Wednesday. Son Harlan "Banks" Houser was born on Wednesday, Sept. 21. "Answered prayers and hearts so full 🙏🏼," the couple captioned the joint post, which included a...
ETOnline.com
Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith
Mandy Moore is officially a mother of two! The This Is Us star and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed baby No. 2. The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of black and white photos of her and Goldsmith holding the baby boy, whom the doting couple named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, or Ozzie!
Tia Mowry shares life update amid divorce, thanks fans for support
Tia Mowry says she's looking forward to a new chapter in her life. Since announcing her split from Cory Hardrict, her husband of 14 years, she's shared two posts on social media that show she's loving her newfound self and is ready for the journey ahead. "This chapter of my...
‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Dean Hashim and Rigin Bado Welcome Baby No. 2
It’s a girl! 90 Day Fiancé stars Dean Hashim and girlfriend Rigin Bado have welcomed their second child together. “Our Baby Girl Mikayla IS HERE!” Dean captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, October 16. In the clip, he was seen cradling their new daughter as a slew of balloons flooded the video.
Summer Pardi Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Adorable Photo
Country superstar Jon Pardi's wife shared a mirror selfie on Instagram that highlights her growing baby bump. They're set to become a "Pardi of 3" early next year.
