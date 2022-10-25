Read full article on original website
CMT
Kelsea Ballerini And Carly Pearce Shock Fans With Surprise Performance Of "You're Drunk, Go Home"
Country music fans have learned to expect the unexpected from Kelsea Ballerini. The country-pop sensation is currently on her 10-night-only headlining Heartfirst Tour and is pulling out all the stops before she wraps in mid-September. During a recent (Oct. 1) performance at Chicago's Rosemont Theater, the songstress surprised fans by...
Jessie James Decker, Billy Currington Team for Romantic New Song, ‘I Still Love You’ [Listen]
Jessie James Decker and Billy Currington have brought their friendship into the recording studio once again for a brand-new song, “I Still Love You.”. The romantic mid-tempo ode chronicles the post-breakup life of two individuals who, after some time apart, realize that they are still in love with one another. Currington and Decker go solo on the first and second verses, before joining on the tear-soaked chorus.
Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini & Carly Pearce Uniting For “Powerful” CMA Performance
Fresh off her “Subject to Change” album release and headline tour, Kelsea Ballerini is gearing up to perform at this year’s CMA Awards and with the help of her two very close (and very famous) friends: Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson. I think I speak for country music fans everywhere when I say this is about to be one of the most iconic CMA vocal group performances in years.
Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Her Goodbye Hit Me In The Heart” By George Strait
Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune by The King himself called “Her Goodbye Hit Me In The Heart.”. From George Strait’s 1981 debut studio album Strait Country, it was co-written by his longtime writers Dean Dillon and Frank Dycus. It was never released...
Shania Twain Announces Her First Nashville Show In 5 Years: “It’s Been Too Long”
Shania Twain has 2022 feelin’ like the ’90s again. With all the recent headlines surrounding Shania news, it seems that our girl is back and ready to take country music by storm again, and I couldn’t be more excited. In addition to her recent single release, “Waking...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish Is ‘Dating’ Again After Billy Ray Engagement Rumors (Exclusive)
Following rumors that her ex Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is engaged to singer Firerose, Tish Cyrus is “definitely” seeing someone new! According to a source close to the situation Miley Cyrus‘ mom, 55, is “keeping her man under wraps, but she is seeing someone new and Miley and her kids approve.” The source also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they, “don’t know how serious things are but Miley is happy for her mom because she seems happy with this guy.” While they weren’t able to disclose the name of Tish’s new love interest, another source told us in separate comments that Tish is working through both her April split from Billy Ray after 28 years of marriage, and the death of her mother (and Miley’s grandma), Loretta Finley, who passed in August of 2020.
Firerose: 5 Things About Billy Ray Cyrus’ Reported Fiancée
Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is reportedly engaged to singer Firerose, after she was spotted with a diamond ring on her Instagram on Sept. 13. Although neither of them has publicly confirmed the news, it comes as a bit of a surprise since Billy was married to Tish Cyrus, 55, for 28 years. Now five months after the news of their split, Billy has moved on to a singer from Australia. Keep reading to learn five things about Firerose!
Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement In Photos With Firerose Wearing Diamond Ring
“Achy Breaky Heart” singer Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, might have just confirmed that he is engaged to his songstress girlfriend, Firerose, after sharing a photo via Instagram of her rocking a diamond ring on Oct. 18. He captioned the sweet snapshot, “Happy Autumn,” along with a red heart emoji. The couple stood in front of a tree that featured perfect autumn colors from rustic reds to burnt oranges. But more importantly, Firerose showed off the diamond ring on her hand carefully placed on Billy’s chest.
Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
6 Times Miley Cyrus Covered The Hell Out Of Some Country Songs
Miley Cyrus has never been shy about doing things her own way, and sometimes, that includes showing off her country roots. Growing up near Nashville with Billy Ray Cyrus as her father, not to mention the legendary Dolly Parton as her Godmother, Miley is more than vocal about the influence her country upbringing has had on her life, as well as her music.
Billy Ray Cyrus Met His Rumored Fiancee, Firerose, on the Set of ‘Hannah Montana’
Billy Ray Cyrus is confirmed to be in a romance with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and although the relationship is new, the two have known each other for the better part of a decade. According to a source that confirmed their relationship to People, they bonded over producing music — including their 2021 duet, "New Day" — but their timeline goes back further than a few years.
Shania Twain Announces Concert With Kelsea Ballerini, Breland at GEODIS Park in Nashville
Shania Twain celebrated the heyday of her career a little over two decades ago when studio albums like The Woman in Me and Come On Over absolutely dominated charts. However, now, with many new country artists looking to the greats of the genre for inspiration, Twain shared exciting news. She announced to fans that next summer, she’ll be performing at a concert in Nashville’s GEODIS Park. And she’ll bring with her some of country music‘s newest faces, Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.
2022 CMT Artists of the Year: Everything You Need to Know About the Show
The 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration will premiere on CMT on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. CT. The five CMT Artists of the Year include first-time honorees Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce, and Walker Hayes, as well as three-time honorees Luke Combs and Kane Brown. According to CMT,...
The Judds’ Love is Alive Final Concert Set to Be Televised
The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour marked not only a special moment in the lives and careers of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, but also a special moment in country music history. Parting ways due to mother Naomi’s retirement, The Judds said their goodbyes as a twosome with a final tour that came to a close at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Airing in living rooms everywhere, the television special depicted a heartfelt send-off of the mother-daughter duo who launched their careers together in 1983.
CMT
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
Michael Ray Confirms Album No. 4 Is In The Works
Michael Ray shared a few behind-the-scenes photos as he returns to the studio for his next project.
A Look Back at Leslie Jordan’s Best Country Music Moments [Pictures]
The country music community is mourning the loss of charismatic actor, singer, performer and pop culture personality Leslie Jordan, who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. According to TMZ, the larger-than-life talent was killed after a suspected medical emergency caused his career to veer off the...
