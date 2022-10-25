ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

22-year-old exits job interview when asked to work on weekends: 'Weekends are for football, not work'

Workplace stress and a lack of work-life balance are two of the top reasons people quit their jobs. “When it comes to what makes them choose an organization to work for, good work/life balance and learning and development opportunities are their top priorities,” the Deloitte Global 2022 Gen Z and Millennial Survey found. Justin Ross—better known on TikTok as @hey9Letters—left a job interview for a part-time position after finding the position required working weekends. In a video that's now going viral, the 22-year-old can be heard asking, “Yeah, I’m sorry, you said it was a weekend job?” The interviewer says it is. “Yeah, that works,” Ross replies, before abruptly hanging up.
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
CBS Denver

Radio host dies on air while doing morning show

A longtime British radio host died of a suspected heart attack on Monday, while presenting his daily segment on the air, his radio station announced. Tim Gough, 55, died early Monday morning while his show "Tim Gough at Breakfast" aired live, GenX Radio said in a news release. Gough was presenting the show from his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born.GenX Radio said staff members are "shocked and devastated beyond words" over the loss of their colleague, whom the station described as "a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his...
Popculture

Celebrity Game Show Unceremoniously Canceled

Game shows — and especially game shows with celebrities — have become a mainstay on broadcast and cable TV, but now there will be one less star-studded competition on the air. Arena, the competitive game show that saw celebrities team up with WWE Superstars in madcap series of challenges, is now canceled. The cancellation comes with the entire shutdown of G4TV, which produced the program in partnership with WWE.
Post Malone Injures Himself Again After Tripping Onstage – Watch

Post Malone has once again injured himself while turning up on his Twelve Carat Tour. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Post Malone's tour made a stop in Atlanta, where he performed at State Farm Arena for a packed crowd. In video footage of the show obtained by TikTok user edwinloseordraws, Posty is seen walking the length of the stage as he performs his hit single "Psycho." At one point, he trips on something onstage. He tries to continue but is clearly limping as he hops around in circles. He then falls down to one knee and appears to be examining his hurt leg.
Post Malone’s Fiancée – Who Is She?

Earlier this year, Post Malone shocked his fans when he revealed that he and his then-girlfriend were expecting their first child together. Since the birth of his baby daughter, the 27-year-old rapper-singer has managed to keep his relationship very private and his now-fiancée out of the spotlight. Although the...
pethelpful.com

Kitten Attempting to Catch Football on TV Is Cracking Us Up

We find it so cool that pets can focus while watching TV. And the fact that they're actually interested is really something else. From Saturday morning cartoons to the animal channel, they will seriously watch it all. Some are even NFL superfans like this one foster kitten. TikTok user @fosterkittenmamma...
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

