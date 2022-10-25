Read full article on original website
Upworthy
22-year-old exits job interview when asked to work on weekends: 'Weekends are for football, not work'
Workplace stress and a lack of work-life balance are two of the top reasons people quit their jobs. “When it comes to what makes them choose an organization to work for, good work/life balance and learning and development opportunities are their top priorities,” the Deloitte Global 2022 Gen Z and Millennial Survey found. Justin Ross—better known on TikTok as @hey9Letters—left a job interview for a part-time position after finding the position required working weekends. In a video that's now going viral, the 22-year-old can be heard asking, “Yeah, I’m sorry, you said it was a weekend job?” The interviewer says it is. “Yeah, that works,” Ross replies, before abruptly hanging up.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Radio host dies on air while doing morning show
A longtime British radio host died of a suspected heart attack on Monday, while presenting his daily segment on the air, his radio station announced. Tim Gough, 55, died early Monday morning while his show "Tim Gough at Breakfast" aired live, GenX Radio said in a news release. Gough was presenting the show from his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born.GenX Radio said staff members are "shocked and devastated beyond words" over the loss of their colleague, whom the station described as "a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his...
My worst date ever got in a bar fight & was knocked out – I wanted to leave but I couldn’t for a really annoying reason
ONE woman's date went horribly wrong when a fight broke out – and she couldn't make a quick escape. “Ladies, if you have a wig, hold your wig, because this is a crazy story!” the woman shared on TikTok. Peaches (@justoopeachy) began by sharing that she lives in...
Popculture
Celebrity Game Show Unceremoniously Canceled
Game shows — and especially game shows with celebrities — have become a mainstay on broadcast and cable TV, but now there will be one less star-studded competition on the air. Arena, the competitive game show that saw celebrities team up with WWE Superstars in madcap series of challenges, is now canceled. The cancellation comes with the entire shutdown of G4TV, which produced the program in partnership with WWE.
‘Love is Blind’ Season 3: Everything We Know About Alexa Alfia and Her Family
'Love Is Blind' star Alexa Alfia introduced her fiancé to her dad Adam Alfia in episode 6. Here's what we know about Alexa's family.
12 Leslie Jordan moments that made us smile even during the darkest of days
Leslie Jordan passed away at the age of 67 on Monday after a car crash in Hollywood, California.
Post Malone Injures Himself Again After Tripping Onstage – Watch
Post Malone has once again injured himself while turning up on his Twelve Carat Tour. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Post Malone's tour made a stop in Atlanta, where he performed at State Farm Arena for a packed crowd. In video footage of the show obtained by TikTok user edwinloseordraws, Posty is seen walking the length of the stage as he performs his hit single "Psycho." At one point, he trips on something onstage. He tries to continue but is clearly limping as he hops around in circles. He then falls down to one knee and appears to be examining his hurt leg.
Post Malone’s Fiancée – Who Is She?
Earlier this year, Post Malone shocked his fans when he revealed that he and his then-girlfriend were expecting their first child together. Since the birth of his baby daughter, the 27-year-old rapper-singer has managed to keep his relationship very private and his now-fiancée out of the spotlight. Although the...
Parents Start “Stay Up Late Nights” For Their Eldest So They Can Give Him Some Extra Time
When you've got more than one kid, it's important to try and make special time for each child when you can just hang out and pay attention to them (and only them). That said, it's super hard to find the opportunities. Most families' days are packed full of activities and responsibilities.
pethelpful.com
Kitten Attempting to Catch Football on TV Is Cracking Us Up
We find it so cool that pets can focus while watching TV. And the fact that they're actually interested is really something else. From Saturday morning cartoons to the animal channel, they will seriously watch it all. Some are even NFL superfans like this one foster kitten. TikTok user @fosterkittenmamma...
