Read full article on original website
Related
The Couple From "Married At First Sight" Season 14 Who Has Stuck Together
No dating app can upend this boat.
tvinsider.com
‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From Decision Day (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 15, Episode 17, “This Was Supposed to Be Our New Start.”]. The big moment has come for Married at First Sight‘s Season 15 couples as they take the giant leap to either commit or cut ties on Decision Day.
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight UK stars ask to change partners in experiment twist
Married At First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married At First Sight UK stars Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes will ask the experts if they can join the experiment as a new couple. Last night's (September 27) explosive episode saw Matt and Whitney share a kiss, despite being wed to their respective partners Gemma Rose and Duka Cavolli.
‘Sister Wives ’Fan Theories: What Is the ’Knife’ in Kody’s ‘Kidneys’?
'Sister Wives' fans theorize about what Kody is so upset about in the trailer when he says it's like a 'knife to the kidneys.' Here are the best fan theories so far.
digitalspy.com
The Vampire Diaries and Originals stars share photos from reunion
There was a cast reunion for both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals at the weekend. Some of the stars from both TV series were attending the I Was Feeling Epic in Mystic Falls fan convention, which is a reference to the setting of both shows. Danielle Campbell, the actress...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
Why ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Janelle Brown Left Kody but Kept Her Coyote Pass Lot
Some 'Sister Wives' fans think that Janelle Brown left Kody Brown and decided to keep her share of the family's Coyote Pass property. Here's what we know.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding
In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Fuming Over Chad's Latest Move
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) grieve over his late wife Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) for months. In June, fans were stunned when Chad arrived home to the DiMera mansion to find Abigail stabbed and bleeding in their bedroom (via Soaps). Abby later died from her injuries and Chad was utterly crushed. Not only did he have to deal with the fact that his wife was murdered, but he also became a single father to the couple's two children, Thomas and Charlotte.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Did ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Go to Son Logan Brown’s Wedding? Everything We Know
Making amends? Sister Wives star Logan Brown married Michelle Petty on October 22. But did his father, Kody Brown, attend the ceremony? Keep scrolling to find out if Kody was at the wedding amid the family drama. Did Kody Brown Attend Logan Brown and Michelle Petty’s Wedding?. Kody did...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Christine Brown ‘Slipped’ And Revealed Janelle Has Already Left Kody Brown
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers believe that Christine Brown accidentally slipped and revealed sister wife Janelle has left Kody Brown in a new interview.
‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown ‘Quiet Quitting’ the Family, and Kody Brown Won’t Notice Say Fans
Some 'Sister Wives' fans took to Reddit to share their beliefs Janelle Brown is 'quiet quitting' the show and most of all, husband Kody won't notice.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama
Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
Mauricio Umansky Is 'Nervous' for Wife Kyle Richards to Read His New Book 'The Real Deal'
Real estate mogul and reality TV star Mauricio Umansky is adding author to his resume, and he's anxiously awaiting to hear what the most important woman in his life has to say about his new book, The Real Deal. "My wife's a mentor," the 52-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively of Kyle...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Still Can’t Seem to Verbally Claim the Children He Shares With Christine Brown
Kody Brown isn't spending season 17 of 'Sister Wives' collecting fans. Instead, he's proving why his children are estranged from him.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown ‘Promised’ To Stay on the TLC Show for Future Seasons Despite Her Split From Kody
'Sister Wives' star and fan-favorite Christine Brown made a promise to the rest of the family that she would continue their TLC show despite being divorced from Kody Brown.
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
Kathy Hilton Says Sister Kyle Richards Is ‘Finally’ Seeing Truth Amid Feud: ‘Nobody’s Gonna Come Between Us’
Turning a corner? Amid Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ ongoing feud, the fashion designer is offering an update about their future relationship. “I think she's finally seeing true and the forest through the trees,” Hilton, 63, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022 on Friday, October 14. “I think that, sure, [there’s a chance at reconciliation]. I mean, […]
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon's finale death proves Aemond is nothing like we thought
House of the Dragon finale spoilers follow. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has always had villain potential. He's just drenched in Tywin Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon vibes with just a dash of Ramsay Bolton for good measure. Up until now though, he's merely skirted the edges of the dark side. He wished...
Comments / 0