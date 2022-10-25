Read full article on original website
Teens suspected in attempted gun shop break-in, Fayette County sheriff says
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County deputies say they've arrested a 15-year-old Clayton County young man for stealing a car and attempting to break into a gun store. This is the second time since August that a teenager has been arrested for attempted burglary at that gun store. This young...
DeKalb high school student arrested during class with loaded gun in bag, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a Miller Grove High School student accused of attacking and robbing a child. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall was arrested while in class for an Oct. 22 incident in which he allegedly brandished a silver revolver while trying to take an iPhone, cross-body bag and wallet from a minor on Strathmoor Manor Circle in Lithonia.
Teen arrested while in class at DeKalb high school, accused of armed robbery
A 17-year-old was arrested Friday while in class at a DeKalb County school in connection with a robbery days prior, the ...
Officers shoot man ‘actively shooting’ at someone near Atlanta Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed a man is dead after yet another shooting near a fast-food restaurant in northwest Atlanta. Officers heard gunshots in the 800 block of MLK Jr. Drive by the Chick-fil-A around 9 p.m. Friday night. When they responded, the officers came across a “running gun...
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill faces sentencing
Suspended Clayton County Sherriff Victor Hill is now facing sentencing on federal civil rights violations after being convicted on six of seven charges. Witnesses in the case testified they were held for hours in restraint chairs as detainees under Hill’s supervision, despite them breaking no rules and posing no threat at the time.
Teen suspected of attempting to break into gun store caught on camera
Fayette County deputies say they've arrested a 15-year-old Clayton County young man for stealing a car and attempting to break into a gun store. This is the second time since August that a teenager has been arrested for attempted burglary at that gun store.
Coweta County investigators bust crime ring thanks to trail of candy wrappers, sheriff's office says
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County is celebrating a candy trail case that led to a crime ring bust. Several alleged burglars are facing charges after investigators said a sweet tooth tipped them off. Coweta County Sheriff's Office had been investigating a series of burglaries and learned the culprits...
Family believes young woman was followed to gas station, shot and killed
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at a College Park gas station. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene of the Shell of Old National Highway and Godby Road, where the victim, identified as Breonna Kirkland, was found unresponsive around 6:15 a.m.
Woman shot while driving in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting after a woman was struck by gunfire while driving. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 10 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road in reference to...
Officer on Atlanta’s mayor’s security detail indicted in deadly 2019 gas station shooting
ATLANTA - An Atlanta police officer who was assigned to former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’s Executive Protection Unit has been indicted and suspended without pay for shooting an alleged carjacking suspect at a gas station in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood in January 2019. Officer Oliver Simmonds was indicted Friday...
‘It’s been rough:’ DeKalb suspect charged with murder, free on bond, received PPP loans
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Ten years after Vanessa “Honey” Malone was shot and killed in DeKalb County, her family has watched the man charged in her killing released from jail – again and again. “It’s been rough. It’s been rough. The fact that we still don’t...
Police identify 17-year-old Norcross High student killed in shooting near school
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police confirmed that a 17-year-old high school student who was shot has died. Police identified the teen as DeAndre Henderson. No arrest has been made. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson is speaking with the teen’s mother, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m....
Sheriff: Suspects stole $1.5 million from churches in 14 different states
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County Sheriff Office’s deputies have busted a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said the ring operates out of Texas...
‘This is what I prayed for:’ Family reacts after APD officer charged with 18-year-old’s murder
ATLANTA — The family of a teen killed by a police officer says their prayers were answered when a grand jury indicted the officer on murder charges. The officer’s attorney says he looks forward to telling a jury the teen was the aggressor that day. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill facing new investigation into certification
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council told Channel 2, it will start its own investigation into Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s certification as a law enforcement official. On Wednesday, a jury found Hill guilty of violating the civil rights of 6 pre-trial...
Video appears to show armed woman before deadly shooting
Police are trying to find the person who walked into the Shell gas station along Old National Highway in College Park on Friday morning and killed a woman. The shooter is still at large. Surveillance video shows what appears to show a woman holding a gun at the gas station.
Armed and dangerous man wanted for murder, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta detectives are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the male suspect in the above photos. He is wanted in connection to a shooting murder police say took place on Boulevard NE on Oct. 27. In the photos provided, the suspect appears to be wearing a...
Man shot, killed trying to stop car break-ins outside Manuel’s Tavern, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after he was shot in the parking lot outside a popular historic tavern. Channel 2 Action News learned that just after 11 p.m. a man interrupted a suspect breaking into cars behind Manuel’s Tavern in northeast Atlanta. The victim confronted the suspect...
Sanitation workers in DeKalb County save woman who fell asleep in trash container
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman's life was saved by sanitation workers in DeKalb County, according to their police department. The department said a woman was asleep inside a trash container when the trash truck pulled up to collect. The trash container was then dumped inside the truck with the woman inside.
Two people wounded in latest shooting in Athens
Athens-Clarke County police investigate an overnight shooting that left two people wounded. The incident happened on Broad Street in Athens. Police say both subjects were transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD:. On...
