Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: One player, one problem, one big prediction
This is Matt Campbell’s seventh season as head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones. He has faced the Oklahoma football team seven times in the previous six seasons and come away with two wins. That may not sound like any big deal except for the fact those two wins...
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: What Sooners are experiencing may be more Lincoln Riley’s doing
There is no question that the Oklahoma football season hasn’t gone the way many among us expected. After all, this is a program built on a very long run of success. Beginning in the 1950s, when Bud Wilkinson led the Sooners to their first three national championships in a period of six years, no college team at the FBS level has won more games.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Finish Fifth, Eighth at Big 12s
LUBBOCK, Texas – The University of Oklahoma men's and women's cross country teams competed in Lubbock, Texas, Friday morning at the 2022 Big 12 Cross Country Championship. OU women's squad captured fifth place in the 6k with a total of 145 points. The Sooners best finish in seven years. Freshman Erin O'Brien clocked a personal-best time (21:40.2) and led the Sooners with a 19th-place finish. In addition, Jordyn Kaplan (21:40.2), Gabi Barrera (22:06.2), and Madeline Medina (22:11.4) also recorded personal bests.
oklahoma Sooner
Goodman Leads, Sooners in Mix at Ka'anapali Classic
LAHAINA, Hawaii – A strong start and close to its opening round powered No. 11 Oklahoma into solo second place at the three-round Ka'anapali Classic on Friday, putting the Sooners just one shot back of 18-hole leader Clemson with two days of play remaining. Sophomore Drew Goodman is tied...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Fall in Regular Season Finale
AUSTIN — The Oklahoma soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision to No. 17 Texas in Austin in Thursday's regular season finale. The Sooners (8-7-3, 3-5-1) competed with the Big 12 regular season champion Horns (13-1-4, 7-0-2), tallying eight shots to UT's 14, putting four looks on frame and controlling possesion for much of the second half.
oklahoma Sooner
Nov. 19 Bedlam Football Game Sold Out
NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced Thursday that the football team's Nov. 19 home game against Oklahoma State is sold out. The Bedlam sellout means the Nov. 5 Baylor game is the only remaining 2022 OU home game for which tickets are available. Fans can purchase tickets for the Baylor game here or by calling (405) 325-2424.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Closes Fall at Ka'anapali Classic in Hawaii
NORMAN — Oklahoma's will close its fall schedule this weekend at the Ka'anapali Classic in Lahaina, Hawaii. The first round opens on Friday, Oct. 28 with teams playing 18 holes each day. The event, which the Sooners won in 2019, is contested over 54 holes at the Royal Ka'anapali...
oklahoma Sooner
Big Red Rally: Basketball Edition Set for Nov. 7
NORMAN – Oklahoma Athletics will host the Big Red Rally: Basketball Edition on Monday, Nov. 7 to celebrate the return of OU men's and women's basketball at Lloyd Noble Center. The festivities surrounding the games, hosted in partnership with the University of Oklahoma Student Government Association, will feature prizes,...
news9.com
OKC’s Newest Hockey Team Looking For Victory In First Game At New Home
Oklahoma City's newest hockey team, the Warriors, moved from Wichita Falls after last season and will play their first game in their new home Friday night in Oklahoma City. So far, they've only had practices, but the Warriors are already fans of their new home, the Blazers Ice Centre. The...
kosu.org
Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities
Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
publicradiotulsa.org
In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
Visit First Americans Museum, get OKC Thunder tickets during Native American Heritage Month
Throughout November, if you visit FAM and purchase a ticket, you will receive a voucher for two complimentary tickets to a select Thunder home game at the Paycom Center!
osoblanco.org
Who was Jakob Miller, and what was his cause of death? Oklahoma Man died in an Accident Details Explained
An accident claimed the life of Jakob Miller in Oklahoma and has gained more attention on social media nowadays. He died a few months ago in a deadly car accident, and as per the report, he died in the car accident held on April 19, 2022. Most people on social media are curious to know more about the cause of his death.
KFOR
A little more rain now, big storm next week
Parts of the state have seen a good 1″+ of rainfall from Thursday night through Friday and we aren’t completely done yet!. Look for showers to continue the rest of the day Friday in southern Oklahoma before moving a bit further north into OKC Friday night. Additional rainfall totals of a few tenths of an inch can be expected.
Edmond couple claims contractor took off with their cash
An Edmond couple says a contractor is dodging them after they paid him almost $10,000 to re-do their backyard deck.
OKC VeloCity
Live music coming to OKC this fall
As the temperature starts to fall, that means it is the perfect time to head indoors and catch some fantastic live music in Oklahoma City. With a bevy of new concert venues opening during the past five years, you can catch an awesome concert almost any night somewhere in OKC. Below are some upcoming highlights you might want to check out. Of course, we cannot name every concert, so hit us up on Facebook or Twitter with your recommendations.
Jewel Box Theatre in NW OKC torn down after roughly 7 decades
A piece of Oklahoma history that is close to the hearts of many was torn down Tuesday morning.
DPS ‘glitch’ results in drivers being wrongfully arrested and ticketed
Drivers in Oklahoma with a “restricted license” were being ticketed, and at times, arrested because the state’s records system was mislabeling licenses as “suspended.”
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City man accused of knowingly spreading HIV
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested and charged with knowingly giving at least three woman HIV. Fox 25 spoke to a victim who did not want to be identified but says she is speaking to warn others. Ernest Lacour is charged with three counts of...
15-year-old shot during alleged dispute in Watonga
A 15-year-old boy from Blaine County is fighting for his life after his family said he was shot in the head.
