Norman, OK

stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: One player, one problem, one big prediction

This is Matt Campbell’s seventh season as head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones. He has faced the Oklahoma football team seven times in the previous six seasons and come away with two wins. That may not sound like any big deal except for the fact those two wins...
NORMAN, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: What Sooners are experiencing may be more Lincoln Riley’s doing

There is no question that the Oklahoma football season hasn’t gone the way many among us expected. After all, this is a program built on a very long run of success. Beginning in the 1950s, when Bud Wilkinson led the Sooners to their first three national championships in a period of six years, no college team at the FBS level has won more games.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Finish Fifth, Eighth at Big 12s

LUBBOCK, Texas – The University of Oklahoma men's and women's cross country teams competed in Lubbock, Texas, Friday morning at the 2022 Big 12 Cross Country Championship. OU women's squad captured fifth place in the 6k with a total of 145 points. The Sooners best finish in seven years. Freshman Erin O'Brien clocked a personal-best time (21:40.2) and led the Sooners with a 19th-place finish. In addition, Jordyn Kaplan (21:40.2), Gabi Barrera (22:06.2), and Madeline Medina (22:11.4) also recorded personal bests.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Goodman Leads, Sooners in Mix at Ka'anapali Classic

LAHAINA, Hawaii – A strong start and close to its opening round powered No. 11 Oklahoma into solo second place at the three-round Ka'anapali Classic on Friday, putting the Sooners just one shot back of 18-hole leader Clemson with two days of play remaining. Sophomore Drew Goodman is tied...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Fall in Regular Season Finale

AUSTIN — The Oklahoma soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision to No. 17 Texas in Austin in Thursday's regular season finale. The Sooners (8-7-3, 3-5-1) competed with the Big 12 regular season champion Horns (13-1-4, 7-0-2), tallying eight shots to UT's 14, putting four looks on frame and controlling possesion for much of the second half.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Nov. 19 Bedlam Football Game Sold Out

NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced Thursday that the football team's Nov. 19 home game against Oklahoma State is sold out. The Bedlam sellout means the Nov. 5 Baylor game is the only remaining 2022 OU home game for which tickets are available. Fans can purchase tickets for the Baylor game here or by calling (405) 325-2424.
oklahoma Sooner

OU Closes Fall at Ka'anapali Classic in Hawaii

NORMAN — Oklahoma's will close its fall schedule this weekend at the Ka'anapali Classic in Lahaina, Hawaii. The first round opens on Friday, Oct. 28 with teams playing 18 holes each day. The event, which the Sooners won in 2019, is contested over 54 holes at the Royal Ka'anapali...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Big Red Rally: Basketball Edition Set for Nov. 7

NORMAN – Oklahoma Athletics will host the Big Red Rally: Basketball Edition on Monday, Nov. 7 to celebrate the return of OU men's and women's basketball at Lloyd Noble Center. The festivities surrounding the games, hosted in partnership with the University of Oklahoma Student Government Association, will feature prizes,...
NORMAN, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities

Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
MCLOUD, OK
KFOR

A little more rain now, big storm next week

Parts of the state have seen a good 1″+ of rainfall from Thursday night through Friday and we aren’t completely done yet!. Look for showers to continue the rest of the day Friday in southern Oklahoma before moving a bit further north into OKC Friday night. Additional rainfall totals of a few tenths of an inch can be expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

Live music coming to OKC this fall

As the temperature starts to fall, that means it is the perfect time to head indoors and catch some fantastic live music in Oklahoma City. With a bevy of new concert venues opening during the past five years, you can catch an awesome concert almost any night somewhere in OKC. Below are some upcoming highlights you might want to check out. Of course, we cannot name every concert, so hit us up on Facebook or Twitter with your recommendations.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City man accused of knowingly spreading HIV

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested and charged with knowingly giving at least three woman HIV. Fox 25 spoke to a victim who did not want to be identified but says she is speaking to warn others. Ernest Lacour is charged with three counts of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

