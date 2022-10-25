ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

seniorshousingbusiness.com

Centennial Expands Redevelopment Plans for Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois to Include Seniors Housing

VERNON HILLS, Ill. – Dallas-based real estate firm Centennial has revealed plans to expand on its Hawthorn 2.0 redevelopment of Hawthorn Mall, a super-regional shopping center in Vernon Hills, a northern suburb of Chicago. Built in 1973, the mall currently houses over 120 retailers. Centennial first announced the redevelopment...
VERNON HILLS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Antioch woman asking for blanket donations to keep those in need warm

ANTIOCH, Ill. - A suburban woman is driven to wrap northern Illinois in warmth. To date, her organization has donated 6,000 blankets to those in need. This year, however, she needs your help. "They all of a sudden have the blanket. It's like a hug," said April Soulek Andrews. Andrews,...
ANTIOCH, IL
CBS Chicago

Lookout for coyotes on the move and keep an eye on your pets, DuPage County ecologist warns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning tonight about coyotes.Experts in DuPage County said many are on the move right now, so people should be protecting their pets. Forest Preserve of DuPage County ecologist Dan Thompson explains why they are out and about right now."What you have are juvenile coyotes and, essentially, they're leaving mom and dad's turf and striking out on their own, trying to find their own territory," Thompson said. "If you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with resident coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now. And they're going to be on the move until they can find a vacant spot. I'm just trying to warn people to take care and watch their dogs closer."Thompson said this should last through the winter. He suggests you keep your dog on a leash, even when it's in your back yard. 
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Another downtown, riverfront apartment building coming to Aurora

Aurora, Ill. - The city of Aurora signed off on a second downtown riverfront residential community in a year. The Aurora City Council unanimously approved plans for the new Pacifica Riverview community, a 190-unit, seven-story apartment building, plus ten additional two-story rowhouses. Located in downtown Aurora on the west bank...
AURORA, IL
oakpark.com

A ban on gas-powered blowers is within reach

In April of this year, I wrote a letter to the editor about the noise and air pollution generated by gas-powered blowers and asked the community to work with me to get these machines banned in Oak Park and River Forest. Twenty people emailed me and joined a Zoom call to organize; a smaller but devoted subgroup came together to work on this issue over the summer.
OAK PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Suburban Comedy Club Auctioning Off Memorabilia to Keep Its Doors Open

A comedy institution is facing serious financial challenges, and as a result the owner is auctioning off thousands of pieces of memorabilia that tell the history of comedy. The Comedy Shrine, located in Aurora's Fox Valley Mall, seats almost 600 people, and an adjacent museum holds thousand of pieces of comedy memorabilia and collectibles that pay tribute to the history of comedy.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mayoral election fight spills into Chicago City Council meeting

CHICAGO - Mayoral politics spilled over onto the City Council floor Wednesday after members resoundingly rejected incumbent Lori Lightfoot’s attempts to appoint retiring Ald. James Cappleman (46th) as Education Committee chair, replacing former Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th). The failed attempt to nominate Cappleman was a rebuke to mayoral...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

DeKalb County State's Attorney among those suing over the SAFE-T Act

DeKalb County State's Attorney Rick Amato is among those who have filed suit against the implementation of the state's cash free bail system as part of the SAFE-T Act. Amato says he was reluctant to resort to a lawsuit and has been planning to implement the new law to best of his ability, but arguments made in other lawsuits filed against the act changed his mind.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County

October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
KANE COUNTY, IL
rejournals.com

Mid-America Real Estate Corporation executes sale of grocery-anchored shopping center outside of Chicago

Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s Investment Sales Group recently brokered the sale of Liberty Square, a core quality grocery-anchored community center serving the northwest Chicago suburb of Wauconda, Illinois, and positioned at the highly trafficked intersection of Rand Road and Liberty Street (IL-176). The 107,431-square-foot property was sold to Connecticut-based AmCap.
WAUCONDA, IL
wjol.com

Nurses At St. Joe’s Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER

Managers escorted two nurses out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. The Emergency Room nurses raised concerns regarding a nursing shortage in the ER and ICU. John Alexander from the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that typically in the ER there should be 10 nurses but there were only four working on Friday. The nurses on Friday were escorted out by security and locked them out for the remainder of their shift.
JOLIET, IL

