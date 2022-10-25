Read full article on original website
Essence
Olive Harvey, A Predominantly Black Community College, Is One Of The First To Offer Students Associate Degree Program In Cannabis Studies
The degree program is a step toward equipping Black students with the knowledge and resources needed to launch a career in cannabis. 81% of U.S. cannabis business owners and founders are white and 10% of cannabis business founders identified as Hispanic/Latino or Black per a 2017 report by Marijuana Business Daily.
25newsnow.com
Water trouble at Stateville Correctional Center forces some inmates to move
JOLIET (25 News Now) - Some of the inmates as Stateville Correctional Center were moved Thursday. Water problems in the Quarter House at the Joliet Prison started back in August when a mechanical problem took one of the facility’s two water heaters offline. Parts to repair it were delayed...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Centennial Expands Redevelopment Plans for Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois to Include Seniors Housing
VERNON HILLS, Ill. – Dallas-based real estate firm Centennial has revealed plans to expand on its Hawthorn 2.0 redevelopment of Hawthorn Mall, a super-regional shopping center in Vernon Hills, a northern suburb of Chicago. Built in 1973, the mall currently houses over 120 retailers. Centennial first announced the redevelopment...
Unpacking the SAFE-T Act: Former Cook County prosecutor explains changes to come
Former Cook County prosecutor Dan Kirk explains how the SAFE-T Act rewrites the criminal justice system in Illinois and says based on how the bill is currently written, it's a "blueprint for disaster for public safety."
fox32chicago.com
Antioch woman asking for blanket donations to keep those in need warm
ANTIOCH, Ill. - A suburban woman is driven to wrap northern Illinois in warmth. To date, her organization has donated 6,000 blankets to those in need. This year, however, she needs your help. "They all of a sudden have the blanket. It's like a hug," said April Soulek Andrews. Andrews,...
Lookout for coyotes on the move and keep an eye on your pets, DuPage County ecologist warns
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning tonight about coyotes.Experts in DuPage County said many are on the move right now, so people should be protecting their pets. Forest Preserve of DuPage County ecologist Dan Thompson explains why they are out and about right now."What you have are juvenile coyotes and, essentially, they're leaving mom and dad's turf and striking out on their own, trying to find their own territory," Thompson said. "If you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with resident coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now. And they're going to be on the move until they can find a vacant spot. I'm just trying to warn people to take care and watch their dogs closer."Thompson said this should last through the winter. He suggests you keep your dog on a leash, even when it's in your back yard.
DuPage County Board approves $5M property tax break
The DuPage County Board Tuesday approved a $5 million property tax abatement.
Another downtown, riverfront apartment building coming to Aurora
Aurora, Ill. - The city of Aurora signed off on a second downtown riverfront residential community in a year. The Aurora City Council unanimously approved plans for the new Pacifica Riverview community, a 190-unit, seven-story apartment building, plus ten additional two-story rowhouses. Located in downtown Aurora on the west bank...
Halloween 2022: West Chicago teen creates incredible display with more than 100 animatronics
"I definitely did not think it would get this big," the St. Charles East High School student said.
New kayak launch added along Des Plaines river
There’s a new kayak and canoe launch in Cook County and it fills in a lengthy gap between launches along the Des Plaines River-making nine places in the Cook County Forest Preserves where visitors can launch a kayak or canoe or exit from the river.
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. At least 500 pumpkins worth a total of about $5,000 dollars were stolen from Dave’s pumpkins.
oakpark.com
A ban on gas-powered blowers is within reach
In April of this year, I wrote a letter to the editor about the noise and air pollution generated by gas-powered blowers and asked the community to work with me to get these machines banned in Oak Park and River Forest. Twenty people emailed me and joined a Zoom call to organize; a smaller but devoted subgroup came together to work on this issue over the summer.
Suburban Comedy Club Auctioning Off Memorabilia to Keep Its Doors Open
A comedy institution is facing serious financial challenges, and as a result the owner is auctioning off thousands of pieces of memorabilia that tell the history of comedy. The Comedy Shrine, located in Aurora's Fox Valley Mall, seats almost 600 people, and an adjacent museum holds thousand of pieces of comedy memorabilia and collectibles that pay tribute to the history of comedy.
fox32chicago.com
Mayoral election fight spills into Chicago City Council meeting
CHICAGO - Mayoral politics spilled over onto the City Council floor Wednesday after members resoundingly rejected incumbent Lori Lightfoot’s attempts to appoint retiring Ald. James Cappleman (46th) as Education Committee chair, replacing former Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th). The failed attempt to nominate Cappleman was a rebuke to mayoral...
wgnradio.com
Illinois State Treasurer talks about the largest unclaimed property return in the nation
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs joins Jon Hansen to discuss returning $11 million to the estate of a Chicago man with 119 heirs. It’s the largest unclaimed property return in the nation.
See Inside This Massive 13,000-Square-Foot Saint Charles Estate on 45-Acre Property
A grand estate on the market in Saint Charles is bountiful in sleek, contemporary designs, but it's expansive greenery may be the real talker. Located at 37W756 Woodgate Rd., the space is set on secluded grounds lushly lined with trees and natural landscaping, with the listing dubbing it a "wooded wonderland."
WSPY NEWS
DeKalb County State's Attorney among those suing over the SAFE-T Act
DeKalb County State's Attorney Rick Amato is among those who have filed suit against the implementation of the state's cash free bail system as part of the SAFE-T Act. Amato says he was reluctant to resort to a lawsuit and has been planning to implement the new law to best of his ability, but arguments made in other lawsuits filed against the act changed his mind.
kanecountyconnects.com
Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County
October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
rejournals.com
Mid-America Real Estate Corporation executes sale of grocery-anchored shopping center outside of Chicago
Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s Investment Sales Group recently brokered the sale of Liberty Square, a core quality grocery-anchored community center serving the northwest Chicago suburb of Wauconda, Illinois, and positioned at the highly trafficked intersection of Rand Road and Liberty Street (IL-176). The 107,431-square-foot property was sold to Connecticut-based AmCap.
wjol.com
Nurses At St. Joe’s Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER
Managers escorted two nurses out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. The Emergency Room nurses raised concerns regarding a nursing shortage in the ER and ICU. John Alexander from the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that typically in the ER there should be 10 nurses but there were only four working on Friday. The nurses on Friday were escorted out by security and locked them out for the remainder of their shift.
