morningbrew.com

Crypto companies offer massive bug bounties to white-hat hackers

You’re more likely to meet a hacker wearing a Patagonia vest than a black hoodie. So pack up your Hollywood assumptions because crypto companies have come to rely on “white-hat hackers.”. So-called white hats must have Immanuel Kant next to their keyboards because they use their eagle-eyed coding...
PYMNTS

Bank of America Expands Reporting, Forecasting in AR Matching Solution

Bank of America has added more reporting and new forecasting capabilities to Intelligent Receivables, its accounts receivables (AR) matching solution. With these new capabilities, the solution will provide clients with insights based on historical trends and customer behavior, Bank of America said Monday (Oct. 24) in a press release. “The...
Apple Insider

UK considering antitrust regulations on Apple Card & other big tech financial programs

Apple's delayed Apple Pay Later has already come under some scrutiny from the FCA, but now the regulator wants to "develop an effective competition approach" to prevent antitrust issues. "In recent years, Big Tech's entry into financial services, in the UK and elsewhere, has demonstrated their potential to disrupt established...
morningbrew.com

The UK’s new prime minister is big into crypto

Rishi Sunak is the first person of color to become prime minister of the UK. Far less importantly, he was the first UK PM interviewed by the Brew back in January, when he told Morning Brew managing editor Neal Freyman that he looks at and follows “dumb monkey” NFTs.
PYMNTS

Kanye-Adidas Split Raises Value of Authentic, Self-Made Creators

As Adidas officially joins Gap and other businesses and brands in severing ties with the controversial musician turned fashion entrepreneur Kanye West, one unexpected winner is emerging from the ashes of the latest celebrity endorsement deal gone bad: small time, self-made creators. Despite the current tabloid interest in West’s demise,...
Tech Times

GTON Review: Providing Scalability and Utility to Modern Blockchain Systems

Over the past three years, the world of blockchain has gone through an incredible period of change. Rising from being a fairly unknown system into one that's at the forefront of technology, the world of blockchain is exploding with new developments. Yet, a central critique of this system is its lack of scalability.
The Verge

British hacker charged for allegedly running The Real Deal dark web market

A British hacker who brought the entire nation of Liberia offline more than seven years ago was arraigned before a US federal court today, facing new charges of access device fraud and money laundering conspiracy. The hacker, Daniel Kaye, has been accused of operating a dark web marketplace called The...
PYMNTS

Real-Time Payments Are Ready, But Much of the World Isn’t

The cost, time and experience upgrade that digital payments promise cross-border senders and receivers may be crystal clear to some, but it hasn’t happened yet. Even though there’s every reason to get it done with all speed, holdouts abound in parts of the world that still love to deal in cash.
NEWSBTC

Utrust & Lugano are Bringing Crypto Payments to an Entire City

Press Release: Utrust, in collaboration with the city of Lugano & Tether Operation Limited, are bringing crypto payments to an entire city with a new ‘Plan B’ initiative deal. October 27th, Lugano Switzerland — The city of Lugano is the largest city in the canton of Ticino, Switzerland....
CoinTelegraph

Crypto investment firm Q9 gets provisional approval to operate in Dubai

A Hong Kong-headquartered crypto investment platform, Q9 Capital, received provisional virtual asset approval from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA). The company announced its expansion to the UAE and applied for a full operating license as well. According to its press release from Oct. 27, Q9 will establish a...
forkast.news

A 100% reserve is a must for any stablecoin: Wemade CEO

A stablecoin that is not stable is an “oxymoron,” said Henry Chang, chief executive officer of South Korea-based blockchain game developer Wemade Co. Ltd., at the Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB2022) event on Thursday. Fast facts. “For the past six months, stablecoin was in fact taboo amongst the...
cryptopotato.com

Monitoring Crypto Whales: Korean Regulators With New Legislation (Report)

South Korea’s Financial Intelligence Unit will observe whether local crypto whales abide by anti-money laundering laws. South Korea’s top monetary regulator – the Financial Service Commission (FSC) – thinks cryptocurrencies and stablecoins could facilitate money-laundering activities. As such, it will reportedly closely monitor the actions of...
getnews.info

Nimrod Lehavi, founder and Former CEO of Simplex, an EU-licensed financial institution that provides crypto service with fiat payment infrastructure, joined the “Locus Chain” project as an advisor

Expectations for positive synergy between high-performance public blockchain Locus Chain-based NFT games and metaverse platforms and Nimrod Lehavi. Bloom Technology, the developer of Locus Chain, a public blockchain platform that succeeded in achieving unlimited scalability while maintaining full decentralization, announced that Nimrod Lehavi, co-founder and Former CEO of Simplex, joined Locus Chain as an advisor.

