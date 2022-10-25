Read full article on original website
morningbrew.com
Crypto companies offer massive bug bounties to white-hat hackers
You’re more likely to meet a hacker wearing a Patagonia vest than a black hoodie. So pack up your Hollywood assumptions because crypto companies have come to rely on “white-hat hackers.”. So-called white hats must have Immanuel Kant next to their keyboards because they use their eagle-eyed coding...
Fugitive claiming to be Harvard-educated billionaire arrested in $35M fraud scheme
Alleged fugitive Justin Costello, who claimed to be a Harvard-educated military veteran, was arrested in a scheme to defraud thousands of investors out of $35 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The billionaire who built the world’s largest crypto exchange likes to publicly call out his employees’ mistakes
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao during a panel session on June 16, 2022. Changpeng Zhao, CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance, has a piece of advice for leaders: Give feedback “whenever and wherever the thought comes up.”. For him, that often means with a lot of onlookers.
Bank of America Expands Reporting, Forecasting in AR Matching Solution
Bank of America has added more reporting and new forecasting capabilities to Intelligent Receivables, its accounts receivables (AR) matching solution. With these new capabilities, the solution will provide clients with insights based on historical trends and customer behavior, Bank of America said Monday (Oct. 24) in a press release. “The...
Equifax and Oasis partnering to build ‘privacy-first’ on-chain KYC solution
“We believe that privacy is a fundamental human right," Dawn Song, founder of Oasis Labs, tells Fortune. But “at the same time, it's important that we are regulatory compliant."
Apple Insider
UK considering antitrust regulations on Apple Card & other big tech financial programs
Apple's delayed Apple Pay Later has already come under some scrutiny from the FCA, but now the regulator wants to "develop an effective competition approach" to prevent antitrust issues. "In recent years, Big Tech's entry into financial services, in the UK and elsewhere, has demonstrated their potential to disrupt established...
Justice Department charges luxury submarine tour operators with fraud
The Justice Department charged a Hawaiian couple, who are president and CEO of luxury submarine tour company Semisub, with selling fake securities for their company and defrauding investors of millions of dollars.
morningbrew.com
The UK’s new prime minister is big into crypto
Rishi Sunak is the first person of color to become prime minister of the UK. Far less importantly, he was the first UK PM interviewed by the Brew back in January, when he told Morning Brew managing editor Neal Freyman that he looks at and follows “dumb monkey” NFTs.
Kanye-Adidas Split Raises Value of Authentic, Self-Made Creators
As Adidas officially joins Gap and other businesses and brands in severing ties with the controversial musician turned fashion entrepreneur Kanye West, one unexpected winner is emerging from the ashes of the latest celebrity endorsement deal gone bad: small time, self-made creators. Despite the current tabloid interest in West’s demise,...
cryptoslate.com
DappRadar deems Reddit blueprint for NFT launches ‘one of the biggest events for Web3’ in 2022
Reddit may have cracked the formula for onboarding new users into web3, according to a new report released by DappRadar on the behavior of the blockchain industry. Further, 94% of adults with “discretion to household money” are now aware of cryptocurrencies. The report stated:. “The ease of onboarding...
Tech Times
GTON Review: Providing Scalability and Utility to Modern Blockchain Systems
Over the past three years, the world of blockchain has gone through an incredible period of change. Rising from being a fairly unknown system into one that's at the forefront of technology, the world of blockchain is exploding with new developments. Yet, a central critique of this system is its lack of scalability.
The Verge
British hacker charged for allegedly running The Real Deal dark web market
A British hacker who brought the entire nation of Liberia offline more than seven years ago was arraigned before a US federal court today, facing new charges of access device fraud and money laundering conspiracy. The hacker, Daniel Kaye, has been accused of operating a dark web marketplace called The...
Real-Time Payments Are Ready, But Much of the World Isn’t
The cost, time and experience upgrade that digital payments promise cross-border senders and receivers may be crystal clear to some, but it hasn’t happened yet. Even though there’s every reason to get it done with all speed, holdouts abound in parts of the world that still love to deal in cash.
TechCrunch
Yuga Labs’ Nicole Muniz to talk about NFTs and Bored Apes at TC Sessions: Crypto
But still, the hype is growing across platforms like Reddit, which saw that millions of crypto wallets were created to mint NFTs or on layer-1 blockchains like Cardano, which hit new all-time highs for NFT volume. NFTs are one of the most talked about topics in crypto, which is why...
DOJ charges couple with securities fraud over $28M semi-submersible vessels scheme
The Justice Department announced Tuesday it filed charges against a couple over an alleged multimillion-dollar scheme involving semi-submersible boating vessels.
NEWSBTC
Utrust & Lugano are Bringing Crypto Payments to an Entire City
Press Release: Utrust, in collaboration with the city of Lugano & Tether Operation Limited, are bringing crypto payments to an entire city with a new ‘Plan B’ initiative deal. October 27th, Lugano Switzerland — The city of Lugano is the largest city in the canton of Ticino, Switzerland....
CoinTelegraph
Crypto investment firm Q9 gets provisional approval to operate in Dubai
A Hong Kong-headquartered crypto investment platform, Q9 Capital, received provisional virtual asset approval from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA). The company announced its expansion to the UAE and applied for a full operating license as well. According to its press release from Oct. 27, Q9 will establish a...
forkast.news
A 100% reserve is a must for any stablecoin: Wemade CEO
A stablecoin that is not stable is an “oxymoron,” said Henry Chang, chief executive officer of South Korea-based blockchain game developer Wemade Co. Ltd., at the Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB2022) event on Thursday. Fast facts. “For the past six months, stablecoin was in fact taboo amongst the...
cryptopotato.com
Monitoring Crypto Whales: Korean Regulators With New Legislation (Report)
South Korea’s Financial Intelligence Unit will observe whether local crypto whales abide by anti-money laundering laws. South Korea’s top monetary regulator – the Financial Service Commission (FSC) – thinks cryptocurrencies and stablecoins could facilitate money-laundering activities. As such, it will reportedly closely monitor the actions of...
getnews.info
Nimrod Lehavi, founder and Former CEO of Simplex, an EU-licensed financial institution that provides crypto service with fiat payment infrastructure, joined the “Locus Chain” project as an advisor
Expectations for positive synergy between high-performance public blockchain Locus Chain-based NFT games and metaverse platforms and Nimrod Lehavi. Bloom Technology, the developer of Locus Chain, a public blockchain platform that succeeded in achieving unlimited scalability while maintaining full decentralization, announced that Nimrod Lehavi, co-founder and Former CEO of Simplex, joined Locus Chain as an advisor.
