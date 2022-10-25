Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Democrats Losing Voters in 2 Key Pennsylvania Counties
Democrats are losing voters in two Pennsylvania counties, according to voting registration data from Pennsylvania's Department of State (DOS). A Newsweek analysis of current voting registration in the battleground state shows that there are 18,080 fewer registered Democratic voters in Erie and Northampton counties than in 2020. In recent weeks,...
Bernie Sanders Is Once Again Asking His Party to Stop Screwing Up the Midterms
On Thursday, Bernie Sanders will hit the campaign trail to make his closing midterm pitch. He’ll go to states like Wisconsin, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — “to places where we think we could have the most impact,” he says. He’ll go to congressional districts where his party has given up, like South Texas. He’ll campaign on behalf of Senate candidates who aren’t planning on appearing alongside him. He’s going because, in the eyes of the 81-year-old progressive senator, his party is blowing its chance at midterms success. Democrats are letting Republicans win the messaging war on the economy — even though, as...
Early voting numbers offer a glimmer of hope for Democrats in midterms
Just a couple of months ago, it looked like Democrats might achieve an almost impossible feat in modern electoral politics. The end of Roe v Wade and ongoing attacks on abortion rights had galvanised voters, giving the party hope of keeping their majority in Congress, even while the incumbent Democratic president’s approval ratings were deep underwater.
Washington Examiner
Democrats' very bad debate night
Tuesday night’s debates were an unmitigated disaster for Democrats across the board. In Michigan, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer resorted to misrepresenting her COVID record when pressed ever so slightly on the issue of school closures. Over in New York, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul floundered when confronted about her state’s rising crime rates. And in Pennsylvania, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke earlier this year, struggled to put together a coherent thought.
Fox News Power Rankings: Storm clouds gather for Democrats in the Northeast
The forecast looks gloomier for Democrats as Election Day nears, with a spate of recent polls suggesting that even the sitting governor of New York is in some danger. In this edition of the Fox News Power Rankings, five northeast races shift towards Republicans, and signs of a potential upset are emerging in the Oklahoma governor's race.
The Purple Wave: A Dive Into America's New Swing States
Republicans are challenging in states that Democrats have long controlled. Is this a lasting political realignment or a fleeting spurt of momentum?
iheart.com
Republicans At Peak Polling & The Abortion Miscalculation – Top 3 Takeaways
Political miscalculation revisited. As we’re just 13 days away from one of the most highly anticipated midterm election days of our lifetimes there’s a new political reality that ties into a previous theme of mine. From the original Supreme Court leaker in early May, to the actual decision in late June, I mentioned emphatically, that Democrats banking on abortion this election cycle were engaged in a huge political miscalculation. In the immediate aftermath of the SCOTUS leak I said this in my Top 3 Takeaways that day… There’s a good chance the political calculous of this abortion debate being good for Democrats is wrong. And if Democrats think most Americans will say screw it to 41-year high inflation and an impending recession, along with a border crisis an energy crisis, geopolitical crises all in the name of abortions on demand? They’re not only on the wrong side of science.... They’re living in an altered state of reality. All throughout the abortion debate in Florida in February, we heard most Floridians were against it. Ditto the Parental Rights in Education Legislation and the battle with Disney. And what do the polls today say? The potential for an impending DeSantis landslide this fall. The truth sets voters free and the more these conversations are had, just as was the case with legislation like the Parental Rights in Education, the more of it that will be known. And regarding the most important issue of all. The right to life. On the day I made that comment, before any potential impact of the abortion issue being in the minds of voters, Republicans held a 3-point advantage on the generic ballot. I also had this to say that day...
Scrubs Magazine
Pediatric Nurse on What Parents Need to Know About RSV
A new respiratory condition is spreading across the country, and it’s not COVID-19. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes mild flu-like symptoms, but it can cause serious health issues in some people, including children and the elderly. Hospitals have seen a rapid increase in the number of RSV infections over the last few weeks, and health experts are warning parents to be on the lookout for cold and flu-like symptoms.
Democrats growing anxious — again — over Black turnout
Democratic strategists worry the party isn’t doing enough to motivate Black voters.
dallasexpress.com
Judge Releases More Eastman Emails to House Select Committee
A federal judge in California stated former president Donald Trump and his lawyers promulgated claims of voter fraud in order to delay Congress’ counting of state electoral votes on January 6, 2021. As part of an ongoing legal battle between the House select committee investigating the January 6 protest...
Comments / 8