Political miscalculation revisited. As we’re just 13 days away from one of the most highly anticipated midterm election days of our lifetimes there’s a new political reality that ties into a previous theme of mine. From the original Supreme Court leaker in early May, to the actual decision in late June, I mentioned emphatically, that Democrats banking on abortion this election cycle were engaged in a huge political miscalculation. In the immediate aftermath of the SCOTUS leak I said this in my Top 3 Takeaways that day… There’s a good chance the political calculous of this abortion debate being good for Democrats is wrong. And if Democrats think most Americans will say screw it to 41-year high inflation and an impending recession, along with a border crisis an energy crisis, geopolitical crises all in the name of abortions on demand? They’re not only on the wrong side of science.... They’re living in an altered state of reality. All throughout the abortion debate in Florida in February, we heard most Floridians were against it. Ditto the Parental Rights in Education Legislation and the battle with Disney. And what do the polls today say? The potential for an impending DeSantis landslide this fall. The truth sets voters free and the more these conversations are had, just as was the case with legislation like the Parental Rights in Education, the more of it that will be known. And regarding the most important issue of all. The right to life. On the day I made that comment, before any potential impact of the abortion issue being in the minds of voters, Republicans held a 3-point advantage on the generic ballot. I also had this to say that day...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO