The “Schumacher” name: Christian Danner claims that all things point to Haas retaining Mick Schumacher for another season

Read full article on original website
Related
Daniel Ricciardo won't leave F1 for IndyCar because the North American open-wheel series is too scary
Daniel Ricciardo won't be driving in F1 next year, but he made it clear he is not going to IndyCar either. He has made similar comments about NASCAR.
Lewis Hamilton admits Red Bull's budget cap breach has triggered 'spirit-breaking' memories of his controversial title defeat by Max Verstappen on final lap last season
Lewis Hamilton thought he had laid to rest the ghost of dramatically losing the Formula One title in Abu Dhabi last December. But the Mercedes driver has admitted the grim memories came flooding back once he learned of Red Bull's budget cap breach from last season. The seven-time world champion...
How F1 Racer Sergio Perez Handles His Newfound Stardom and the Pressure That Comes With It
As Sergio Perez wandered through a private room at Austin’s Soho House, bottles upon bottles of Patrón surrounded him. He, unlike everyone else, wasn’t partaking. It was the Thursday before the US Grand Prix, and the Formula 1 driver was getting ready to lock in for the weekend’s race. But before he did, he had one more obligation to a new sponsor where he’d gladhand, take selfies and share a stage with pop star Becky G. Then after all the events, media hits and three days of driving—Friday practice, Saturday qualifying and Sunday racing—he’d hop a plane and do it...
Red Bull fined $7M; Max Verstappen to keep 2021 title
Red Bull Racing will face discipline for exceeding Formula One budget cap rules during the 2021 season, although Max Verstappen
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton expects Mercedes to end 2022 Formula 1 season without a race win
Lewis Hamilton expects Mercedes to end the 2022 Formula 1 season winless, despite having come agonisingly close to sealing victory at the United States Grand Prix. Mercedes have endured a hugely-disappointing campaign following the introduction of new design regulations and saw their eight-year streak of constructors' championships officially ended on Sunday as Red Bull added the title to Max Verstappen's second successive drivers' crown.
Lewis Hamilton praised for halting Mercedes ‘changing of the guard’
Jolyon Palmer has praised Lewis Hamilton for delaying a “changing of the guard” at Mercedes, saying that the seven-time world champion has “silenced the doubters” with his recent performances.Hamilton was joined by George Russell ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the former Williams driver replacing Valtteri Bottas.Russell impressed during the opening weeks of the campaign, scoring more consistently than his more senior teammate as Mercedes battled a number of issues with a redesigned W13 car.But Hamilton has returned to somewhere closer to his best as the season has worn on, and now trails his fellow British driver by...
NASCAR Went Head-to-Head With F1 Last Weekend and Proved Rumors of the American-Based Sport’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated
NASCAR battled toe-to-toe with F1 this weekend for eyeballs and, according to the latest television ratings, the American-based series is doing just fine. The post NASCAR Went Head-to-Head With F1 Last Weekend and Proved Rumors of the American-Based Sport’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Formula 1: 3 things to watch for as the season winds down
The 2022 Formula 1 season has been the year of Max Verstappen and Red Bull. But there is still plenty up for grabs as the season approaches its finale. Fresh off one of the most exciting Formula 1 seasons in years, the 2022 campaign failed to live up to the hype of the previous year. Max Verstappen has put up a near historic performance, and Red Bull have emerged as the top team by a country mile.
Lewis Hamilton fifth in opening practice for Mexican GP as Ferrari duo set pace
Lewis Hamilton finished just 0.142 seconds off the pace in opening practice for the Mexican Grand Prix – as Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari one-two.Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who earlier this week wrote off his chances of winning a race this season, finished fifth.Home favourite Sergio Perez was third, one spot ahead of his team-mate and two-time world champion Max Verstappen. The Red Bull duo recorded exactly the same time.Carlos Sainz leads team mate Charles Leclerc in the opening session, with Sergio Perez third 👏#MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/NgFAAdTiIR— Formula 1 (@F1) October 28, 2022The one-hour session in the...
ESPN
Alpine win bid to overturn Fernando Alonso's U.S. Grand Prix demotion
Alpine have won their bid to overturn Fernando Alonso's penalty at the U.S. Grand Prix after the double world champion had lost seventh place as stewards upheld a protest from Formula One rivals Haas about the safety of his car. Alonso had dropped out of the points in Austin last...
Watch Ferrari's Le Mans Hypercar Race Around Monza
Back in June of this year, Ferrari gave us our first shadowy look at its upcoming Le Mans hypercar contender, which is expected to influence the performance capabilities of the automaker's next-generation LaFerrari replacement, reportedly due in 2024. The World Endurance Championship program will also influence Maranello's everyday cars in time, eventually making the 296 GTB and SF90 Stradale look like obsolete relics of yesteryear. But first, Ferrari has to show that it's a serious contender and to do that, it needs to ensure that its package is the best it can be. Ahead of the endurance racer's reveal on Sunday, October 30, a prototype of the hypercar has been filmed testing on track, and it sounds glorious.
SkySports
Mexico City GP: Carlos Sainz and George Russell share practice honours as F1 hits track after Red Bull saga
Carlos Sainz and George Russell shared practice honours at the Mexico City GP on Friday while Charles Leclerc had a big crash in his Ferrari as F1 returned to on-track competitiveness after Red Bull's off-track saga finally ended. Hours after Red Bull were handed their punishment for breaching F1's cost...
George Russell sets practice pace at Mexican GP as Charles Leclerc crashes out
George Russell clocked the fastest time in second practice for the Mexican Grand Prix – as Charles Leclerc crashed out in his Ferrari.Russell put his Mercedes on top as he was only one of five drivers to use the soft tyres, with the rest of the grid trialling next year’s Pirelli compound.The Briton finished ahead of Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon, with Lewis Hamilton, who did not use the speediest rubber, fourth.FP2 CLASSIFICATION 🏁George Russell finishes on top for FP2! #MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/nLrDWuvH85— Formula 1 (@F1) October 28, 2022Russell finished eight tenths faster than Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who posted the...
Carscoops
Audi To Field Works Team In Formula 1 Partnering With Sauber From 2026
After months of speculation, Audi and Sauber have officially announced that they will be partnering for the 2026 Formula 1 season. The news follows Audi’s confirmation in August that it would become a powertrain supplier for the sport. Sauber will become Audi’s “strategic partner,” while the German automaker plans...
mailplus.co.uk
Hamilton may race in his 40s
LEWIS HAMILTON has revealed he wants to extend his Formula One career at least up to his 40th birthday. The seven-time world champion will sit down with Mercedes to thrash out a new deal in the next few months. That will extend his £40million-a-year contract, which is due to expire at the end of 2023.
Comments / 1