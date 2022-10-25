Read full article on original website
BBC
Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
Report: Manchester City To Complete Signing Of Everton Youngster
Manchester City have signed Everton academy talent Emilio Lawrence, according to Fabrizio Romano.
BBC
Ten Hag on Ronaldo, Varane and Martinez's tackling
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Thursday's Europa League group game against Sheriff Tiraspol. Here are the main lines from his news conference:. Cristiano Ronaldo returns after being stood down for a game as punishment for refusing to come on against Tottenham....
ESPN
PSV handed Europa League away fan ban after Arsenal trouble
PSV Eindhoven have been ordered to play their next European competition game without their away fans after crowd trouble marred their Europa League defeat at Arsenal last week, UEFA said on Thursday. Fans of PSV ripped up seats and lit flares, throwing one towards Arsenal supporters during the game at...
Liverpool vs Leeds live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
Liverpool will look to bounce back from their shock defeat at Nottingham Forest as they host struggling Leeds at Anfield tonight in the Premier League.The Reds crashed back to earth following back-to-back wins over Manchester City and West Ham as they fell to a weak 1-0 defeat at the City Ground, but were boosted by securing their place in the Champions League knockout stages with a 3-0 win at Ajax on Wednesday.While Liverpool’s away form has been poor, Jurgen Klopp’s side have won six of their last seven games at home, which adds to the challenge facing Leeds and under-pressure...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Defeat Leicester City To Go Top Of Continental Cup Group
Lost in the shuffle of the Liverpool Men’s match against Ajax yesterday, Liverpool Women played what can only be assumed as one of the most dominant performances of their season so far, dispatching Leicester City with four goals to none. The match, unfortunately for everyone, wasn’t streamed live. The...
BBC
Lampard on Patterson, away form and challenging Fulham
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Fulham. Nathan Patterson will be back in the squad which gives Lampard a "really good headache" selection-wise. On the win over Crystal Palace, Lampard said: "We needed a performance and the lads delivered." He added:...
BBC
Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol: Pick of the stats
Manchester United have lost just one of their last 20 matches at Old Trafford in the Uefa Europa League (W15 D4), although that defeat did come in their opening group game against Real Sociedad. United have only once before lost two home group stage games in a single campaign – in the 1996-97 Champions League.
BBC
Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol: Harry Maguire could be involved in Europa League
Harry Maguire has returned to training and could be involved in Manchester United's penultimate Europa League group game against Sheriff Tiraspol. England defender Maguire, 29, has not played since sustaining a thigh injury on international duty in September. France centre-back Raphael Varane has been ruled out until the World Cup...
NBC Sports
Arsenal’s Pablo Mari injured in mass stabbing in Italy
One person is dead and Arsenal’s Pablo Mari is among at least four people injured in a mass stabbing at a supermarket in Northern Italy. Mari, 29, is on loan to Serie A side Monza and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the player is hospitalized but “seems to be okay.”
CBS Sports
Fulham vs. Everton prediction, odds, line, spread: English Premier League picks, best bets for Oct. 29, 2022
Recently-promoted Fulham will try to keep up their surprising run on Saturday when they host Everton in an English Premier match at London's Craven Cottage. Fulham (5-3-4) spent last season in the Championship and have already equaled their victory total from their 2020-21 campaign in the top flight. They entered the weekend seventh in the table following a 3-2 victory against Leeds United last Sunday. Everton (3-4-5) come in off their first truly impressive performance of the season, a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace last Saturday. They are 12th in the EPL table, five points behind the Cottagers. The teams split their two meetings in 2020-21, with the home team winning each meeting.
NBC Sports
Crystal Palace vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Just one point separates Crystal Palace and Southampton heading into this game as these perennial midtable battlers aim to move into the top 10. Patrick Vieira’s side are extremely strong at home but he will have been very disappointed with their 3-0 hammering at Everton last time out. As...
BBC
TransPennine: More than 50 trains axed in single day
Rail passengers are facing severe disruption after TransPennine Express axed more than 50 of its services in a single day. The rail operator has cancelled services along routes between Manchester, Sheffield, York, Hull, Huddersfield and Edinburgh. It comes after mayors in the north of England criticised rail "chaos" across the...
ESPN
Tottenham denied win over Sporting thanks to late VAR drama
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur's header salvaged a 1-1 draw against Sporting to keep the London side in control of Champions League Group D but the game ended in chaotic scenes as Harry Kane's last-gasp effort was disallowed on Wednesday. Victory for Spurs would have booked their place in the...
Walker and Phillips ‘optimistic’ over World Cup but may not play before
Pep Guardiola has said Kyle Walker will not play for Manchester City before the World Cup and Kalvin Phillips has only an outside chance but that both are ‘optimistic’ over their fitness for Qatar
Wallabies square up to Scotland needing to rediscover fear factor of old | Angus Fontaine
Australia must find form ahead of next year’s World Cup but face a tough task in the first match of their European tour
