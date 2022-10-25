Recently-promoted Fulham will try to keep up their surprising run on Saturday when they host Everton in an English Premier match at London's Craven Cottage. Fulham (5-3-4) spent last season in the Championship and have already equaled their victory total from their 2020-21 campaign in the top flight. They entered the weekend seventh in the table following a 3-2 victory against Leeds United last Sunday. Everton (3-4-5) come in off their first truly impressive performance of the season, a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace last Saturday. They are 12th in the EPL table, five points behind the Cottagers. The teams split their two meetings in 2020-21, with the home team winning each meeting.

15 HOURS AGO