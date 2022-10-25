Read full article on original website
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow ends call-up
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Donald Trump Receives Stark Warning From Ex-Aide About Twitter Return
Alyssa Farah thinks the former president's potential return to the platform could massively backfire not just for him, but also the GOP.
Anger as MP who suggested cutting abortion time limit is made minister for women
An MP who suggested cutting the 24-week abortion time limit and opposed ‘buffer zones’ outside clinics is the new minister for women, sparking fierce criticism.Rishi Sunak has been accused of a “deeply troubling” decision in appointing Maria Caulfield – a former officer of the all-party parliamentary pro-life group – to the post.The Lewes MP has previously come under fire for arguing babies born at as little as 18 weeks “grow up to live long, healthy lives like the rest of us”, a claim dismissed as “simply untrue”.She also wrongly denied there are prosecutions of women for ending a pregnancy...
The US is still ranked as the world's most powerful country, but most people think it's unsafe, survey finds
David Reibstein, an academic at the Wharton School who conducted the research, said the lower quality of life had a lot to do with safety concerns.
Tech war: How the US chip embargo is eroding China's research base
Semiconductors are small, ubiquitous, and underappreciated. They are the brains of every modern device.
Artillery battles engulf Ukraine's southern front
The thrill of a precise artillery strike was fading as the Ukrainian defenders of the last village before the invading Russians cowered for safety in the shattered remains of a school. A drone gliding somewhere above the darkening horizon beamed back images suggesting that two Russians had been killed in one of the artillery strikes.
17 Australian women, children return from Syrian camp
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Four women and their 13 children who were held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 have become only the second group of Australians to be repatriated from the war-torn country, Australia’s government said on Saturday as political opponents warned the families pose a domestic security risk.
Aide to Democrat Congressman Don Beyer Fired After Allegedly Working with Chinese Embassy
Virginia Democrat Rep. Don Beyer fired an aide who allegedly worked with the Chinese Embassy to schedule meetings with staffers on Capitol Hill.
Americans unsure about God are a fast-growing force — and they’re typically politically active
It’s hard to remember now, given the attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, but the day after votes were cast, one theme stood out: voter turnout. Every state in the nation saw higher turnout in 2020 than 2016, according to an analysis from the Pew Research Center. Overall, there were more than 158 million votes cast, according […] The post Americans unsure about God are a fast-growing force — and they’re typically politically active appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Ukraine news - live: Russia ‘completes’ Kherson evacuation as more blackouts hit Kyiv
The civilian evacuations organised by Russia’s military in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson have been completed, officials announced. At least 70,000 civilians have been moved out of city as Russia prepares defences for a major battle there. Kyiv has called the evacuations “forced deportations”. “We’re preparing...
