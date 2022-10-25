Read full article on original website
Florida Senate election: Trump tells supporters to back Rubio over Rep. Demings, a 'radical left impeacher'
Former President Donald Trump praised Sen. Marco Rubio on social media Saturday, encouraging his supporters to choose him over his Democratic senatorial opponent, Rep. Val Demings.
Nancy Pelosi says she is traumatized by hammer attack on her husband Paul
Pelosi said she is grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and medical experts, and leaning on her Christian faith in a difficult time.
