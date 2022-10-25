Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has a theory on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The Hall of Fame quarterback believes the off-the-field issues could be coming into play. “I go and watch the tape from Sunday and I just don’t see the Tom Brady that we’ve come to know,” Warner said Tuesday on NFL Network. “The mistakes that he’s making, the things that he’s not seeing. I’m not one that ever wants to say some of the stuff that’s going on outside the game seems to be trickling inside the game and inside the lines. We’ve never seen Tom Brady do that before. He’s so good at focusing through everything else and being able to play football. But right now, he’s doing things that aren’t Tom Brady-esque and you have to wonder whether that other stuff is getting involved.”

21 HOURS AGO