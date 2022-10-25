ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Outsider.com

Kurt Warner Slams Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: ‘Time to Walk Away’

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has a message for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: it’s time to hang up the cleats. During a recent interview, Warner admitted that both NFL legends must cross the finish line soon. The controversial statement comes after both quarterbacks have struggled to start this season.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl Threat News

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has issued a challenge to the NFL regarding the upcoming Super Bowl in Glendale. During an interview over the weekend, Lake, the GOP nominee for governor, was asked how she would handle the NFL threatening to pull the Super Bowl over her stance on immigration and goal of shutting down the border.
GLENDALE, AZ
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Stunning Patriots Quarterback News

Bill Belichick has done it. Mac Jones is sitting on the bench vs. the Bears this Monday evening.  Jones and the Pats offense opened tonight's game vs. the Bears with back-to-back three-and-outs. The boo birds were loud and clear at that point.  "Crowd boos after the handoff to Stevenson ...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner News

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has a theory on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The Hall of Fame quarterback believes the off-the-field issues could be coming into play. “I go and watch the tape from Sunday and I just don’t see the Tom Brady that we’ve come to know,” Warner said Tuesday on NFL Network. “The mistakes that he’s making, the things that he’s not seeing. I’m not one that ever wants to say some of the stuff that’s going on outside the game seems to be trickling inside the game and inside the lines. We’ve never seen Tom Brady do that before. He’s so good at focusing through everything else and being able to play football. But right now, he’s doing things that aren’t Tom Brady-esque and you have to wonder whether that other stuff is getting involved.”
The Associated Press

3-time Pro Bowl defensive end Quinn set for Eagles' debut

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Robert Quinn had a couple of things on his mind his first day with the Philadelphia Eagles. A three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Quinn said he wanted to learn the playbook as soon as he can, especially with the undefeated Eagles set to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The second thing: Don’t screw up. “I want to come in here and do my part,” Quinn said Thursday. “They’ve been rocking and rolling before I got here. I don’t want to mess anything up. Just try and add anything I can to help make this team better.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Peyton Manning Said About Mac Jones

Along with wondering about his starting job, the NFL world is questioning a seemingly dirty play by Mac Jones on Monday night. Before getting benched, the New England Patriots quarterback kicked his foot up while sliding. He hit Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in a sensitive area. When watching the...
thecomeback.com

Major Patriots starting quarterback news revealed

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick raised a lot of eyebrows when he pulled starting quarterback Mac Jones from the lineup Monday night against the Chicago Bears and replaced him with backup Bailey Zappe. Zappe, in turn, led the team to two touchdowns and the lead, but later he had three...
Polygon

Sports movie Fantasy Football is a big ad for Madden, but its heart’s in the right place

There’s a whole lot of #brand #synergy running though this trailer for Fantasy Football, brought to you by corporate good buds the NFL, Nickelodeon, EA Sports, and Paramount Plus. But we’ll try to push past that and admit that, yes, given the chance, our favorite created player in Madden NFL 23 would be our Dad, especially if we could make him do The Worm before the snap.
