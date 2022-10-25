Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Hilarious Halloween Display Has People Laughing in Bossier
There Have Been Hilarious Halloween Displays on TikTok. Some of my favorites have me in stitches begging my friend to please put the effort into their Halloween lawn decor. I love seeing what people are doing with those huge 12-foot skeletons that keep selling out at Home Depot. Check Out...
‘Assault With Sandwich’ in Louisiana Restaurant Lands 2 in Jail
I'm not exactly sure what's been going on over the last few years, but evidently Louisiana people are just plain old hangry. It appears that Louisiana restaurants are the go-to place for all-out brawls. Remember last year when the staff and customers got into a huge brawl at Nicky's in Shreveport?
Save with $5 Rabies Shots & Flea Dips Saturday, Oct 29th in Bossier City
Hand in Paw, the non-profit group that supports Bossier City Animal Control, is offering $5 rabies shots and $5 flea dips for your furbabies Saturday, October 29th!. Hand in Paw - Friends of Bossier City Animal Control is holding their annual fall rabies clinic with $5 one-year rabies shots for both dogs and cats, new low-cost microchipping for both cats and dogs, and they are also offering $5 flea dips for dogs at Bossier City Animal Control, weather permitting, located at 3217 Old Shed Road in Bossier City from 10 am - 3 pm Saturday, October 29th, 2022.
New Caddo Deputies Are Hired to Work in NW Louisiana
Good news for law enforcement in northwest Louisiana. 17 new Caddo Parish Deputies have been sworn in to work for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Roderick Silas, Andrew Hamil, Jalisa Young, William Henderson, Emmitria Davis, Ashley Clay, Tchkaila Johnson, Kolin Baylor, James Gelston, Brandon Fountain, Lauren Torres, Shelia Powell, Richie Bell, Jasmine Anderson, Alexis Anthony, Curmincia Stumon and Shonderricka Jackson.
Shreveport Woman Arrested After Tense Standoff
On Wednesday (10-26-22) police were called to the Queensborough neighborhood to serve out a warrant. Upon arrival, the woman in question locked herself in a home and refused to come out. After some time of trying to contact the woman to get her to come out, the woman began firing...
This Spot Serves Up the Craziest Burgers in Shreveport
I Have Always Believed That Guy Fieri Is Missing Out By Not Coming to Eat in Shreveport-Bossier. There are so many unique spots that call Shreveport-Bossier home and there is a reason we have events strictly dedicated to celebrating good food and great chefs. Fieri Coined Himself the Mayor of...
Shreveport Investigation Leads to Arrest for Murder-for-Hire Plot
Jarred Johnson (41) has been arrested for one count of Solicitation for Murder. On October 12th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department received a concerning call from a citizen advising that Jarred Johnson allegedly offered money in exchange for the killing of his estranged wife. Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives took over the investigation and through the facts and circumstances discovered obtained a warrant for the arrest of Johnson.
Shreveport Attorney Trina Chu Pleads ‘No Contest’
Trina Chu, a Shreveport attorney arrested in 2020 as she ran for a judicial position, pleaded no contest to one count of Offenses Against Intellectual Property Monday, October 24, 2022, in Caddo District Court. 48 year-old Chu was set for a bench trial but resolved the matter with a plea.
The Top 10 Things Annoying People Say in Shreveport-Bossier
Thanks to Reddit, I found out that I'm annoying today. Yep, and I speak for a living on the radio. This is probably a sign that I should update my vernacular. If you're wondering what their top ten phrases annoying people say are as compiled by Fox News complete with a therapist weighing in, here they are:
Shreveport Louisiana’s Prize-Fest Winners of 2022
Prize Fest has been a huge staple in Shreveport for several years. The folks at Prize Fest work tirelessly to make sure things go off without a hitch, and their work shines through. Prize Fest 2022 was no different. People from all over came to compete for some absolutely amazing...
Recognize This Guy? Bossier Sheriff Says He’s Wanted For Theft
I have often marveled at the sheer stupidity of some criminals. Are modern day bad guys not aware that there are cameras everywhere? The thought must have eluded most of them, especially today's winner, as crime at retail stores continues. Another sign of the lack of gray matter for some...
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders For October 2022 (Mugshots)
The following photos are those who were booked to Caddo Correctional Center in the month of October 2022. Some of these inmates have already been released, and some have yet to go to trial. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish Violent Offenders For October 2022...
Shreveport College Again Hits Top 10 In U.S. News & World Report
Centenary College of Louisiana is no stranger to landing high on national ranking lists. They've been named a Tier One National Liberal Arts College, a Top National Liberal Arts College, and have been praised for their return on investment for students. Just to name a few honors. But what I...
Where’s the Best Place for a Family Photo Shoot in Shreveport?
We've all seen the family photos of everyone wearing khaki and white on a beach vacation... but if you want a family photo taken here in Shreveport, where there is no white sandy beach with the ocean in the background, where do you go?. I know the R.W. Norton Art...
Everything You Need to Know About Early Voting in Shreveport
Early voting begins on Tuesday, October 25 across Louisiana and runs through November 1. You can click here to get more information about voting in Louisiana. The Secretary of State's Office says you do not need a reason to vote early. But you do have to show up in person at one of the early voting sites in your parish. You should bring an ID with you to the polls.
Bossier Sheriff to Send Bull to Sale If Not Claimed By Monday
While I'll own up to the fact that I'm not much of a livestock judge, this animal gives me the impression that if he were mine, and he was missing, I'd be out night and day trying to locate him. However, this animal was found wandering loose on Friday, October...
Go Fund Me Account to Pay Funeral Expenses for Shreveport Babies
A fund has been set up to help pay the funeral expenses for two young children gunned down in Shreveport earlier this week. The grandmother of the Marter babies has set up a Go Fund Me account to try to pay for the funeral expenses for the children. Brandy Marter-Moreno is hoping to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
What’s a Russian Manicure and Can I Get One in Shreveport?
Russian manicures are all the rage on TikTok, but they're somewhat controversial. The manicure technique came out of Russia and spread quickly to Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Jasmine Tookes swear by the technique, but what is it?. A Russian manicure is essentially a...
Killer Sentenced For Grisly Murder Of Shreveport Couple
KTBS reports that the man convicted of killing a Shreveport couple in 2018 has been sentenced for his crimes. Caddo Parish District Judge John Mosely has sentenced 37-year-old Dewayne Watkins to two Life Sentences, to run consecutively, for the two counts of First Degree Murder he was convicted of. Watkins was found guilty by a jury last month.
Walmart Thieves Wanted by Bossier City Police
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On October 15,2022 the two females entered Walmart and stole several items from the store. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is...
