ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Sodas and Soft Drinks Being Discontinued in 2022

Large corporations continue to shift their business models into the fourth quarter of the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Coca-ColaCompany.com, Wikipedia.org, EatThis.com, The-Sun.com, 7News.com.au, Google.com, and BeverageDigest.com.
Daily Mail

McDonald's sign threatens the END of iconic $1 frozen Cokes - but fast food giant calls panic-inducing message 'an honest mistake'

McDonald's has moved swiftly to assure customers $1 frozen Coke is still on offer, after one restaurant mistakenly posted a sign advising they had doubled in price. Patrons entering the fast food giant's Para Hills restaurant in Adelaide on Tuesday were met with a sign on the door explaining that the 'due to a price adjustment all frozen drinks are now $2'.
Mashed

Lipton Ice Tea Just Announced A New Drink Only For Adults

The hard beverage market has been around for a while now, with products like Mike's Hard Lemonade, Simply Spiked Lemonade, and Smirnoff Ice stocking grocery shelves and alcohol stores with a dizzying variety of flavors. Mashed released its own ranking of popular Mike's Hard Lemonade flavors in case you want to see how Blackberry Pear stacks up against Pineapple Mandarin and so forth.
AOL Corp

Cold weather is coming! This space heater has 45,000 five-star reviews and it's just $27

Halloween is next week and if you haven't felt that fall chill yet, you will soon. In just a few weeks, that cozy blanket isn't going to cut it anymore. That means you're going to have to kick your home heating game up a notch. For those hesitant about turning up the thermostat too soon, Amazon has a solution: the GiveBest Electric Space Heater. Right now you can get it for just $27 when you apply the on-page coupon.
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's makes permanent menu change with new McCrispy burger

Fans of McDonald's are used to menu changes when special burgers or chicken items are introduced for a limited time. Less common are permanent changes to the food and drinks offered by the fast-food giant. But in seven days time, on Wednesday, October 19, a new burger is being launched...
Family Handyman

Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New Without Replacing Them

The cabinets are likely the first thing people notice when entering your kitchen, so it’s important to keep them updated and looking good. Luckily, that doesn’t have to mean total replacement. I’ve seen homeowners choose much cheaper and less time-consuming ways to refresh their kitchen cabinets. Here...
Consumer Reports.org

Best Refrigerator Temperature to Keep Food Fresh

Is there a “correct” temperature for refrigerators and freezers? Yep: A fridge temperature of 37° F will keep fresh food good for as long as possible—with no ice crystals on lettuce or bacteria breeding in raw meats. As for the freezer, a temperature of 0° F will keep foods thoroughly frozen.
Food Network

How to Clean Every Kind of Kitchen Countertop

When you walk into the kitchen in the morning for that first cup of coffee or in the evening to prep dinner, you want to be greeted by a nice clean countertop. Keeping your countertops pristine doesn’t have to be difficult. Whether you’re looking to remove sticky peanut butter and jelly, grime from grocery bags or potential contaminates from raw proteins, here’s our advice for banishing dirt, streaks, stains, and germs from every type of kitchen countertop.

Comments / 0

Community Policy