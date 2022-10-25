The Utah Jazz announced guard Collin Sexton was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets with a left oblique contusion. Sexton is in his first season with the Jazz after they acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a deal that most notably sent three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland as Utah continues its rebuild and roster overhaul. The former Alabama star, who was a restricted free agent, inked a four-year, $72 million deal as part of the sign-and-trade.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO