Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Josh Primo Released by Spurs; Guard Says He's Stepping Away to Focus on Mental Health
The San Antonio Spurs have announced that they have waived guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. "It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua," Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said.
Stephen A. Smith: Russell Westbrook 'Practically Wants to Be Gone' from Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook both want a fresh start with a trade, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. "He knows they want him gone," Smith said on NBA Countdown. "From what I'm hearing, he practically wants to be gone, but they can't just let him go for nothing."
Devin Booker: Klay Thompson Emphasized Warriors' 4 NBA Title Rings Before Ejection
Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker divulged that Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had plenty to say about the Dubs' four championships in the past eight years during Phoenix's emphatic 134-105 win on Tuesday. Thompson was ejected during the third quarter after he and Booker bumped chests while talking...
LeBron James Says Russell Westbrook 'Definitely Catapulted' Lakers in Bench Role
LeBron James praised Russell Westbrook's performance off the bench after the team's 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at Target Center. Westbrook had 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes as a reserve. He finished with a plus/minus of zero, whereas the starters all finished anywhere from minus-three to minus-23.
Jazz's Collin Sexton Won't Return vs. Rockets With Oblique Injury
The Utah Jazz announced guard Collin Sexton was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets with a left oblique contusion. Sexton is in his first season with the Jazz after they acquired him from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a deal that most notably sent three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland as Utah continues its rebuild and roster overhaul. The former Alabama star, who was a restricted free agent, inked a four-year, $72 million deal as part of the sign-and-trade.
LeBron James Says 'How Long Will You Be Taken for Granted' amid Lakers' Slow Start
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may have sent a passive aggressive message to the organization following its 0-4 start to the 2022-23 NBA season. James shared a highlight from Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "How long will you be taken for granted….."
Lakers' Russell Westbrook Showed 'Willingness to Trust' Darvin Ham on Bench Role
The 0-4 Los Angeles Lakers are just one of three winless teams remaining in the NBA, leaving the franchise searching for answers ahead of a tough stretch of games. The possibility of Russell Westbrook coming off the bench was brought up again Friday by Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, who said the guard appears willing to trust the first-year leader.
5 Panic Trades NBA Fans Already Want to See
Patience among NBA fans is in short supply to begin with, and it can run out especially quickly when a season gets off to a rough start for reasons that were foreseeable over the summer. But enough about the Los Angeles Lakers and their increasingly concerned supporters, or the Philly...
Windhorst: NBA Scouts Believe Ben Simmons' Lack of Aggression Due to Fear of Fouls
NBA evaluators had one theory for why Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons is so hesitant around the basket. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Thursday on NBA Today some scouts "believe the reason that Ben Simmons doesn't go aggressive isn't because he's afraid of missing the shot as much as he's afraid of being fouled."
Tyrese Maxey, Sixers hope to duplicate recent success vs. Bulls
Tyrese Maxey torched the Toronto Raptors for a career-best 44 points on Friday to help the Philadelphia 76ers earn a
76ers' Joel Embiid Won't Play vs. Raptors Because of Knee Injury
The Philadelphia 76ers will be without superstar center Joel Embiid against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night due to right knee recovery, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. It will mark the first absence this season for Embiid, who is averaging 27.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and...
Nets' Ben Simmons Discusses Breaking 'Really Ugly' Slump: 'I Was Playing Like S--t'
Ben Simmons has had a rough start to the 2022-23 season, fouling out of two of his first three games and generally struggling to find any sort of scoring rhythm. He acknowledged Wednesday that it hasn't been pretty. "There's gonna be times where it's really ugly, like the other night...
Fan Arrested After Throwing Cup Toward Luka Dončić During Mavs vs. Nets Overtime
Thursday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks was brought to a halt after a fan threw a drink onto the court. The fan appeared to be aiming for Mavericks star Luka Dončić. According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the fan attempted to beat a hasty retreat but...
Suns' Jae Crowder Says Narrative That He Wants Trade over Starting Role Isn't True
Jae Crowder is still seeking a trade from the Phoenix Suns, but the veteran forward told TNT's Chris Haynes that the trade talks are not about him losing his starting role with the team:. "The business of basketball has taken its course, and changes have come," Crowder said in a...
NBA Twitter Criticizes Russell Westbrook's Play off Bench for Lakers vs. Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 0-5 on the season following a 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night at Target Center, and the Purple and Gold arguably look worse than they did in 2021-22, when they finished 11th in the Western Conference. With Anthony Davis out of...
76ers Rumors: Doc Rivers' Job Security Has NBA 'Chattering' After Slow Start
Amid a disappointing 1-4 start to the season, there is reportedly some doubt regarding Doc Rivers' future as the Philadelphia 76ers' head coach. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe on the Lowe Post podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of AhnFireDigital.com), people "in the league ecosystem" are "chattering" about the possibility of Rivers getting fired if things don't turn around soon.
Jayson Tatum on Hiding Toriah Lachell's Pregnancy Before NBA Draft: 'I Was Terrified'
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum says he was "terrified" and struggled to accept the news that he and then-girlfriend Toriah Lachell would welcome a child in 2017. In an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Tatum said Lachell told him of the pregnancy when the 2016-17 school year was nearing its end. Having finished his freshman season with Duke, he was focusing on the NBA draft.
NBA Twitter Praises Andrew Wiggins as Warriors' '2nd Best Player' in Win vs. Heat
Coming off an ugly loss Tuesday to the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors got back on track with a 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat at Chase Center on Thursday. Stephen Curry had a vintage performance with 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting and nine assists in 37 minutes. Klay Thompson, fresh off his first career ejection in Tuesday's game, is still trying to find his form after going 6-of-19 from the field.
Best Landing Spots for Top Available NBA Free Agents
The early 2022-23 season results are filtering in. Some teams are exceeding expectations (Utah Jazz at 4-1) and others are well below (Philadelphia 76ers at 1-4). While it may be too early for a panic trade, especially when recently signed free agents cannot be dealt until December or January, the free-agent market features several historically great names.
Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Calls Questioning RJ Barrett's Defensive Workload 'Comical'
New York Knicks star RJ Barrett appears to have taken on a heavier workload defensively this season, but head coach Tom Thibodeau doesn't see it that way. "No. That's comical," Thibodeau told reporters Friday when asked if Barrett was taking on a bigger defensive workload this year to make up for a lack of defense brought on by the duo of Jalen Brunson and Evan Fournier.
