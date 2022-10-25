Read full article on original website
Elisabeth Moss Almost Couldn’t Direct ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Because of Taika Waititi
Elisabeth Moss added director to her resume recently. But apparently, Taika Waititi could have gotten in her way.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
'1899': Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Plot
The creators of "Dark" return to Netflix for a brand-new series, and the streaming platform has released new details about the show.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
ComicBook
Netflix Teams Up John Wick Director With Raising Dion Scribe for Black Samurai Movie
Chad Stahelski is a stuntman-turned-filmmaker who is best known for helming all of the John Wick movies. The fourth movie in the franchise is finally being released next year, but it's not the only project to look forward to from Stahelski. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski has signed on to direct Netflix's adaptation of Marc Olden's Black Samurai novels.
Margot Robbie reacts to Lady Gaga being cast as Harley Quinn in Joker 2
The Amsterdam actor says she's "so happy" to see the DC character being played by different performers. Since debuting as her in 2016's Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie has played Harley Quinn in two big screen follow-ups: Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad – and, at this point, feels pretty synonymous with the DC villain. When Joker 2 rolls around, however, the chaos-loving character will be brought to life by Lady Gaga. Now, Robbie has shared her reaction to the House of Gucci star taking on the role.
Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
murphysmultiverse.com
Hugh Jackman Talks Returning as Wolverine, Teases Title Change for ‘Deadpool 3’
Ryan Reynolds shocked fans around the world when he revealed that he had coaxed Hugh Jackman into reprising the role of Wolverine for Marvel Studios Deadpool 3. Jackman was adamant that his work with the character, who he played in nine films over seventeen years, and gave the character a proper send-off in 2017’s Logan. However, according to Jackman, discussions about a potential return as the character have been ongoing for longer than anyone might have thought.
NME
Zoe Saldaña felt “bitter” at the start of filming ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’
Zoe Saldaña has said she felt “bitter” when filming started on Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3. The actor, who plays Gamora in Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy films, reprises the role for what’s expected to be the last time in the upcoming third outing. Speaking...
EW.com
The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in their first holiday special trailer
The Guardians of the Galaxy are rockin' around the Christmas tree — or is that the Christmas Groot?. Director James Gunn has shared the first trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, teasing our first look at Marvel's most festive project yet. The upcoming special will debut on Disney+ in November, and it follows everyone's favorite ragtag band of space weirdos as they cavort around the universe and try to spread a little Christmas cheer.
Hugh Jackman reveals 2016 experience that inspired him to return as Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds announces Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Hugh Jackman has revealed what inspired his decision to return as Wolverine. The Australian actor revealed in September that he would reprise the role in the third Deadpool film, despite deciding that the 2017 film Logan would be his final time playing the X-Men character.
Luke Evans praises Daniel Craig for evolving 007: ‘We’re not in the Roger Moore era where he sleeps with five women per film’
Luke Evans has praised Daniel Craig’s interpretation of James Bond and credited the recent spate of 007 films starring Craig with evolving the secret agent past his earlier womanising.“We’re not in the Roger Moore [era] where he sleeps with five women per film, that’s not really what he’s about any more,” Evans told The Independent in an interview published on Saturday (29 October). In the most recent Bond films, including Spectre and No Time To Die, the dashing spy with a caddish reputation instead pursues a long-term romance.But Evans, who is among the UK stars tipped to replace...
MTV
Girlpuppy's Becca Harvey Makes Loneliness A Movie
Before becoming Girlpuppy — the moniker she uses to release her pensive and confessional songs — Becca Harvey started making music at age 6, when she watched a lot of Hannah Montana and sang little ditties around the house. Around the same time, Taylor Swift released her debut album, and the moment inspired Harvey to start writing real songs in a journal. She didn’t play an instrument, nor did she ever think to pick one up. Instead, she did a lot of humming and sang a cappella. Five years ago, Harvey finally put a demo on Soundcloud, which she describes as her “plucking two strings on an untuned guitar.” It’s since been scrubbed from the internet, but it helped spring-board her to her first-ever studio-quality track, “For You,” in April 2020, which she recorded with the help of a multi-instrumentalist she was dating. She’d entered a world, for the first time, where she had the tools to explore her own creativity. “When I wanted to make music before, it was never accessible,” Harvey says. “Then, when it became accessible, I knew immediately, like, ‘This is what I want to do.’”
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprise Marvel roles in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will reprise their Marvel roles for the upcoming film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.Set for release in 2023, the superhero movie follows the Ant-Man family as they face off Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a time-travelling villain from the Quantum Realm.Variety reports that William Jackson Harper, star of The Good Place, is set to join the cast of the movie in an undisclosed role.Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania begins showing at cinemas in the US next February.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More RuPaul's Drag Race star reveals how much it really costs to go on the showAnt and Dec react to I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-upMichael Jackson’s son Prince says his father was ‘the greatest’
Oscars: Saudi Arabia Picks ‘Raven Song’ as International Feature Submission
Director Mohamed Al Salman’s Raven Song, a coming-of-age comedy about a young man, Nasar, who is dared by his best friend to reach out to a mystery woman by singing a love poem, has been chosen by Saudi Arabia as its contender for best international feature at the 2023 Academy Awards. Shot in Riyadh, Raven Song stars Asem Alawad, Ibrahim Khairallah and Kateryna Tkachenko and is produced by Ahmed Mousa and Telfaz 11. Al Salman’s film was among the winners of the Saudi Film Commission’s Daw Film Competition to discover and support new Saudi filmmaking talent.More from The Hollywood ReporterKantemir Balagov...
ComicBook
John Cena and Idris Elba's Heads of State Lands Director
The Suicide Squad stars Idris Elba and John Cena are set to star in Heads of State, a new movie from producer Peter Safran, who was just announced as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios along with James Gunn. That movie has been in development at Amazon Studios for two years, but has finally landed a director in the form of Nobody's Ilya Naishuller. The film, which is described as Air Force One meets Midnight Run," centers on the two as being trapped together in a high-stakes situation.
Jim Kerr: ‘I spent a night in the cells after climbing the walls of the Russian embassy while tripping on LSD’
Born in Glasgow, Jim Kerr, 63, formed Simple Minds with Charlie Burchill in the late 1970s. The band had hits with Promised You a Miracle and Don’t You (Forget About Me) – which featured in the 1985 film The Breakfast Club – and had five UK No 1 albums. Their new album is called Direction of the Heart. Kerr has two children with former wives Chrissie Hynde and Patsy Kensit. He lives in Sicily.
MTV
Jin's Journey As 'The Astronaut' Has Just Begun
For almost a year, debates about whether or not BTS should be exempted from South Korea’s compulsory military service have raged. However, it wasn’t until a few weeks ago when the group members and their label, Big Hit Music, confirmed the group’s forthcoming conscription, after conquering the city of Busan for their Yet to Come in Busan concert. The statements said all members would enlist once their respective individual schedules have been completed — starting with BTS’s oldest member, Jin.
