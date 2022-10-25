Before becoming Girlpuppy — the moniker she uses to release her pensive and confessional songs — Becca Harvey started making music at age 6, when she watched a lot of Hannah Montana and sang little ditties around the house. Around the same time, Taylor Swift released her debut album, and the moment inspired Harvey to start writing real songs in a journal. She didn’t play an instrument, nor did she ever think to pick one up. Instead, she did a lot of humming and sang a cappella. Five years ago, Harvey finally put a demo on Soundcloud, which she describes as her “plucking two strings on an untuned guitar.” It’s since been scrubbed from the internet, but it helped spring-board her to her first-ever studio-quality track, “For You,” in April 2020, which she recorded with the help of a multi-instrumentalist she was dating. She’d entered a world, for the first time, where she had the tools to explore her own creativity. “When I wanted to make music before, it was never accessible,” Harvey says. “Then, when it became accessible, I knew immediately, like, ‘This is what I want to do.’”

